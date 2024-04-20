SHU (Sheffield United) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction SHU 37 % Chance of Winning BURL 63 % Bet Now! It is 19th vs 20th in the table as Sheffield United welcomes Burnley to Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Saturday. This game is a potential relegation decider as the loser in this game will have one foot in next year’s championship. Hence this game is a 6-pointer for either team. Burnley is in a slightly better place than Sheffield United as they are 4 points albeit playing a game more. Sheffield United have an extra game but that tie is next week against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Hence why this game becomes crucial for Sheffield United. If they lose both games their journey will be over. Burnley winning will put more pressure on the likes of Everton and Luton on the 18th and 17th respectively. Burnley in their last game did well to get a point against a top-half team in Brighton and Hove Albion. Burnley should have had the lead in the first half. They squandered 2 easy chances to go ahead which could have turned the tide for them in the relegation tie as both teams above them lost. They got their goal finally in the 74th minute through Brownhill. Muric made a bad error which resulted in an own goal minutes later as Burnley held on for their lives in the 2nd half as the Seagulls missed a raft of chances. Sheffield United had nothing to show for in their last Premier League as they were easily beaten by Brentford at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Blades were the 2nd best team in the game and had no clear-cut chances that caused problems for Brentford. The Bees should have been ahead in the 1st half but goals in the 2nd half came from an Arblaster own goal and a Onyeka strike. Both goals came due to Sheffield United’s shoddy defending.

Sheffield United vs Burnley Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Sheffield United and Burnley has recently been quite one-sided with the Clarets emerging on top. In the last 13 matches played between these two teams, Burnley has won on 7 occasions, 3 games have ended in a draw with Sheffield United winning just 3 times.

Sheffield United have become a team that looks more resilient under Dean Wilder. At times in the middle of the season, they looked like a team that was going to be officially relegated by February. However, they have managed to get a few points albeit not wins. The Blades need to take the next step and convert those 1-pointers to 3. It remains to be seen how they could do that with their last win coming 8 games back against fellow promoted side in Luton Town. They were trounced in the reverse fixture however their record here against Burnley has been quite good.

Burnley on the other hand has been playing like a team that won the Championship last season. They look composed on the ball and a team that has made progress. It will be a battle between two teams with completely different ideologies. At the moment, however, everything is inclining towards Burnley doing a double over Sheffield United. Burnley has a much better chance of winning this game.

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Sheffield United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

Burnley has the slight backing of the bookies in terms of winning this game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Sheffield United have had an upsurge in form but so have Burnley and Vincent Kompany’s men have arguably been the better team recently. Their recent overall form has also been decent but the Blades have failed to win any of their last 5 games. They have made themselves more difficult to beat. At home especially they have not lost each of their last 2 fixtures drawing both. A draw for both teams would not be sufficient in this game. Burnley and Sheffield United will have to look for the win come Saturday.

Sheffield United’s form at home has been their killer this season. The Blades have won just 13% of their games at home this season. Attackingly they do much better in comparison to how they defend. The Blades average 1.06 goals from an expected goals ratio of 0.90 goals That has been on the rise in recent weeks. Defensively Sheffield United are horrendously bad at home. They concede a minimum of 2.94 goals on average at Bramall Lane this season.

Burnley’s numbers in terms of winning away from home are also not far from that of Sheffield United. The Clarets average 1.00 goals in terms of their scoring record from an expected goal ratio of 0.85. Kompany’s men also concede 1.94 goals on average away from Turf Moor.

Based on the numbers provided above we can see this game having goals as both teams will want to go for the winner in this game. Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows. We expect both Burnley and Sheffield United to score in this game considering both these teams tend to concede a lot. Our call is for Burnley to win this game by a 1 goal margin. Both teams scored a combined tally of 3.5 or more goals in this game.

We do not see any of Sheffield United or Burnley keeping a clean sheet here as both teams just have a 6% clean sheet record respectively at home and away.

In terms of their halftime form, Burnley hands down have the better record of the two. Concerning the first half, Burnley beat Sheffield United by a rate of 25% to 13%. Both teams tend to go into the break level most of the time. Sheffield United with 44% and Burnley with 25%. Burnley has a slightly better rate of winning in the 2nd half with 13% in comparison to the Blades’ 6%. Based on the above stats, we do see Burnley taking the lead in the 1st half and settling in the 2nd. We expect Vincent Kompany’s men to start strong and make a case to settle in the 2nd half. Burnley to win the 1st half and both teams to draw the 2nd half is our call.

In terms of scoring for Sheffield United, our backing goes to Ollie McBurnie as he continues to perform at Bramall Lane for the Blades. The striker did score in the last game against Chelsea taking his tally to 6 goals in his last 8 games at home. McBurnie could cause problems for that Burnley defence and a bonus is that he is on penalties.

For Burnley, their goals have recently tended to be scattered amongst their attackers. Brunn Larsen and Fofana continue to remain their most potent attackers capable of doing damage to that Sheffield United backline. Our call in this one is to back David Datro Fofana.

Final Prediction:Burnley to beat Sheffield United

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Fred Onyedinma Defender Daiki Hashioka Defender Issa Kabore Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Jordan Clark Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Carlton Morris Attacker Pelly Ruddock Midfielder Tahith Chong Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, D, L

Luton Town vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:80

Luton Town wins:36

Brentford wins:29

Matches are drawn:15

Luton Town vs Brentford Betting Odds

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.25.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.17.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.