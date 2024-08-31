NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction NFFC 61 % Chance of Winning WWFC 39 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest will clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City Ground in one of the lunchtime kick offs in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest go into this game on the back of a convincing win against Southampton. The Tricky Trees did really well to restrict Russell Martin's men, allowing them nothing in the game. Forest played without the ball in most of the first half but came on their own in the second. Hudson-Odoi’s cross saw Sugawara make a mess of it landing on the feet of Gibbs-White, who slotted it past McCarthy to give Forest the lead in the 70th minute. Wolverhampton Wanderers faced Chelsea in their game at the Molineux Stadium. Chelsea took the lead through Jackson in the first minute. Wolves then equalised through a well-taken finish by Cunha. Palmer put Chelsea into the ascendency again, with Wolves equalising through Strand Larsen just before halftime. However, Wolves fell apart in the second half as Noni Madueke scored a hattrick to seal their fate. Wolves conceded a total of 4 goals in the second half.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers has favoured the team from black country. In the last 18 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 4 games; 6 games have ended in a draw with Wolves winning 8 times.

A lot has to improve with the Wolves if they do want to avoid defeat in this game. In the first half against Chelsea, they were decent; however, there were a lot of holes still, which did not improve in the second half, resulting in a Chelsea mauling. Wolves’ defending on the left-hand side was atrocious. Their midfield was wide open, and there was no control.

Nottingham Forest will do their due diligence going into this game, and we do believe that they have the personnel to inflict damage on Wolves. The likes of Hudson-Odoi and Elanga could cause a lot of trouble against Wolves’ wingbacks, and that is why we feel that the Tricky Trees have a better chance of winning.

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Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled this tie between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest as surprisingly a very one-sided affair. It is indeed quite surprising that the bookies have backed Nottingham Forest to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at the City Ground. Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of two heavy defeats against Arsenal and especially Chelsea, in which they conceded six. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are undefeated in the league, having won 1 and drawn 1. Hence the bookies have scanned the recent form and have backed the home team to get the job done on Saturday in this clash at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest in their first two games has looked quite decent. In their first game, they should have gotten more from that, as their wasted chances allowed Bournemouth to capitalise in the end. However, against Southampton, they were really good on the day, beating the home team quite convincingly. Nottingham Forest had an expected goal ratio of 2.07 in the game against Southampton, showing that they should have scored at least 2 goals on the day; however, they won by just 1. Wolves, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a heavy defeat to Chelsea. Wolves conceded 6 goals against Chelsea from an expected goals against ratio of 1.73 goals, showing how bad they were defensively.

Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in this game. We expect Nottingham Forest to score 2 or more goals in this game. We do see this game having goals in it; hence, our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. Hence we do see Wolves getting a goal in this game, as they do have the attacking talent.

In terms of goal contributions, we back Callum Hudson Odoi to either register a goal or an assist in this game. Hudson Odoi has started the season very well for the Tricky Trees and is a constant threat on the counterattack. Hudson Odoi should have been given the assist for Gibbs-White’s goal against Southampton, but for some reason, it was chalked out; however, against Wolves’ full backs, we do predict him to register an assist.

Morgan Gibbs-White was clinical for Forest in their last game, as his goal was the difference between the two teams. The contribution that Gibbs-White brings to this team is crucial. The attacking midfielder continuously puts pressure on the opposition by lining up shots and testing the keeper. This season he has already taken 6 shots at goal, with 2 being on target. Our tip is for Gibbs-White to have 1 or more shots on target, as this being a home game will aid to that. Gibbs-White alongside Chris Wood is also a good option to back when it comes to scoring.

In terms of the team to break the deadlock, we back the home team at Nottingham Forest. The Tricky Trees have scored first in 6 of their last 10 games in comparison to the Wolves, who have found the back of the net in just 2 of their 10 games. Forest this season have tended to start games on the front foot; hence, we back them to open the scoring.

We expect this game to have a fair share of fouls, especially in the middle of the park, as both teams have robust midfielders. Our tip is to keep an eye on Forest midfielder Ibrahima Sangare. The midfielder already has 2 fouls to his name in less than 180 minutes. Last season he had 22 fouls in 11 games in the Premier League. Hence our prediction for Sangare is for him to commit 2 or more fouls against Wolves on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers last season were known for their high numbers of corners per game. The Tricky Trees averaged 3.9 corners per game, with 4.11 corners for Wolves. We do see spells of this game being end-to-end and our prediction is for both teams to concede three plus corners in this game.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, W, D

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde, Andre

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Matheus Cunha Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, W

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:137

Nottingham Forest wins:63

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:45

Matches are drawn:29

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.06.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.