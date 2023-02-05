Newcomers Nottingham Forest is all set to face Leeds United in a high-octane clash at the City Ground on the 5th of February, 2023.

Both Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are having a similar season and only three points separate the two sides. Nottingham Forest sits at 13th position with 21 points out of 20 games while their next Premier League opponents sit just two places and three points below them at 15th position with 18 points out of 19 games. This clash can be very vital as both teams would look for a win and try and put the opponent under pressure. A loss for any one of these teams can result in them dropping into the relegation battle.

Nottingham Forest, the newly promoted side is doing well this season and is hoping to survive in the league at the end of the season in May. They play high-quality football and their approach to different games is simply magnificent. Steve Cooper's thinking of using the defensive approach against the big teams has proved too significant sometimes and have also tried to be compact at the back when defending the lead in any game.

Leeds is already into their third season after making a comeback to the Premier League. Their highest finish since coming back into the league has been 9th that they achieved in the 2020/21 season. They somehow survived relegation last season and look for a mid-table spot this season considering how the season has gone for them till now. They haven't completely left the attacking Bielsa system that got them the 9th-placed finish in the 2020/21 season and is scoring goals of late. Their defence needs to buckle up since they are one of the worst sides in the Premier League this season in terms of goals conceded.