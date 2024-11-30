NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction
NFFC
79%
Chance of Winning
IPST
21%
England
City Ground
Ipswich Town, on the other hand, did very well to recover from Manchester United scoring an early goal. The Tractor Boys were the better team when it came to attacking. Andre Onana made a great save to deny Liam Delap the equaliser. The leveller came as Omari Hutchinson’s deflected effort beat the Cameroonian keeper. Onana made another save in the second half to deny Delap again. In the end, both teams held on and shared a point each.
Facts:
- Nottingham Forest has done very well in league games when it comes to facing Ipswich Town. The Tricky Trees have won 4 of their last 6 games against the Tractor Boys with 1 draw and just 1 defeat to their name. The two teams will be encountering each other in a league game for the first time since 2019 when they played in the Championship. The game on the day ended 1-1 at Portman Road.
- Ipswich Town does not have a very good record in league games when it comes to playing at the City Ground in Nottingham. The Tractor Boys have lost 8 of their last 14 games with no wins to show for. 4 of those 18 games have been draws. Matt Holland was the last player to win Ipswich Town a league game at the City Ground with his solitary goal way back in December 1999.
- Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town have not met each other many times when it comes to their Premier League. Both teams have faced each other on just 4 occasions in England’s elite competition. The first two games in the 1992/93 season were won by Nottingham Forest, resulting in Ipswich being relegated come the end of the season. The other two games were played in the 1994/95 season, where Ipswich Town won both of them. That season Nottingham Forest ended up getting relegated from the Premier League.
- Ipswich Town this season has had a penchant for drawing a lot of games in the Premier League. No other team than the Tractor Boys has drawn more games in the league until now. 6 of Ipswich Town’s 12 games have ended in a stalemate. The last time they drew 6 of their first 12 games in any league was in the 2018/19 Championship season. The last time they drew 6 or more of their first 12 games in a top-flight campaign was in the 1992/93 Premier League season with 7 draws.
Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town has favoured the team that will be playing at home by quite a comfortable margin. In the last 22 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 10 games; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Ipswich Town winning 5 times.
Nottingham Forest has a better chance of winning this game due to them showing consistently this season that they are good at home. The Forest have only been beaten 2 times at home, which, according to their standard, is really good. Ipswich Town, on the other hand, has gained a lot of confidence due to their last results. They are playing robust football, and there is a certainty and a no-fear approach to their game. Ipswich are not far away in terms of their chances of winning; however, Nottingham Forest’s experience of playing in the Premier League in these scenarios makes them the favourites.
Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers in this game between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town favour the team that will be playing in front of their home fans. They have gone on to back Nottingham Forest by quite a steady margin to overcome the Tractor Boys in this game. Nottingham Forest has had recent hiccups but started this season brilliantly; hence, it is not so surprising considering Ipswich Town’s performances away from home. The biggest reason we see the oddsmakers backing Forest considerably is due to how steady they have been at the City Ground. Ipswich Town, on the other hand, does retain some backing of the bookies, and that stems from them not getting beaten in any of their last 2 games.
Nuno Santo’s Tricky Trees have a better points-per-game ratio away from home than at the City Ground until now. Nottingham Forest has 2 draws and 2 losses. They go into this game having lost their last against Newcastle United at home. Their wins this season at home have come against Southampton and West Ham United, whom they dispatched quite comfortably. Wolves and Bournemouth restricted them to a draw with Fulham, and Newcastle United got all three points off them.
Like Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town also tends to do slightly better when they play away from home. Their only victory until now this season has come on the road, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur in their last away game. Before that win, however, their form was quite disastrous. The Tractor Boys lost 3 and drew 2 games before winning at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. It remains to be seen if that results in North London boosting their form come Saturday.
Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to beat Ipswich Town in this game on Saturday. We expect the Tricky Trees to score 2 or more goals in this game. Ipswich Town has conceded 6 goals in their 3 games away from home with no clean sheets in their last 4 games; hence, we do see Forest getting at least 2 goals in this game. Our prediction does not see this game being ultra-high scoring, but we do believe that fans will have enough to cheer for. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town are not particularly high-scoring teams. However, both teams have been involved in over 2.5 goals combined in many recent games. Nottingham Forest has seen a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals in each of their last 2 of their last 3 home games. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, has got that number in each of their last 3 away games.
Chris Wood has finally seen a dip in his scoring numbers, having failed to find the back of the net in any of his last 2 games against the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United. Wood remains Nottingham Forest’s top scorer and already has a total of 8 goals this season in the Premier League. Chris Wood has always had a better record when it comes to scoring at home in the league. Hence we back the New Zealand international to get over his two-game slump and score against Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Callum Hudson-Odoi and Leif Davis have been major creative assets for their teams this season in the Premier League. Hudson Odoi has created a total of 18 chances already, which is the highest of any player for Nottingham Forest. His touch tally of 40 inside the box is also the most of any Forest player, even that of Chris Wood. We do expect these stats to convert into more assists and shooting opportunities for goals. Against a retreating defence like Ipswich Town, backing Hudson Odoi for an anytime goal or assist is a good call.
Liam Delap is a good player to back for Ipswich Town when it comes to scoring. But it is a roughness that has seen him commit a lot of fouls in the build-up. Delap this season averages 2.3 fouls per game, which is the highest foul-to-minutes ratio out of any player between the two teams. Nottingham Forest has centre backs that like to bully their opposition attack. We see this duel being quite physical and intense. Therefore, we back Liam Delap to commit 2 or more fouls in this game on Saturday.
Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno
Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matz Sels
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nico Williams
|
Defender
|
Willy Boly
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Alex Moreno
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Yates
|
Midfielder
|
Elliot Anderson
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Chris Wood
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, W, W
Ipswich Town Player List
Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson
Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys
Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.
Ipswich Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Arijanet Muric
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben Johnson
|
Defender
|
Luke Woolfenden
|
Defender
|
Jacob Greaves
|
Defender
|
Leif Davis
|
Defender
|
Sam Morsy
|
Midfielder
|
Massimo Luongo
|
Midfielder
|
Omari Hutchinson
|
Midfielder
|
Conor Chaplin
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Harness
|
Attacker
|
Liam Delap
|
Attacker
Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, L, L
Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head
Matches Played:80
Nottingham Forest wins:39
Ipswich Town wins:22
Matches are drawn:19
Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.73.
Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.82.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nottingham Forest
Parimatch