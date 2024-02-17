NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction NFFC 61 % Chance of Winning WHU 39 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest is all set to host West Ham United in the Premier League at the City Ground on Saturday. Both these teams come into this game on the back of some worrying results. West Ham United are 8th on the table with 36 points from 24 games. A win takes them to 7th provided Newcastle United lose their game. They could however drop to 11th position if the likes of Chelsea, Brighton and Wolves win their games on the weekend. Nottingham Forest meanwhile is getting closer to those relegation spots. The Tricky Trees occupy 16th spot accumulating 21 points from 24 games. If the best possible results go their way, a win could only take them a spot higher, however, a loss would see them go as low as 18th if the teams win below them. Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League game hosted Newcastle United in the Premier League. Guimares gave the visitors the lead as early as 10 minutes, with the Forest defence once again looking suspect. The Tricky Trees however got into the game with an equaliser from Anthony Elanga as he blistered past Botman and Burn to score past Dubravka. Forest conceded to another set piece as Schar scored just before half-time however, they did equalise seconds before half-time. Hudson Odoi cut in from the left onto his right foot and unleashed a shot that deflected off Miley and went into goal. Moments before Newcastle United took back the lead through Guimares, Forest wanted a penalty on Awoniyi however VAR ruled it out. Forest could not break the resilience of the Magpies' defenders as they succumbed to defeat. The story for West Ham United was grimmer as they were battered by Arsenal at their stadium 6-0 prompting fans to leave the stadium as early as halftime. The Gunners went into halftime with a 4-0 lead thanks to goals from Saliba, Saka, Gabriel and Trossard. Their former captain Declan Rice piled more misery on them after he scored the 6th goal of the evening. West Ham were abysmal in the game and managed just 5 shots in the entirety. Out of those 5 shots, just 1 shot was on target. 2 defeats in 2 games for the Hammers and David Moyes.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United has been highly one-sided favouring the Hammers. In the last 7 games in all competitions between these two teams, Forest has won just 2 games, no games have ended in a draw with West Ham United winning on 5 occasions.

Nottingham Forest was really good against Newcastle United in their last Premier League however their defence is constantly costing them games. They also need to pick up their form drastically as they have lost 9 of their last 13 Premier League games. They have just managed to win 2 and draw 2 of the remaining games. Nuno Santo’s men need to start getting some wins or else it could be another relegation scrap as things start to look like last season.

West Ham United on the other hand will surely go into this game highly deflated due to how they have lost their last 2 games against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United. 9 goals conceded and none scored in those 2 games is humbling for David Moyes and co. West Ham need to make more of their attackers and start getting at teams. The likes of Kudus and Bowen were playing with confidence earlier this season and that seems to be missing here. Based purely due to them playing at home we give Forest a slightly better chance of winning this game.

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Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

Most betting sources have tipped Nottingham Forest as minor favourites going into this game against West Ham United at the City Ground. None of these teams go in as hands-down favourites but the odds do give Nottingham Forest a slight chance to get something from this game due to them playing at home. Nottingham Forest this season have had a disastrous run at the City Ground this season. Nuno Santo’s men have just a 27% win record at their home stadium.

Scoring has not been the biggest issue for the Tricky Trees this season. Nottingham Forest averaged 1.42 goals a game at home this season from an expected goals ratio of 0.99. West Ham United on the other hand have also not been that bad away from home. They have just a 42%-win record away from the London Stadium this season. They have scored 1.50 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 1.13.

Based on the above stats, we do not expect this game to be more of a low-scoring game. Both the Hammers and the Tricky Trees to score a combined tally of 4 or under is our tip for this game. In terms of letting in goals, we do expect both teams to concede. The home side has conceded 1.67 goals a game on average having not conceded in just 8% of their games. The Hammers have conceded 2.08 goals on average away from the London Stadium. West Ham too has kept a clean sheet in just 8% of their away games. Both teams are fragile in defence so it's highly likely that the attack takes advantage.

In terms of half-time form, West Ham have their highest percentages this season when it comes to winning the 1st half. Forest wins their first halves in 17% of their games. West Ham United meanwhile won 33% of their game going into halftime. Based on these numbers we believe that West Ham should go into the break with the lead.

Thomas Bramall the referee of this game tends to not produce too many yellow cards. He averages 2.95 cards a game. Our pick is for this game to have under 3.5 cards for both teams combined. Our pick is for Edson Alvarez to be booked for West Ham United and Ryan Yates to be booked for Nottingham Forest.

For Nottingham Forest, we have to back Anthony Elanga to score in this game. The former Man Utd striker has been in brilliant goal-scoring form as of late. Elanga is Forest’s 2nd top scorer with 5 goals only behind Chris Wood. Elanga could cause Dan Burn all sorts of problems on the left side that have already been an issue for the Magpies going into this game.

For West Ham United, we have to back Jarrod Bowen to score in this game. However, earlier this season they were scoring a lot of goals and most of them were coming from Bowen. He remains their top scorer and his being on penalties is as usual a bonus to picking him.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat West Ham United.

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, D, D

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:119

Nottingham Forest wins:45

West Ham United wins:48

Matches are drawn:26

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.35.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.05.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.