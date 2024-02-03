SHU (Sheffield United) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction SHU 19 % Chance of Winning AVFC 81 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are set to travel to Bramall Lane to face off against Sheffield United under the lights on Saturday in the Premier League. Sheffield United continue to find themselves at rock bottom of the Premier League table with 10 points from 22 games. Aston Villa have meanwhile lost their footing in terms of keeping their Champions League spot as they slip to 5th place with Spurs winning. Villa has 43 points from 22 games going into this tie. Sheffield United travelled to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in their last Premier League game. They started off the game perfectly as Ben Brereton Diaz scored after just 20 seconds to put Selhurst Park into utter silence. The Chilean striker cut in and unleashed a stunning strike to give Henderson no chance to save that. Palace’s first good attack resulted in a goal with Eze scoring and drawing level. The fullbacks failed to stop Olise’s cross which eventually led to the goal. Sheffield United once again went ahead from nothing as James McAtee’s shot which was on target took a touch of Guehi leaving Henderson stranded. Olise was Palace’s biggest threat but the Blades had no answer to him as he once again found Eze who made it 2-2. Palace got the momentum from then and made it 3-2 as Olise gave them the lead. The Blades had a glorious chance, in the end, to equalise as Ahmedhodzic’s strike hit the crossbar. Palace held on to get the victory over a deflated-looking Sheffield United team. Aston Villa in their last game looked to continue to keep their undefeated home record going as they welcomed a struggling Newcastle United side. It was however a very poor first-half display as Newcastle United looked like the hungrier side. Two quick-fire goals from defender Fabian Schar in the space of 4 minutes put the home side to the sword. It got worse for them post-half-time as Alex Moreno put the ball in the back of his net to practically kill the tie. Ollie Watkins found the goal for Villa as Bailey drilled a low cross perfectly into the box to be tapped in. The visitors could have further killed the game off in the final minutes as Villa suffered their first defeat of the season at home. This was Unai Emery’s first home defeat since February 2023 where they lost 2-4 to Arsenal.

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Sheffield United and Aston Villa surprisingly favours the team that is 2nd favourite in this game. In the last 11 matches played between these two teams, Aston Villa have won on 3 occasions, 4 games have ended in a draw with Sheffield United emerging victorious 4 times.

Sheffield United in their last game did very well in terms of starting the game strongly. They put pressure on the home team from the start by pinning the defence back. However, the backline is just not compact enough to keep the danger away. Chris Wilder needs to get his defence in order if they want to get anything out of this game. Villa had a blip in their last game but they do have genuine quality in their attack.

Unai Emery would be hoping that their last performance against Newcastle United was just a one-off. Villa looked flat in most instances in the 1st half only springing to life in the last 30 minutes of the game. Emery’s men will have to be varied as Sheffield United nowadays likes to start games fast.

We do give Aston Villa a big chance of winning in this game due to the sheer quality of personnel they have in all departments of their team. Sheffield United's chances with the defence they have are not only looking good for this game but also for the remaining games left ahead for them.

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Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The bookies have placed a huge difference between Sheffield United and Aston Villa when it comes to Saturday’s game under the lights. Aston Villa even though their loss in the last game goes into this game as favourites to win due to their good form this year. Sheffield United for most of this season has been in relegation form hence go into this game as massive underdogs.

In terms of their home form, Sheffield United have been poor. Their goal-scoring record has been even worse. The Blades have averaged 1.09 goals per game on average this season. On the flipside, they have conceded 2.36 goals per game which has been one of the biggest reasons for their downfall.

Aston Villa have not had the best record when they play away this season. The bulk of their points have come when they have played at Villa Park. The Lions average 1.27 goals per game when they play away. They have conceded 1.73 goals which is more than they have scored. Based on these numbers we do expect the following outcomes.

We do expect Aston Villa to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also expect Sheffield United to get a goal in this game. We say this because Villa have kept a clean sheet in just 18% of their away games this season which is relatively a low number.

Both teams only have an 18%-win record when it comes to winning their 1st halves. We will back Aston Villa here and predict that they will head into halftime with the lead.

In terms of scoring first Villa also have a much better record than Sheffield United. The Lions have scored 1st in 11 of their 22 games whereas the Blades have found the back of the net first in 5 of their 22 games. Villa to score the 1st goal in this game is our call.

In terms of yellow cards, our call is for Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer to be booked in this game. Hamer already has 6 yellow cards to his name and we can see him being booked by referee Paul Tierney who averages 3.47 cards per game.

Ben Brereton Diaz has started his life as a Sheffield United player in the best possible fashion. The Chilean striker is a goal-scoring monster who has delivered in each of his 1st two games for the Blades. Brereton Diaz has scored a goal in each of his first two games and will surely go into this game as the favourite to score for the home team.

Ollie Watkins is our call when it comes to favourites to score for Aston Villa. Watkins was the only bright spot attacking-wise for Villa in their last game against Newcastle United. He should have scored another goal on the day. Including the goal on Wednesday, Watkins already has 10 goals to his name showing how good he has been this season.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Sheffield United

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, D

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Calum Chambers Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Diego Carlos Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five-games): L, D, W, L, D

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:139

Sheffield United wins:41

Aston Villa wins:64

Matches are drawn:34

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.63.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.