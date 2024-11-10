NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction NFFC 53 % Chance of Winning NUFC 47 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest are all set to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday at the City Ground. The Tricky Trees are flying high after demolishing West Ham by 3 goals to nil in their last home game. Chris Wood opened the scoring with Hudson Odoi and Aina adding to it after Alvarez was sent off. Newcastle United made it two successive home wins against Arsenal, as Alexander Isak’s goal was the difference on the day. Anthony Gordon’s cross in the first half fell perfectly to the Swede, who headed it past Raya in goal.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United has narrowly favoured the team from Tyneside. In the last 12 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 5 games; 1 game ended in a draw, with Newcastle United winning 6 times.

Newcastle United will face one of their biggest tests as they will face a Nottingham Forest team that is full of confidence. Winning 3 games in a row will be a big morale boost for the Tricky Trees going into this one. The atmosphere at the City Ground is in high spirits, which is bound to act as a spring for the home team on Sunday. Forest have to vary, however, as they have slipped up against Fulham this season, already losing by a goal to nil. Newcastle United have got back Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, who have the ability to hurt the best of defences.

Nottingham Forest needs other players to step up in terms of scoring. Their overreliance on Chris Wood could hamper them in some games. Newcastle United have a good defence capable enough to shut down the best of attacks like they did against Arsenal last week. This is going to be a cagey affair, but we believe Nottingham Forest’s recent form gives them the narrowest of chances to win this game.

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Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled this tie between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest as a very close one. The gap between the Tricky Trees and the Magpies in terms of their odds is very narrow, with the latter being the slight odds-on favourites to win on Sunday. In terms of the two teams, there isn’t much to split because Newcastle United have a good overall record against Forest; however, Nottingham Forest has the better recent form going into this game. Newcastle United do have the slight backing of the oddsmakers due to them having the status of being the better side. However, one cannot take Nottingham Forest for granted, as they sit 3rd in the Premier League.

The Tricky Trees have not performed that well at home when it comes to their overall record this season. Hence they are slight underdogs; however, in their last 2 games at home, they have done exceedingly well. Nuno’s men drew their first two home games against Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers. They then lost to Fulham, which raised eyebrows; however, recent wins against Crystal Palace and West Ham United have brought them right back into the fold.

Newcastle United have not done well away from home this season. Their record away from St. James’ Park needs massive improvement. The Magpies have won just 1 of their first 5 away games going into this one. The win came at Wolverhampton Wanderers. They have lost to Chelsea and Fulham and have drawn against Bournemouth and Everton.

Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to edge past Newcastle United in this game. We expect Nottingham Forest to score 2 or more goals in this game. We do see this game being a high-scoring encounter; hence, our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. We expect Nottingham Forest to score 2 or more goals in this game. Nottingham Forest averaged a scoring rate of 1.2 goals per game, with Newcastle United conceding an average of 1.4 goals away from home. We also envision Newcastle United getting a goal in this game, as they do have the attacking talent with the likes of Isak. In terms of the defensive stats, we do not expect either the Tricky Trees or the Magpies to get a clean sheet in this game. Newcastle United have scored at least one goal in 4 of their last 5 away games. Nottingham Forest have also scored a goal in 4 of their 5 home games. Newcastle United have the attack to breach Forest’s defence, and so do the home team.

In terms of players to score for Nottingham Forest, we have to back Chris Wood to go into this game as the favourite to score. The Kiwi International has proven to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season. He scored 8 goals in 10 games for Nuno this season. Nottingham Forest until now has scored 14 goals in total this season, out of which 8 are from Chris Wood. This shows how important the Kiwi International is for Nottingham Forest. The main reason to bank on Chris Wood is his conversion rate. The striker does not need many chances to score. Wood has scored 8 goals this season from just 21 shots with a 38.1% conversion rate. This is the best tally any player has in the Premier League who has at least attempted 20 shots or more.

Alexander Isak goes into this game in great form, having netted in each of his last 2 games against top teams in Chelsea and Arsenal. Isak is Newcastle United’s talisman, and they look much better when he is playing. The other reason for backing Alexander Isak in this game is for his good record against Nottingham Forest. Isak has 3 goals in his last 2 games against the Tricky Trees in the Premier League. Against only Tottenham and West Ham, he has a better goal-scoring record with 5 goals each.

Newcastle United’s centre-backs Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are walking a tight rope this season when it comes to yellow cards. Both defenders have 4 yellow cards to their name and are 1 card away from being suspended for a game. Forest has quick wingers in Elanga and Hudson-Odoi who we believe could exploit them. Newcastle United’s left-hand side looks weaker in terms of their defence; hence, we do see Dan Burn getting a booking in this game.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, D

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, D

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:117

Nottingham Forest wins:35

Newcastle United wins:55

Matches are drawn:27

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.77.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.2.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.