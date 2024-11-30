NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction NFFC 79 % Chance of Winning IPST 21 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest will welcome Ipswich Town to the Premier League on Saturday at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest in their last game were humbled by Arsenal at the Emirates. The Tricky Trees had a total of just 7 shots in the entire game, with David Raya not being troubled even once. Nuno Santo’s attackers could not register even a shot on target. Defensively they were stretched to the max as Saka, Partey, and Nwaneri scored for the Gunners. Ipswich Town, on the other hand, did very well to recover from Manchester United scoring an early goal. The Tractor Boys were the better team when it came to attacking. Andre Onana made a great save to deny Liam Delap the equaliser. The leveller came as Omari Hutchinson’s deflected effort beat the Cameroonian keeper. Onana made another save in the second half to deny Delap again. In the end, both teams held on and shared a point each.

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town has favoured the team that will be playing at home by quite a comfortable margin. In the last 22 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 10 games; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Ipswich Town winning 5 times.

Nottingham Forest has a better chance of winning this game due to them showing consistently this season that they are good at home. The Forest have only been beaten 2 times at home, which, according to their standard, is really good. Ipswich Town, on the other hand, has gained a lot of confidence due to their last results. They are playing robust football, and there is a certainty and a no-fear approach to their game. Ipswich are not far away in terms of their chances of winning; however, Nottingham Forest’s experience of playing in the Premier League in these scenarios makes them the favourites.

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Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town favour the team that will be playing in front of their home fans. They have gone on to back Nottingham Forest by quite a steady margin to overcome the Tractor Boys in this game. Nottingham Forest has had recent hiccups but started this season brilliantly; hence, it is not so surprising considering Ipswich Town’s performances away from home. The biggest reason we see the oddsmakers backing Forest considerably is due to how steady they have been at the City Ground. Ipswich Town, on the other hand, does retain some backing of the bookies, and that stems from them not getting beaten in any of their last 2 games.

Nuno Santo’s Tricky Trees have a better points-per-game ratio away from home than at the City Ground until now. Nottingham Forest has 2 draws and 2 losses. They go into this game having lost their last against Newcastle United at home. Their wins this season at home have come against Southampton and West Ham United, whom they dispatched quite comfortably. Wolves and Bournemouth restricted them to a draw with Fulham, and Newcastle United got all three points off them.

Like Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town also tends to do slightly better when they play away from home. Their only victory until now this season has come on the road, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur in their last away game. Before that win, however, their form was quite disastrous. The Tractor Boys lost 3 and drew 2 games before winning at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. It remains to be seen if that results in North London boosting their form come Saturday.

Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to beat Ipswich Town in this game on Saturday. We expect the Tricky Trees to score 2 or more goals in this game. Ipswich Town has conceded 6 goals in their 3 games away from home with no clean sheets in their last 4 games; hence, we do see Forest getting at least 2 goals in this game. Our prediction does not see this game being ultra-high scoring, but we do believe that fans will have enough to cheer for. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town are not particularly high-scoring teams. However, both teams have been involved in over 2.5 goals combined in many recent games. Nottingham Forest has seen a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals in each of their last 2 of their last 3 home games. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, has got that number in each of their last 3 away games.

Chris Wood has finally seen a dip in his scoring numbers, having failed to find the back of the net in any of his last 2 games against the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United. Wood remains Nottingham Forest’s top scorer and already has a total of 8 goals this season in the Premier League. Chris Wood has always had a better record when it comes to scoring at home in the league. Hence we back the New Zealand international to get over his two-game slump and score against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Leif Davis have been major creative assets for their teams this season in the Premier League. Hudson Odoi has created a total of 18 chances already, which is the highest of any player for Nottingham Forest. His touch tally of 40 inside the box is also the most of any Forest player, even that of Chris Wood. We do expect these stats to convert into more assists and shooting opportunities for goals. Against a retreating defence like Ipswich Town, backing Hudson Odoi for an anytime goal or assist is a good call.

Liam Delap is a good player to back for Ipswich Town when it comes to scoring. But it is a roughness that has seen him commit a lot of fouls in the build-up. Delap this season averages 2.3 fouls per game, which is the highest foul-to-minutes ratio out of any player between the two teams. Nottingham Forest has centre backs that like to bully their opposition attack. We see this duel being quite physical and intense. Therefore, we back Liam Delap to commit 2 or more fouls in this game on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Elliot Anderson Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, W, W

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, L, L

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:80

Nottingham Forest wins:39

Ipswich Town wins:22

Matches are drawn:19

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.73.

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.82.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.