SHU (Sheffield United) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction
SHU
37%
Chance of Winning
BURL
63%
England
Bramall Lane
Burnley in their last game did well to get a point against a top-half team in Brighton and Hove Albion. Burnley should have had the lead in the first half. They squandered 2 easy chances to go ahead which could have turned the tide for them in the relegation tie as both teams above them lost. They got their goal finally in the 74th minute through Brownhill. Muric made a bad error which resulted in an own goal minutes later as Burnley held on for their lives in the 2nd half as the Seagulls missed a raft of chances.
Sheffield United had nothing to show for in their last Premier League as they were easily beaten by Brentford at the GTECH Community Stadium. The Blades were the 2nd best team in the game and had no clear-cut chances that caused problems for Brentford. The Bees should have been ahead in the 1st half but goals in the 2nd half came from an Arblaster own goal and a Onyeka strike. Both goals came due to Sheffield United’s shoddy defending.
Facts:
- Sheffield United have a good record against Burnley at Bramall Lane recently. The Blades have lost just 1 of their last 20 games at home against the Clarets. Sheffield United have won 14 and drawn 5 of those games. Their only defeat came way back in 2008 when Burnley ended up winning 3-2.
- Burnley were rampant winners in the reverse fixture winning 5-0. Burnley has a chance of netting the most goals against an opponent in the 2 games of a league season. Burnley’s record is 8 goals that they scored in 2 league games against Bournemouth in 2018/19. They need to score 4 goals in this game to break that record.
- Sheffield United have used the most different players in the league this season with 33 players. They have however had the fewest different goal scorers in the League concerning all the other teams. Sheffield United have just had 10 different goal scorers which is the least in the Premier League.
Sheffield United vs Burnley Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Sheffield United and Burnley has recently been quite one-sided with the Clarets emerging on top. In the last 13 matches played between these two teams, Burnley has won on 7 occasions, 3 games have ended in a draw with Sheffield United winning just 3 times.
Sheffield United have become a team that looks more resilient under Dean Wilder. At times in the middle of the season, they looked like a team that was going to be officially relegated by February. However, they have managed to get a few points albeit not wins. The Blades need to take the next step and convert those 1-pointers to 3. It remains to be seen how they could do that with their last win coming 8 games back against fellow promoted side in Luton Town. They were trounced in the reverse fixture however their record here against Burnley has been quite good.
Burnley on the other hand has been playing like a team that won the Championship last season. They look composed on the ball and a team that has made progress. It will be a battle between two teams with completely different ideologies. At the moment, however, everything is inclining towards Burnley doing a double over Sheffield United. Burnley has a much better chance of winning this game.
Sheffield United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips
Burnley has the slight backing of the bookies in terms of winning this game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Sheffield United have had an upsurge in form but so have Burnley and Vincent Kompany’s men have arguably been the better team recently. Their recent overall form has also been decent but the Blades have failed to win any of their last 5 games. They have made themselves more difficult to beat. At home especially they have not lost each of their last 2 fixtures drawing both. A draw for both teams would not be sufficient in this game. Burnley and Sheffield United will have to look for the win come Saturday.
Sheffield United’s form at home has been their killer this season. The Blades have won just 13% of their games at home this season. Attackingly they do much better in comparison to how they defend. The Blades average 1.06 goals from an expected goals ratio of 0.90 goals That has been on the rise in recent weeks. Defensively Sheffield United are horrendously bad at home. They concede a minimum of 2.94 goals on average at Bramall Lane this season.
Burnley’s numbers in terms of winning away from home are also not far from that of Sheffield United. The Clarets average 1.00 goals in terms of their scoring record from an expected goal ratio of 0.85. Kompany’s men also concede 1.94 goals on average away from Turf Moor.
Based on the numbers provided above we can see this game having goals as both teams will want to go for the winner in this game. Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows. We expect both Burnley and Sheffield United to score in this game considering both these teams tend to concede a lot. Our call is for Burnley to win this game by a 1 goal margin. Both teams scored a combined tally of 3.5 or more goals in this game.
We do not see any of Sheffield United or Burnley keeping a clean sheet here as both teams just have a 6% clean sheet record respectively at home and away.
In terms of their halftime form, Burnley hands down have the better record of the two. Concerning the first half, Burnley beat Sheffield United by a rate of 25% to 13%. Both teams tend to go into the break level most of the time. Sheffield United with 44% and Burnley with 25%. Burnley has a slightly better rate of winning in the 2nd half with 13% in comparison to the Blades’ 6%. Based on the above stats, we do see Burnley taking the lead in the 1st half and settling in the 2nd. We expect Vincent Kompany’s men to start strong and make a case to settle in the 2nd half. Burnley to win the 1st half and both teams to draw the 2nd half is our call.
In terms of scoring for Sheffield United, our backing goes to Ollie McBurnie as he continues to perform at Bramall Lane for the Blades. The striker did score in the last game against Chelsea taking his tally to 6 goals in his last 8 games at home. McBurnie could cause problems for that Burnley defence and a bonus is that he is on penalties.
For Burnley, their goals have recently tended to be scattered amongst their attackers. Brunn Larsen and Fofana continue to remain their most potent attackers capable of doing damage to that Sheffield United backline. Our call in this one is to back David Datro Fofana.
Final Prediction:Burnley to beat Sheffield United
Luton Town Player List
Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski
Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty
Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley
Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend
Luton Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Thomas Kaminski
|
Goalkeeper
|
Teden Mengi
|
Defender
|
Fred Onyedinma
|
Defender
|
Daiki Hashioka
|
Defender
|
Issa Kabore
|
Wingback
|
Alfie Doughty
|
Wingback
|
Jordan Clark
|
Midfielder
|
Ross Barkley
|
Midfielder
|
Carlton Morris
|
Attacker
|
Pelly Ruddock
|
Midfielder
|
Tahith Chong
|
Attacker
Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk
Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Frank Onyeka
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Yoane Wissa
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, D, L
Luton Town vs Brentford Head-To-Head
Matches Played:80
Luton Town wins:36
Brentford wins:29
Matches are drawn:15
Luton Town vs Brentford Betting Odds
Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.25.
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.17.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Burnley
Sheffield United have also done quite okay at home in recent games. They have strangled a few teams but have no wins to show for in those games. We believe that Burnley has the better understanding in terms of taking that extra footing to convert a stalemate into a win and that is why we back Vincent Kompany’s men to get the job done. Our prediction is a 3-1 Burnley win. This tie could however also swing the other way.
Parimatch