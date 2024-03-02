NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction NFFC 25 % Chance of Winning LIV 75 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest is all set to welcome Liverpool to the City Ground on Sunday. Liverpool come into this game on a high whereas Forest has been struggling as of late. Nottingham Forest finds themselves in a relegation scrap as they sit in 17th spot in the League following Everton’s points addition. Forest have played a game more than Luton who sit in the relegation spots and are just 4 points ahead of them. A loss on Saturday and two wins for Luton will make them swap places. A win could get them as high as the 15th spot provided other teams around them lose. Liverpool are the table toppers currently with 60 points from 26 games. City is a point behind them 2nd and Arsenal are 2 points behind them in 3rd. Every game for Klopp’s men is like a final. A loss would push them down to 3rd if Arsenal and City win their games. Such are the margins at the top of the table when the title race is concerned. Nottingham Forest in their last game travelled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa. The home team breezed past Forest in the first half with goals from Watkins and a brace from Douglas Luiz. Niakhate scoring moments before halftime made things more interesting heading into the break. Morgan Gibbs-White latched onto Origi’s pass and chipped Martinez to bring Forest right back into the game 3 minutes after half time making it 3-2. 3 minutes later Elanga missed a 1v1 chance to equalise. Bailey made 4-2 in the 61st minute to cushion their lead. Forest had more chances to get back into the game but couldn’t further capitalize as they lost on the day. Liverpool in their last Premier League game faced Luton Town at Anfield. The Hatters took a shock lead through Ogbene and went into halftime with that scoreline. However, in the 2nd half, Liverpool came out with a point to prove and changed the game. Van Dijk and Gakpo completed the turnaround within the space of 2 minutes. Luis Diaz added the 3rd with a well-taken finish in the 71st minute. Harvey Elliot added the cherry on top of Liverpool’s victory in the 90th minute as they cruised to a 4-1 win keeping their top spot.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool is surprisingly close to Forest’s good home record. In the last 4 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won just 1 game, no games have ended in a draw with Liverpool winning 3 times.

Nottingham Forest have not had results to show for in their recent games as they have won just 1 of their last 5 games. However, in all of those games they have given teams a fair fight. Forest lose games due to fine margins and on a given day they have the potential to surprise quite a few. This is the best chance Forest might have to beat an injury-depleted Liverpool team.

Klopp’s men have fared very well winning the Carabao Cup to Chelsea and their FA Cup tie against Southampton with so many young players from the academy. Nottingham Forest at their home stadium however will be a major step up going into this game. It remains to be seen if Nunez and Salah can return for this game but if they are out then Liverpool will have to be at their utmost best to beat Forest. The Reds though know how to get the job done and that is why it is difficult to not back them going into most games this season. The experience of playing at this level gives Liverpool a better chance of winning.

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Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Most betting outlets have tipped Liverpool as massive favourites in this game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Liverpool, even though they are facing an injury crisis, looks like a team that is difficult to stop at the moment. The team mostly comprised of youth players won both their games without the likes of Salah, Nunez and Jota. Nottingham Forest are finding it difficult to go on a run of results. They are a team that is struggling in all parts of the game. The Tricky Trees have just a 31% win record at their home stadium.

Finding the back of the net, however, has not been the biggest issue for Forest this season. Nottingham Forest averaged 1.46 goals a game at home this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.03. Liverpool on the other hand has had a good record away from home this season. They have a 54%-win record away from Anfield this season. The Reds have scored 2.00 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 1.68.

Based on the above numbers, we do not expect this game on Saturday to have goals. Both the Reds and the Tricky Trees to score a combined tally of 4 or more is our tip for this game. Both teams being quite attacking backs our call. In terms of defensive stats, we do expect both teams to concede. Forest has conceded 1.46 goals a game on average having kept a clean sheet in just 15% of their games. Liverpool have conceded 1.08 goals on average away from Merseyside this season. Liverpool too has a low record of keeping a clean sheet with just 23% in their away games. Forest attacking is good at home with Liverpool overall a more weakened side playing away we expect both teams to concede.

In terms of half-time form, Liverpool has the slightly highest percentage this season when it comes to winning the 1st half in comparison to the Tricky Trees. Forest wins their first halves in 23% of their games at the City Ground. Liverpool meanwhile wins 31% of their away games going into halftime. Based on these numbers we back Liverpool to go into the halftime with the lead.

Paul Tierney will be the official for this game and he tends to produce yellow cards. He averages 3.47 cards a game. Our pick is for this game to have more than 3.5 cards for both teams combined. Our pick is for Wataru Endo to be booked for Liverpool and Morgan Gibbs-White to be booked for Nottingham Forest.

For Nottingham Forest, we have to back Taiwo Awoniyi to score in this game against Liverpool. The former Liverpool striker has been brilliant whenever he has played for Forest this season. He has been the most consistent player for Forest since the start of last season scoring 16 goals for them in 42 appearances. He could cause the Liverpool defence a lot of problems.

For Liverpool we back Luis Diaz to score in this game. The Colombian has been in good recent form for the Reds scoring 3 goals and assisting 2 in his last 5 games. With Nunez and Salah out, banking on Diaz is a smart and safe option. He is their most potent attacker and will be readily available to start come Saturday.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Taiwo Awoniyi Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, L

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper Connor Bradley Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Harvey Elliot Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:119

Nottingham Forest wins:31

Liverpool wins:59

Matches are drawn:29

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.70.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.54.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.