NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction NFFC 61 % Chance of Winning WHU 39 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest will host West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday in one of the afternoon kickoffs. Nottingham Forest is in dreamland at the moment as they sit 6th in the Premier League with 16 points. They are 2 points off Aston Villa, who are in 4th place. Nottingham Forest solidified their position with a convincing 3-1 win over Leicester City in the last Premier League game. Ryan Yates opened the scoring with a convincing finish in the bottom corner. Jamie Vardy got them level, however, a brace from Chris Wood ensured that Forest took the 3 points on the day. West Ham United were one of the most fortunate teams last week in the Premier League. The Hammers should have been at least 3 goals down at halftime if Manchester United were clinical enough. Summerville came on in the second half and broke the deadlock out of nothing. United then equalised through Casemiro. However, it all changed from then, as West Ham were awarded a penalty by VAR after the referee on the field deemed it not a foul by De Ligt on Danny Ings. Bowen converted from the spot to give Lopetegui his second home win of the season.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United has favoured the London team, however by the slightest of margins. In the last 8 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 3 games; no game has ended in a draw with West Ham United winning 5 times.

Nottingham Forest now continues to build on their impressive start to the season. They have been beaten only once until now and have produced some really strong displays. What makes Nottingham Forest difficult to play against is their defence. The Tricky Trees are brilliantly set up by Nuno Santo.

West Ham United anyway struggle when it comes to scoring goals. They were lucky to score two against Manchester United. Their defence is horrible, and one cannot comprehend how Manchester United failed to score 2 or more goals on the day. Chris Wood is in fantastic form for Nottingham Forest in terms of the attack, and we totally expect him to take complete advantage of this West Ham defence. Based on everything, we back Nottingham Forest to have a better chance of winning.

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Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled this tie between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United as a one-sided affair. The oddsmakers have gone on to back Nottingham Forest by quite a fair margin to overcome the Hammers in this game. Nottingham Forest has started this season brilliantly; hence, it is not so surprising considering the oddsmakers have labelled them as clear favourites. The biggest reason we see the oddsmakers backing Forest considerably is due to how solid they have been at home. West Ham United, on the other hand, do not retain the backing of the bookies due to their poor performances away from home.

Nuno Santo’s Tricky Trees do not actually have a good record when it comes to playing at home this season. Nottingham Forest has 2 draws, 1 loss, and just 1 win in their 4 home games. Even the win came in their most recent home game against Leicester City. Wolves and Bournemouth have both held Forest to 1-1 draws at their home stadium. Fulham are the only team to collect maximum points at the City Ground.

West Ham United started their away record on a perfect note after they beat Crystal Palace earlier this season. However, since then, their away record has gone downhill. They have not won any of their last 4 games on the road. They have drawn 1-1 away to Fulham and Brentford. Their most recent away game saw them travel to North London, where they were battered by 4 goals to 1. West Ham still have a lot of problems to deal with.

Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to beat West Ham United in this game on Saturday. We expect the Tricky Trees to score 2 or more goals in this game. West Ham United have conceded 6 goals in their 4 games away from home with just 1 clean sheet; hence, we do see Forest getting at least 2 in this game. We do not see this game being very high scoring, but we do believe that there will be goals here. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are both very low-scoring teams. However, both teams have been involved in over 2.5 goals combined in both their games. West Ham’s last 3 games have seen a tally of over 2.5 goals. With both teams predicted to score, we do see the 2.5 goal barrier being broken.

Chris Wood scored a brace in his last game and continues to be one of Nottingham Forest’s most bankable assets. The Kiwi striker scored a brace in his last home game against Leicester City, and we back him to continue his scoring record. Wood already has a total of 7 goals this season in the Premier League. This tally of his makes him the first Nottingham Forest player to score seven goals in their first 10 games. West Ham’s defence is all over the place, and that is why we back him to score in this game.

Jarrod Bowen registered his 78th goal contribution for West Ham United in his last game against Manchester United. Bowen scored a penalty to win the game for the Hammers last week. Bowen now has 46 goals and 32 assists for West Ham since his move from Hull City. This shows that Bowen is one of the most bankable West Ham United assets. Only Michail Antonio in the current West Ham United set-up has more contributions than Bowen with 101. However, Antonio had been at West Ham United much before Bowen joined.

Ibrahima Sangare has proven to be one of the most hard-hitting midfielders in the Premier League this season. Sangare has been a rock in Nottingham Forest's midfield, shielding the back four. Sangare averages 5 tackles this season in the Premier League. We once again expect him to be busy in midfield in this game. Hence our prediction here is for Ibrahima Sangare to make 3 or more tackles in this game against the Hammers.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat West Ham United

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Elliot Anderson Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, L, D

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Crysensio Summerville Attacker Michael Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, L

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:120

Nottingham Forest wins:46

West Ham United wins:48

Matches are drawn:26

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.17.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.