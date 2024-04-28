NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction NFFC 7 % Chance of Winning MCI 93 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest is all set to welcome Manchester City to the City Ground on Sunday. Forest is in a desperate survival battle against Luton Town and Burnley. Forest are 17th in the league, a point ahead of Luton Town who are in 18th and 3 points ahead of Burnley in 19th. 2 of these 3 teams are likely to get the drop. Hence the margins are very thin for either side. A loss in these instances and a win in the other 2 makes things extremely difficult. Manchester City are in a fight for their battle as they did well to go back to 2nd spot a point behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. Manchester City in their last game cruised past Brighton by beating them 4-0 at the Amex Stadium. It all started with a sensational diving header from De Bruyne that looped into the net. They doubled their lead after Foden struck a free kick that deflected and went in. City capitalised on Brighton’s mistake at the back with Foden getting his brace to make it 3-0 before halftime. In the 2nd half, Manchester City were more comfortable as they easily knocked the ball across. Alvarez added the 4th of the night after tapping in a Walker assist. In a week where Arsenal won and Liverpool lost, City did not buckle on the South Coast. Nottingham Forest in a crucial 6-pointer last week lost to Everton at Goodison Park. Everton were clinical in the 2 goals they scored in the day as Gueye and McNeil won them the game. However, it was the controversy that masked the whole defeat for Forest. The Tricky Trees were denied 3 penalty calls by VAR. Ashley Young was involved in all of them as two fouls and a handball were not given. Forest was very unlucky in this instance and should have left the stadium with points.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City has mostly favoured the blue half of Manchester. In the last 3 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has failed to win, 1 game ended in a draw with Manchester City winning 2 times.

Nottingham Forest is a team that has the quality in them, The Tricky Trees have spent a good load of money to get talents like Elanga, Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi. However, it has not clicked for them this season. Their defence has let them down way too much. Forest will need to pick up points if they want to stay in the Premier League next season. They will have to do their best to at least muster results at home. Last season they did stop Arsenal by beating them at home and confirming their survival. They have a big chance to do that if they beat Manchester City.

With Liverpool losing, City are basically in a fight with Arsenal at the moment for the title. City has a clear equation, win every game. They have been here and they have done it. They have the record and the instances to back them. And that is what our case to back Manchester City in this game is based on. City’s might in these situations gives them a better chance of winning.

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Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Concerning the odds coined by the oddsmakers for this game, Nottingham Forest has next to no chance against Manchester City on Sunday. The gap between these two teams in terms of their odds is massive with Manchester City being massive odds on favourites to crush Nottingham Forest. The basic fact is that Nottingham Forest is a relegation-threatened team and City are in God mode with the title being at stake. Nottingham Forest has been poor at the City Ground this season; they have just a 29% win record at home this season which is why they are languishing close to the drop.

Nottingham Forest have scored quite an array of goals this season. They have had good goal-scoring form as per their level averaging 1.47 goals a game at the City Ground this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.20. Manchester City are now starting to look extraordinary with their away form taking a massive leap. They have a 69% win record with a goal tally of 2.31 from an expected goals tally of 2.24. Manchester City are a goal-scoring juggernaut

Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Manchester City to cruise in this game. We expect Manchester City to easily score 3 or more goals in this game. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 3 goals. We do believe this encounter will be a high-scoring one. We also back Nottingham Forest to score in this game due to their attacking potential. In terms of the defensive numbers, we do not back any team to keep a clean sheet. Nottingham Forest have conceded 1.47 goals a game on average having kept a clean sheet in just 12% of their games. Manchester City on the other hand have been worse, conceding 1.13 goals on average away from the Etihad Stadium this season. Guardiola’s men have managed to keep a clean sheet in 25% of their away games. Forest have failed to score in just 18% of their home games this season hence we back them to get at least a goal against Manchester City.

We can see this game being a one-sided traffic game, hence a lot of shots on Nottingham Forest’s goal come Sunday. Our tip is for Manchester City to have more than 14 shots on Sunday. Manchester City averaged 14.06 shots away from home this season. We expect Forest to defend deep hence our call is for them to have more than 14 shots easily in this game.

In terms of players to back to score for Nottingham Forest we will back Chris Wood to score on Sunday. Wood has been on fire this season for Forest and without his goals they would have been in deep trouble. Wood has good memories when it comes to scoring against Manchester City. Wood scored in this fixture last season for Forest and his recent goal-scoring form is also good as he has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 6 games for Nottingham Forest.

For Manchester City, in the absence of Haaland, we once again have to back Phil Foden to score in this game. Foden has been amazing for Manchester City this season. He has had his best goal-scoring season for the club. He already has 16 goals and 7 assists this season. He is fresh off his brace against Brighton and we expect him to continue his goal-scoring form at the City Ground on Sunday.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Managala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Taiwo Awoniyi Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, W, D

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Rico Lewis Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, D

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:103

Nottingham Forest wins:33

Manchester City wins:42

Matches are drawn:28

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 10.00.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.31.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.