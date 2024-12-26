NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction NFFC 56 % Chance of Winning TOT 44 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in their Boxing Day fixture. The Tricky Trees go into this on the back of a morale boosting win as they became the first team to beat Brentford at home this season. Goals from Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga sealed the Tricky Trees’ fifth win away from home already. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand were on the lam once again as Liverpool put 6 goals past them. The only thing that made the scoreline look better were goals from Maddison, Kulusevski and Solanke.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur has favoured the team hailing from North London. In the last 6 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 1 game; no game has ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning 5 times.

Spurs in their last few games against better attacks have crumbled defensively. Liverpool and Chelsea have both managed to take advantage of that weak defence. Spurs with their best team available are a tricky team to back however with half their defence out it even makes it trickier considering how well Nottingham Forest is playing right now. Forest in terms of goals was heavily reliant on Chris Wood and they still do. However, the likes of Elanga, Gibbs-White and Hudson Odoi are helping out which is a sign of a team that is on a mission to finish the season well. Nottingham Forest are not overwhelming favourites however we do feel that they have the better chance of winning considering where both teams are at now.

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Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled this tie between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur as a close affair. The oddsmakers have gone on to back Nottingham Forest by a fine margin to overcome Spurs in this game. Nottingham Forest has started this season brilliantly; hence, it is not so surprising considering the oddsmakers have labelled them as the minor favourites. The biggest reason we see the oddsmakers backing Forest also is due to how poor Tottenham Hotspur have been this season. Ange Postecoglou’s men do not retain the backing of the bookies due to their poor and inconsistent performances especially away from home.

Nuno Santo’s Tricky Trees do not actually have a good record when it comes to playing at home this season. Nottingham Forest has lost only 1 of their last 5 games at the City Ground in the Premier League going into this one. Their latest win at home came against Aston Villa in which they turned a 2 goal deficit to win the game. Wolves and Bournemouth have both held Forest to 1-1 draws at their home stadium. Fulham and Newcastle United are the only two teams to collect maximum points at the City Ground.

Tottenham Hotspur have been all over the place when it not only comes to their away record but also overall. Spurs have already lost 4 games away from home this season, most recently losing to AFC Bournemouth earlier this month. In their last away game, they did end up beating Southampton by 5 goals to nil. Losses for Postecoglou’s men have come at Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Brighton and AFC Bournemouth.

Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to beat Tottenham Hotspur in this game on Thursday. We expect the Tricky Trees to score 2 or more goals in this game. Tottenham Hotspur have conceded 10 goals in their 4 games overall with just 1 clean sheet; hence, we do see Forest getting at least 2 in this game. We do see this game being very high scoring and we do believe that there will be goals here. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are both very high-scoring teams. Both teams have been involved in over 2.5 goals combined in both their games. The Tricky Trees have been involved in over 2.5 goals in 3 of their last 4 games whereas for Spurs it is in each of their last 4 games Hence that backs our claims of this game having over 2.5 goals combined between both teams.

In terms of favourites for scoring, we do back Chris Wood for Nottingham Forest. The Kiwi International has been really good for the Tricky Trees this season scoring 10 goals already this season. Another reason why Chris Wood is favourite here is because of his record on boxing day. Wood last season scored a hattrick against Newcastle United making it a day to remember as he joined from Newcastle United. Wood has a total of 4 goals on December 26th making him one of the most prolific goal scorers of Boxing Day. Hence in terms of Nottingham Forest, it is Chris Wood who has our vote.

When it comes to scoring for Tottenham it is Heung-Min Son’s record on boxing day that stands out. The Korean attacker has one of the best records on this day scoring 4 goals and registering 2 assists. Son is tied with the likes of Salah and Raheem Sterling in this aspect. Another player to back for Spurs is Dominic Solanke. Solanke has 4 goals and 1 assist against the Tricky Trees as a player in the Premier League. Solanke for Bournemouth last season scored a hattrick against Nottingham Forest. Both options are good enough to back. We do however lean more with Son as he is on penalties.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Elliot Anderson Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Fraser Forster Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Radu Dragusin Defender Yves Bissouma Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:125

Nottingham Forest wins:37

Tottenham Hotspur wins:59

Matches are drawn:29

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.35.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.87.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.82.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.