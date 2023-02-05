Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Prediction for the match
NFFC
50%
Chance of Winning
LUFC
50%
England
The City Ground
Both Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are having a similar season and only three points separate the two sides. Nottingham Forest sits at 13th position with 21 points out of 20 games while their next Premier League opponents sit just two places and three points below them at 15th position with 18 points out of 19 games. This clash can be very vital as both teams would look for a win and try and put the opponent under pressure. A loss for any one of these teams can result in them dropping into the relegation battle.
Nottingham Forest, the newly promoted side is doing well this season and is hoping to survive in the league at the end of the season in May. They play high-quality football and their approach to different games is simply magnificent. Steve Cooper's thinking of using the defensive approach against the big teams has proved too significant sometimes and have also tried to be compact at the back when defending the lead in any game.
Leeds is already into their third season after making a comeback to the Premier League. Their highest finish since coming back into the league has been 9th that they achieved in the 2020/21 season. They somehow survived relegation last season and look for a mid-table spot this season considering how the season has gone for them till now. They haven't completely left the attacking Bielsa system that got them the 9th-placed finish in the 2020/21 season and is scoring goals of late. Their defence needs to buckle up since they are one of the worst sides in the Premier League this season in terms of goals conceded.
Facts
- Nottingham Forest has made the most signings this season (19 alone in the summer transfer window) and has the record for the most signings completed by a team in a single transfer window. They have spent more money than cash-rich clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain.
- Leeds United have the second youngest squad in the Premier League this season with their average being only 23.8. This is a good sign and means that the team will be able to last for a long time and have not opted for only experienced personnel and older players.
Statistics on Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest has collected 70% of the points at home this season and is trying to make the City Ground a fortress to breach for away sides in the Premier League this season.
Leeds United
Leeds United are one of the high-scoring teams this season and has scored 26 goals which are the highest amongst any teams in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Draw
Considering the match is going to be played at the City Ground which is the home ground of Nottingham Forest, the advantage is sure with the hosts. But you can never rule out a Leeds side who are joined by their new American signing Weston Mckennie on loan from Juventus. We predict the match to be a draw between the two sides with both scoring a goal each.Bet Now!