SHU (Sheffield United) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction SHU 31 % Chance of Winning CHE 69 % Bet Now! Sheffield United are set to take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United continue to be bottom of the league as they failed to capitalise on the teams above in their last game. They are 4 points behind 19th-place Burnley with a game in hand. They are also 7 points in terms of the safety places. They need to start winning games as they still have a chance to survive this season. Chelsea have entered the top half of the table after their last game. They now sit 10th with 43 points, just 2 points behind a European place with 2 games in hand. Chelsea should be looking to start winning games as there is a big chance for them to make ground towards those European places. Any more losses would derail that for them. Sheffield United in their last game travelled to one of the most difficult stadiums in Anfield in their last game in the Premier League. It started horribly for them as Grbic’s clearance from the goal hit a charging Nunez and went straight into the net. A big howler from the Blades keeper. However, Sheffield United remained in the game and got an equaliser as Hamer’s header came off Bradley and went into Liverpool’s net for an own goal. The Blades could not do much about Mac Allister’s strike as it was just a thunderbolt. Gakpo added the third on the night to engulf Sheffield United with another defeat. Chelsea on the other hand faced Manchester United in a thriller of a game. Gallagher gave Chelsea the perfect start as he struck a shot of Gusto’s deflected cutback to give Chelsea the lead. Cucurella won a penalty in the box that Palmer converted to extend Chelsea’s lead to 2. United got back into the game with goals from Garnacho and Bruno just before halftime. Manchester United started the 2nd half well and Garnacho put them ahead. Chelsea were given a lifeline in the last 2 minutes of added time as Dalot needlessly fouled Madueke in the box. Palmer stepped up again to make it 3-3. Minutes later it got better for Chelsea as Manchester United slept on the corner allowing Palmer enough time to collect the ball and take a shot that deflected off a United player to end up in the net.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Sheffield United and Chelsea is easily one of the most one-sided ones in recent games. In the last 6 matches played between these two teams, Chelsea has won on 4 occasions, 1 game has ended in a draw with Sheffield United winning just once.

Sheffield United have shown tremendous improvement in their last few games as they longer are getting battered by teams. At home, they have been bad in the past. A lot of teams have come in and put 4-5 past the Blades. That has stopped to an extent as they are now compact and that is the best way to also get something against Chelsea.

The Blues hate playing against a low block and teams playing with that system have managed to get something from those games. Burnley did it a week ago and Sheffield United should take tips from that.

Chelsea will come into this game on the back of a high after the way they beat Manchester United but they still need to improve their performances. That game was won for Chelsea more in the way of a gift rather than good footballing quality. With Sheffield United fighting for their lives we can see them muster a performance here. However Chelsea in terms of form and performance goes into this game with a much better chance of winning.

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Sheffield United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea has the backing of the bookmakers in terms of being major front-runners when it comes to beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. Sheffield United have had an upsurge in form but Chelsea came into this game with big momentum. Their recent overall form has also been good. Sheffield United have changed the way they approach the game. They are looking like a team that is more difficult to beat. They have had 2 draws in their last 5 games which as per their standards shows massive intent. They will need to however create some shocks and start beating teams. They need to endure more in games, especially for the full 90.

Sheffield United’s form at home continues to plummet as they have won just 13% of their games at Bramall Lane this season. Their defensive records also continue to remain in tatters with their attacking form improving. The Blades average 1.00 goals from an expected goals ratio of 0.88 goals which has risen in recent weeks. Defensively they continue to be very poor as they keep leaking goals. They conceded 3 goals on average at home.

Chelsea’s numbers in terms of winning are not the best away from home as they average just 36%. The Blues average 1.71 goals in terms of their scoring record from an expected goal ratio of 1.50. Pochettino’s men also concede 1.79 goals on average away from Stamford Bridge.

Based on the numbers provided above we can see this game having goals like most Chelsea ties have done this season. Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows. We expect both Chelsea and Sheffield United to score in this game as they are defensively all over the place. Our call is for Chelsea to win this game scoring 2 or more goals easily in this game. We also only expect the Blues to win this game by a margin of 1 goal.

We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet here as Sheffield United have a 7% clean sheet rate and Chelsea with just 14%.

In terms of their halftime form, Chelsea hands down have the better record. The first-half win percentage Chelsea beat Sheffield United by a rate of 29% to 13%. Both teams though have the highest numbers of drawing their first halves. Sheffield United with 40% and Chelsea with 57%. Chelsea have the better rate of winning in the 2nd half with 21% in comparison to the Blades’ 7%. Hence we see this game being level at half time with Chelsea getting the better of Sheffield United in the 2nd half. In terms of scoring first, we back Chelsea as they have the best record in comparison to Sheffield United easily. The Blues have opened the scoring in 48% of their games in comparison to Sheffield United’s 27%

In terms of scoring for Sheffield United, our backing goes to Ollie McBurnie as he has scored 5 goals in his last 7 games at Bramall Lane for the Blades. McBurnie has formed a good relationship with Diaz upfront and could cause havoc in the game. McBurnie is also on penalties so added reasons to back him to score.

For Chelsea, the given name has to be Cole Palmer. The player has 5 goals in his last 2 games and should have a good day on Sunday. He is the lead scorer for Chelsea and is 2nd on the list in the Premier League. Palmer is also on penalties.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Sheffield United

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, L, L

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Marc Cucurella Defender Trevor Chalobah Defender Axel Disasi Defender Ben Chilwell Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, D, D

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:86

Sheffield United wins:28

Chelsea wins:42

Matches are drawn:16

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.80.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.42.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.