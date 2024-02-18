SHU (Sheffield United) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction SHU 19 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 81 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are set to get on the road in the Premier League on Sunday as they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Seagulls are 9th on the Premier League table with 35 points from 24 games. Sheffield United meanwhile remain rock bottom in the Premier League table with 13 points from 24 games however this time they are tied with Burnley. A win for them and a loss for Burnley would see both sides switch places come the end of the match week. Brighton on the other hand have a chance to go as high as 7th if they win their game and other results end up in their favour. Sheffield United in their last game went to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town. The Blades started the game strongly and took the lead as Cameron Archer barged Osho on the left and sprinted onto the goal to find himself on one with the keeper to score. It became better for the Blades as they got a penalty after it hit the hand of a Luton Town player. James McAtee scored from the spot to double the away team lead. Luton came into the game with their penalty as Morris scored in the 2nd half. Sheffield United once again got their buffer as Vinicius Souza unleashed a stunner to beat Kaminski in goal. Sheffield United with their first away win of the campaign. Brighton and Hove Albion in their last game travelled to London to face Tottenham Hotspur. Brighton got the better start to the game as they were awarded a penalty after Danny Welbeck was cynically fouled in the box by Van de Ven. Pascal Gross stepped up to comfortably finish past Vicario in goal. Spurs had the better chances post that but Jason Steele in goal was onto them denying the likes of Richarlison and Bentancur. Spurs got their equaliser through Sarr after sustained pressure as Brighton’s line kept dropping deeper and deeper. Fati had a good chance to take the lead for Brighton but his shot was wide in the 76th minute of the game. He made a very positive impact as another of his shots on target was blocked. Brighton however once again failed defensively as Son assisted Johnson on the run of play in the final minute to win the game for Spurs. Brighton was all over the place in those last 2 minutes.

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion surprisingly favours the Blades instead of the Seagulls. In the last 6 matches played between these two teams, Brighton has won on just 1 occasion, and 3 games have ended in a draw with Sheffield United emerging victorious 2 times.

Sheffield United in their last game produced a performance that every fan was begging for. Until they beat Luton, they had not won a single away game this season. However, they produced one of their best performances of the season in that game. The Blades were good on the attack and remained organised in most spells of the game. Sheffield United will need to produce more performances like that if they aspire to stay in the Premier League.

Brighton meanwhile has to sort out their defence as they keep conceding silly goals. They did well in most spells against Tottenham but their approach in the final minutes cost them the entire game. If their game management was better, Brighton could have come out of this game with a much-needed point but they ended up with nothing at the end of the game. We back De Zerbi and his men in this game as they have the better personnel going into this. Brighton will be expected to bounce back and hence we believe they have a better chance of winning.

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Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

Brighton & Hove Albion go into this game according to the bookies as favourites to win this tie against Sheffield United at home even considering their previous results. Brighton goes into this game based on a loss whereas Sheffield United go into this game having won their last against Luton Town. The odds between these sides could have been bigger if Sheffield United had not won their last game in the Premier League. The reason why Sheffield United are always underdogs this season is because they have been one of the worst teams in the Premier League this season. Their home form is poor.

They have won just 17% of their home games this season. Their scoring and conceding records are also bad. The Blades average just 1 goal from an expected goals ratio of 0.97 goals which is so poor. Defensively they are worse conceding 2.58 goals on an average at home this season. Brighton have the better stats coming into this game. The Seagulls average 1.42 goals in terms of their scoring record from an expected goal ratio of 1.42 as well. Defensively they are not the best as well conceding 2.08 goals on average. Based on these numbers we come out with the following predictions for this game.

We expect both Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion to score in this game. Our prediction is for Brighton to score more than 2 goals at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United to also score at least 1 goal is our call. We expect both teams to concede as both teams have very low rates of clean sheets this season in the Premier League.

In terms of winning the 1st half, we back Brighton & Hove Albion to win the 1st half as they have a much better record than that of Sheffield United. Brighton have won 33% of their halftimes away in comparison to Sheffield United’s 17% at home. Hence Brighton to go into the break with the lead is our call. We also back the Seagulls to score first in this game. Brighton have scored first in 10 of their 24 games this season. The Blades meanwhile have scored 1st in just 6 of their 24 games.

In terms of scoring for Sheffield United, we do back Oliver McBurnie in this game. The striker loves playing in his home ground and has quite a good record over there. McBurnie has scored at least 1 goal in each of his last 4 home games at Bramall Lane. We back McBurnie in this game.

Pascal Gross playing as an advanced midfielder for Brighton has got him involved in a lot of goals currently. The German midfielder has been involved in 11 goals scoring 2 and assisting 7 in his last 9 Premier League games. Our call in this game is for Gross to register an assist. In terms of scoring we also back Gross a bit secondary to top scorer Joao Pedro.

Final Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Sheffield United

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, L

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder James Milner Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, D

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:33

Sheffield United wins:14

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:10

Matches are drawn:9

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.62.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.