NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction
NFFC
7%
Chance of Winning
MCI
93%
England
City Ground
Manchester City in their last game cruised past Brighton by beating them 4-0 at the Amex Stadium. It all started with a sensational diving header from De Bruyne that looped into the net. They doubled their lead after Foden struck a free kick that deflected and went in. City capitalised on Brighton’s mistake at the back with Foden getting his brace to make it 3-0 before halftime. In the 2nd half, Manchester City were more comfortable as they easily knocked the ball across. Alvarez added the 4th of the night after tapping in a Walker assist. In a week where Arsenal won and Liverpool lost, City did not buckle on the South Coast.
Nottingham Forest in a crucial 6-pointer last week lost to Everton at Goodison Park. Everton were clinical in the 2 goals they scored in the day as Gueye and McNeil won them the game. However, it was the controversy that masked the whole defeat for Forest. The Tricky Trees were denied 3 penalty calls by VAR. Ashley Young was involved in all of them as two fouls and a handball were not given. Forest was very unlucky in this instance and should have left the stadium with points.
Facts:
- Nottingham Forest have quite a good record against Manchester City at home in the League. The Tricky Trees have lost just 3 of their last 16 games at the City Ground in the top flight of English Football. They have won 10 and drawn 3. They last lost at home to City in 1993.
- Manchester City were victorious in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season. If they win on Sunday then they will complete their first double over the Tricky Trees since the 1999/00 season in the Premier League.
- Nottingham Forest goes into this game having kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 23 games in the Premier League. The one instance where they did not concede came in February when they beat West Ham 2-0.
- Manchester City this season has not done well playing in the Midlands. Aston Villa beat them 1-0 at Villa Park and they also lost 2-1 to Wolves. They last lost 3 consecutive away games against teams from the midlands in a spell between March- December 2008.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City has mostly favoured the blue half of Manchester. In the last 3 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has failed to win, 1 game ended in a draw with Manchester City winning 2 times.
Nottingham Forest is a team that has the quality in them, The Tricky Trees have spent a good load of money to get talents like Elanga, Gibbs-White and Hudson-Odoi. However, it has not clicked for them this season. Their defence has let them down way too much. Forest will need to pick up points if they want to stay in the Premier League next season. They will have to do their best to at least muster results at home. Last season they did stop Arsenal by beating them at home and confirming their survival. They have a big chance to do that if they beat Manchester City.
With Liverpool losing, City are basically in a fight with Arsenal at the moment for the title. City has a clear equation, win every game. They have been here and they have done it. They have the record and the instances to back them. And that is what our case to back Manchester City in this game is based on. City’s might in these situations gives them a better chance of winning.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips
Concerning the odds coined by the oddsmakers for this game, Nottingham Forest has next to no chance against Manchester City on Sunday. The gap between these two teams in terms of their odds is massive with Manchester City being massive odds on favourites to crush Nottingham Forest. The basic fact is that Nottingham Forest is a relegation-threatened team and City are in God mode with the title being at stake. Nottingham Forest has been poor at the City Ground this season; they have just a 29% win record at home this season which is why they are languishing close to the drop.
Nottingham Forest have scored quite an array of goals this season. They have had good goal-scoring form as per their level averaging 1.47 goals a game at the City Ground this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.20. Manchester City are now starting to look extraordinary with their away form taking a massive leap. They have a 69% win record with a goal tally of 2.31 from an expected goals tally of 2.24. Manchester City are a goal-scoring juggernaut
Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Manchester City to cruise in this game. We expect Manchester City to easily score 3 or more goals in this game. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 3 goals. We do believe this encounter will be a high-scoring one. We also back Nottingham Forest to score in this game due to their attacking potential. In terms of the defensive numbers, we do not back any team to keep a clean sheet. Nottingham Forest have conceded 1.47 goals a game on average having kept a clean sheet in just 12% of their games. Manchester City on the other hand have been worse, conceding 1.13 goals on average away from the Etihad Stadium this season. Guardiola’s men have managed to keep a clean sheet in 25% of their away games. Forest have failed to score in just 18% of their home games this season hence we back them to get at least a goal against Manchester City.
We can see this game being a one-sided traffic game, hence a lot of shots on Nottingham Forest’s goal come Sunday. Our tip is for Manchester City to have more than 14 shots on Sunday. Manchester City averaged 14.06 shots away from home this season. We expect Forest to defend deep hence our call is for them to have more than 14 shots easily in this game.
In terms of players to back to score for Nottingham Forest we will back Chris Wood to score on Sunday. Wood has been on fire this season for Forest and without his goals they would have been in deep trouble. Wood has good memories when it comes to scoring against Manchester City. Wood scored in this fixture last season for Forest and his recent goal-scoring form is also good as he has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 6 games for Nottingham Forest.
For Manchester City, in the absence of Haaland, we once again have to back Phil Foden to score in this game. Foden has been amazing for Manchester City this season. He has had his best goal-scoring season for the club. He already has 16 goals and 7 assists this season. He is fresh off his brace against Brighton and we expect him to continue his goal-scoring form at the City Ground on Sunday.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Nottingham Forest.
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo
Midfielders: Orel Managala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matt Turner
|
Goalkeeper
|
Gonzalo Montiel
|
Defender
|
Moussa Niakhate
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Ola Aina
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Danilo
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Taiwo Awoniyi
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, W, D
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva
Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Rico Lewis
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Attacker
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, D
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:103
Nottingham Forest wins:33
Manchester City wins:42
Matches are drawn:28
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Odds
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 10.00.
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.31.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.70.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Forest has history to back them as they will need to muster all the confidence to stop a juggernaut like Manchester City. It looks highly unlikely. Our prediction is a 4-1 Manchester City win on Sunday.
Parimatch