NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction
NFFC
25%
Chance of Winning
LIV
75%
England
City Ground
Liverpool are the table toppers currently with 60 points from 26 games. City is a point behind them 2nd and Arsenal are 2 points behind them in 3rd. Every game for Klopp’s men is like a final. A loss would push them down to 3rd if Arsenal and City win their games. Such are the margins at the top of the table when the title race is concerned.
Nottingham Forest in their last game travelled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa. The home team breezed past Forest in the first half with goals from Watkins and a brace from Douglas Luiz. Niakhate scoring moments before halftime made things more interesting heading into the break. Morgan Gibbs-White latched onto Origi’s pass and chipped Martinez to bring Forest right back into the game 3 minutes after half time making it 3-2. 3 minutes later Elanga missed a 1v1 chance to equalise. Bailey made 4-2 in the 61st minute to cushion their lead. Forest had more chances to get back into the game but couldn’t further capitalize as they lost on the day.
Liverpool in their last Premier League game faced Luton Town at Anfield. The Hatters took a shock lead through Ogbene and went into halftime with that scoreline. However, in the 2nd half, Liverpool came out with a point to prove and changed the game. Van Dijk and Gakpo completed the turnaround within the space of 2 minutes. Luis Diaz added the 3rd with a well-taken finish in the 71st minute. Harvey Elliot added the cherry on top of Liverpool’s victory in the 90th minute as they cruised to a 4-1 win keeping their top spot.
Facts:
- Nottingham Forest has an amazing record playing at the City Ground against Liverpool. The Tricky Trees have not lost any of their last 13 games at their home ground against the Reds. They have won 6 and drawn 7 of those games. In their Premier League, they are undefeated in their last 6 games, winning 3 and drawing 3.
- In the reverse fixture, Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest comfortably 3-0 at Anfield. Liverpool will complete a league double over Nottingham for the first time since 1984/85 if they win on Saturday at the City Ground in the Premier League.
- Liverpool have not won any of their last 13 games at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest. They however have a longer run where they failed to win a single game. Liverpool went 18 games without a win against Arsenal away between 1905 and 1928.
- Since Nuno Santo took over at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest has scored in all 9 PL games that he has managed until now. In 7 of those games, Forest has scored at least 2 goals.
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool is surprisingly close to Forest’s good home record. In the last 4 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won just 1 game, no games have ended in a draw with Liverpool winning 3 times.
Nottingham Forest have not had results to show for in their recent games as they have won just 1 of their last 5 games. However, in all of those games they have given teams a fair fight. Forest lose games due to fine margins and on a given day they have the potential to surprise quite a few. This is the best chance Forest might have to beat an injury-depleted Liverpool team.
Klopp’s men have fared very well winning the Carabao Cup to Chelsea and their FA Cup tie against Southampton with so many young players from the academy. Nottingham Forest at their home stadium however will be a major step up going into this game. It remains to be seen if Nunez and Salah can return for this game but if they are out then Liverpool will have to be at their utmost best to beat Forest. The Reds though know how to get the job done and that is why it is difficult to not back them going into most games this season. The experience of playing at this level gives Liverpool a better chance of winning.
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips
Most betting outlets have tipped Liverpool as massive favourites in this game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Liverpool, even though they are facing an injury crisis, looks like a team that is difficult to stop at the moment. The team mostly comprised of youth players won both their games without the likes of Salah, Nunez and Jota. Nottingham Forest are finding it difficult to go on a run of results. They are a team that is struggling in all parts of the game. The Tricky Trees have just a 31% win record at their home stadium.
Finding the back of the net, however, has not been the biggest issue for Forest this season. Nottingham Forest averaged 1.46 goals a game at home this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.03. Liverpool on the other hand has had a good record away from home this season. They have a 54%-win record away from Anfield this season. The Reds have scored 2.00 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 1.68.
Based on the above numbers, we do not expect this game on Saturday to have goals. Both the Reds and the Tricky Trees to score a combined tally of 4 or more is our tip for this game. Both teams being quite attacking backs our call. In terms of defensive stats, we do expect both teams to concede. Forest has conceded 1.46 goals a game on average having kept a clean sheet in just 15% of their games. Liverpool have conceded 1.08 goals on average away from Merseyside this season. Liverpool too has a low record of keeping a clean sheet with just 23% in their away games. Forest attacking is good at home with Liverpool overall a more weakened side playing away we expect both teams to concede.
In terms of half-time form, Liverpool has the slightly highest percentage this season when it comes to winning the 1st half in comparison to the Tricky Trees. Forest wins their first halves in 23% of their games at the City Ground. Liverpool meanwhile wins 31% of their away games going into halftime. Based on these numbers we back Liverpool to go into the halftime with the lead.
Paul Tierney will be the official for this game and he tends to produce yellow cards. He averages 3.47 cards a game. Our pick is for this game to have more than 3.5 cards for both teams combined. Our pick is for Wataru Endo to be booked for Liverpool and Morgan Gibbs-White to be booked for Nottingham Forest.
For Nottingham Forest, we have to back Taiwo Awoniyi to score in this game against Liverpool. The former Liverpool striker has been brilliant whenever he has played for Forest this season. He has been the most consistent player for Forest since the start of last season scoring 16 goals for them in 42 appearances. He could cause the Liverpool defence a lot of problems.
For Liverpool we back Luis Diaz to score in this game. The Colombian has been in good recent form for the Reds scoring 3 goals and assisting 2 in his last 5 games. With Nunez and Salah out, banking on Diaz is a smart and safe option. He is their most potent attacker and will be readily available to start come Saturday.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Nottingham Forest.
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo
Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matt Turner
|
Goalkeeper
|
Gonzalo Montiel
|
Defender
|
Moussa Niakhate
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Ola Aina
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Danilo
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Taiwo Awoniyi
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, L
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Caoimhin Kelleher
|
Goalkeeper
|
Connor Bradley
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Wataru Endo
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Harvey Elliot
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Cody Gakpo
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Head-To-Head
Matches Played:119
Nottingham Forest wins:31
Liverpool wins:59
Matches are drawn:29
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Betting Odds
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.70.
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.54.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.70.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
We do not expect this game to be an easy ride for Liverpool as we can see Forest making it difficult. The Tricky Trees can make it tough for teams but are looking sort of clueless recently. Liverpool’s record at their home ground has not been good and the team with their injuries are there for the taking. We however do not believe that Forest is consistent enough hence we back Liverpool to win 3-1.
Parimatch