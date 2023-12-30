NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction NFFC 67 % Chance of Winning MUFC 33 % Bet Now! Manchester United are set to travel to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday in the Premier League. At the moment of writing this, Manchester United sit in 6th place in the Premier League table with 31 points from 19 games. Forest has jumped up to 16th place with 17 points from 19 games. Nottingham Forest in their last game travelled to Tyneside to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park. Forest started the game with the first good chance as Gibbs-White’s shot was narrowly wide. Newcastle United were awarded a penalty in the 21st minute after Aina fouled Isak in the box. Isak himself stepped up and scored from the spot to give Newcastle United the lead. Towards the end of the half Forest started threatening and finally got their equaliser in the 1st minute of added time before half time. It was a perfect counterattack as Gibbs-White found Elanga on the wing who squared it for Wood to finish past Dubravka in goal. Forest started the 2nd half like they ended the first and instantly pushed the home side on the back foot. They completed the turnaround in the 53rd minute as Elanga slipped in Wood through who then skinned Dan Burn and smartly chipped the ball past the keeper to get his brace. St James’ Park was shell shocked after Wood once again caught the Newcastle United defence sleeping as he latched onto Murillo’s long ball and cut past the keeper to slot it into an empty goal to seal the game for the visitors. What a homecoming for the former Newcastle United striker. Manchester United welcomed Aston Villa to Old Trafford in their last league game. Old Trafford was stunned as Emery’s men scored 2 goals in 6 minutes from set pieces. McGinn’s free-kick went in from an impossible angle for the 1st goal and United switched off for the 2nd goal as Villa scored again through Dendoncker. United mounted their comeback in the 2nd half and took advantage of Villa’s highline. Rashford on the left squared the ball for Garnacho who tapped in to cut the deficit to 1 goal. 12 minutes later, Garnacho cut in from the right and took a shot off his left foot that deflected off a Villa player to beat Martinez and level things. It was the dream first goal to score in the Premier League as Rasmus Hojlund latched onto a volley with his left foot to complete the comeback in the 82nd minute and give Manchester United the deserved 3 points.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest is highly one-sided. Manchester United have dominated this fixture in recent times in the last 11 matches played between these two sides, the Red Devils have won on all 11 occasions with Forest even failing to win a single game. The last time Forest picked up points off Manchester United was in a 1-1 draw way back in 1995 at the City Ground. They last beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in 1994.

Nottingham Forest was in relegation form in recent games. They then decided to part ways with Steve Cooper and bought in Nuno. The Portuguese manager is known for his defensive style but in turn, Forest has looked very attacking under him. Forest was robbed of points in their loss to Bournemouth.

The performance was brilliant and that showed as they became only the 2nd side this season to go to St James’ Park and beat Newcastle United quite comfortably. Forest however will need to be aware of Manchester United's attack.

The Red Devils were fantastic against Aston Villa’s high line and showed a very good mentality to complete the turnaround. If Forest looks to attack Manchester United then they could be done on the counterattack due to the spaces they might leave behind. If Nuno’s men can keep a low block then Manchester United could tend to struggle.

However, based on everything we do expect Manchester United to go into this game with a better chance of winning against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

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Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

With every odd-making source checked and analysed, the odds between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United favour the latter. Manchester United have the considerate edge over Nottingham Forest when it comes to odds because of their better form over the last weeks.

Manchester United do not have the best form but 2 wins out of 5 is much better in comparison to Forest’s 1 win in 5. Both teams go into this game with the utmost confidence with big morale-boosting wins in their last games.

Beating a team like Newcastle United at their home stadium is sure to give Nuno and his team some newly built momentum. The manner in which Manchester United won in their last game will also give them a boost going into this game. Nottingham Forest averaged 1 point per game at the City Ground this season.

Manchester United on the other hand are poor away from home averaging 1.44 points away from Old Trafford in the Premier League winning 4, drawing 1 and losing 4 of their last 9 away games. Manchester United however go into this game with a good record playing at the City Ground. Here are our tips and predictions for this game

Nottingham Forest in their last game looked like they have amped up their attacking game with the likes of Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga. At the City Ground, Forest however is averaging 1.33 goals this season. The Red Devils on the other hand have been decent defensively on their travels conceding just 1.00 goals on average.

Manchester United attackingly have been poor away from home scoring 0.89 goals on an average. Forest defensively has also been leaky at home conceding 1.56 goals on average. Based on these numbers we do expect this game to have goals. We do expect both teams to score in this game. We do not envision this game having a lot of goals.

Manchester United to score under 3 goals in this game is our prediction. Forest has a 16% clean sheet record at home and Manchester United have a 44% clean sheet record away from home. United have failed to concede in many away games this season however we do feel this time that the home team will nick a goal.

Both Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have an identical record when it comes to scoring the 1st goal of the game. Both these sides have scored first in 8 of their 19 games. We do predict Manchester United to start the game positively and score first in this game. We do expect this game to produce a few yellow cards.

Our expectation is for Diogo Dalot to be booked because he will face a stern test against the likes of Hudson-Odoi and Elanga. For Nottingham Forest, our pick to get booked will be Moussa Niakhate. The defender has already been in the book 4 times of Forest showing that he has a knack for picking up yellow cards.

In terms of scoring, we have to back Chris Wood for Nottingham Forest. The New Zealand striker was fantastic against Newcastle United scoring a hattrick at St James’ Park. Wood has been the standout pick for Forest in the absence of Awoniyi. He is their top scorer with 7 goals and is a big threat aerially as well. United do tend to struggle from set pieces and Chris Wood could take advantage of that.

For Manchester United, we pick Alejandro Garnacho to go into this game as the favourite to score. The Argentinian has been United's only attacking spark this season and was brilliant against Aston Villa. His brace helped to sink Villa and he should have even gotten a hat trick on the day. Garnacho’s pace and trickery could be a big problem for Forest to deal with.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, L, D, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bissaka Defender Raphael Varane Defender Johnny Evans Defender Luke Shaw Defender Christian Eriksen Midfielder Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Marcus Rashford Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, L, D, L, W

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:152

Nottingham Forest wins:33

Manchester United wins:53

Matches are drawn:24

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.00.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.35.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.