NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction NFFC 53 % Chance of Winning FUL 47 % Bet now! Nottingham Forest will take on Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday in match week 6 at the City Ground. Both Fulham and Nottingham Forest go into this game with good results under their belt. Nottingham Forest travelled to Brighton and did end up getting a point from there with a 2-2 draw. Chris Wood netted an early penalty to give Nuno’s team the lead. Brighton turned the game around in a matter of minutes as Welbeck and Hinshelwood scored. Ramon Sosa kept his composure to slot in his attempt in the 70th minute to level the tie. Gibbs-White saw a late red hard being handed seeing Forest play the last 10 minutes with 10 men. Nuno’s men held on for the draw. Fulham’s result was better, as they beat Newcastle United in their last game. The Cottagers were easily the better side on the day. They opened the scoring early through Raul Jimenez in the fifth minute. Smith-Rowe made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute. The Magpies came back into the game just after halftime, with Harvey Barnes netting. Fulham stayed in the game and found the winner in the second minute of added time through substitute Reiss Nelson.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Fulham has favoured the team visiting from the capital. In the last 16 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 6 games; 1 game has ended in a draw with Fulham winning 9 times.

Nottingham Forest now have to keep building on this good start. If Forest can back their performances up by being consistent against teams like Fulham at home, then they could even make a push for the top half of the Premier League. That would be a big achievement for the Tricky Trees, and it will be something that Nuno Santo will surely be looking for. The last thing they will want is dropping momentum from this start and once again fighting for relegation.

Fulham, on the other hand, as usual, needs to get better away from home. They have to be more adventurous in their approach. The attack misses way too many chances. A draw here will be a good result; however, considering how much Fulham spent this year, they themselves will want to finish in the top half, and for that, teams like Forest have to be beaten.

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Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled this tie between Fulham and Nottingham Forest as a very close affair. The oddsmakers have gone on to back Nottingham Forest by a tiny margin to overcome Fulham in this game. Nottingham Forest has started this season on a very fine note, so it is quite surprising to see how they are not clear favourites, especially whilst they play at home. Forest is yet to be defeated this season. The only reason we see the oddsmakers not backing Forest considerably is due to their performance at home. Forest have won both of their games away from home, whereas at home they have drawn both of their games. Fulham, meanwhile, do well at home, but they are yet to win away from home in the 2 games they have played.

Nottingham Forest has been really good away from home, but the major reason why they have struggled at home is their goal conversion form. Forest has scored 1 goal on average from an average expected goals ratio of 1.66. They are massive underperformers in terms of the expected goals. The same issue away from home is faced by Fulham. The chance of conversion is worse. They have scored 0.5 goals on average from an expected goal average of 1. Those are disastrous numbers, to begin with.

Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to beat Fulham in this game on Saturday. We expect Nottingham Forest to score 2 or more goals in this game. Fulham have conceded 1 goal on average away from home; hence, we do see Forest getting at least 2 in this game. We do see this game having few goals in it; hence, our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of under 2.5 goals. Fulham and Nottingham Forest are both very low-scoring teams. 5 of the last games that both teams have played have been under 2.5 goals scored. Hence we see this game as being conservative in terms of goals.

Chris Wood continues to be a very dependable goal scorer for Nottingham Forest ever since Nuno Santo took charge. The Kiwi striker has scored 14 goals in his last 21 games under the Portuguese manager. Wood has a 29% goal conversion rate, burying those 14 goals in 48 chances. This season, however, he has looked very sharp, netting in multiple games, including the last one against Brighton and Hove Albion. We expect that record to continue and expect him to score on Saturday. Chris Wood does like to play at the City Ground and has quite a good record there.

Sasa Lukic is a player who gets involved in the dark arts of the game. Lukic playing as a deep-lying midfielder does tend to get booked way too often. The midfielder averages 2.4 fouls per game and is a yellow card magnet. Lukic has already been booked three times in five Premier League games this season. A forest away from home is a tough task. Lukic could have a tough game in midfield, and that is why we do believe that booking him getting another yellow card is quite realistic.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Raul Jimenez are good players to back when it comes to registering shots on target. Both are quite selfish in their approach with goal-scoring traits. Raul Jimenez has done really well since his reintroduction into the Fulham lineup. The Mexican striker has two goals to his name already, but his ability to keep opposition keepers on their toes is his strength. Jimenez averages 1.2 shots on target, and that is why in this game we back him to at least get the opposition keeper to make 1 save.

Callum Hudson-Odoi also loves to cut inside and get a shot. Fulham are not the strongest on their right-hand side, and in this game, we can see the Forest winger having a good day. Hudson Odoi averages 0.8 shots on target in the Premier League this season. We back him to have 1 shot on target as well in this game.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Fulham

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, D, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, W, L

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:106

Nottingham Forest wins:33

Fulham wins:45

Matches are drawn:28

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.97.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.32.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.