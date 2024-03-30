SHU (Sheffield United) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction SHU 21 % Chance of Winning FUL 79 % Bet Now! Sheffield United are set to take on Fulham at Bramall Lane on Saturday in the Premier League. Another loss for the Blades would all but show them the door to relegation as they are already 7 points behind which could become 10 by the time the game week ends depending on the other teams. A win will give them a small chance to fight as they could go over Burnley in the 19th with a game in hand. Fulham in their last game all but confirmed their survival for the next game. They are on 38 points and have a big shout to finish in the top half being just 2 points behind Newcastle United who sit in 10th place. The Cottagers have however played a game more. A win in this game would put pressure on the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United. Sheffield United in their last game in the Premier League faced off against Bournemouth nearly 3 weeks back. They were inches closer to their 2ndaway victory in the Premier League as they took the lead through Gustavo Hamer in the 27th minute after Solanke missed a penalty to give the Cherries the lead. Jack Robinson doubled the lead for the Blades in the 64th minute which got them closer to victory however late goals from Outtara and an injury-time equaliser from Enes Unal saw the Blades leave the South Coast of England with just a point. Fulham were merciless against Tottenham Hotspur in their last League game. Muniz scored at a critical time after he converted Robinson’s cross just before halftime. Fulham kept the pressure on and scored early in the second half through a well-taken strike from Lukic. Muniz got his brace with another well-taken finish to hand Spurs a massive blow for their top 4 hopes.

Sheffield United vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Sheffield United and Fulham is not that far off between the 2 teams but the Cottagers do have the advantage. In the last 10 matches played between these two teams, Fulham has won on 5 occasions, 2 games have ended in a draw with Sheffield United winning 3 times.

Sheffield United in their last game against Bournemouth showed something that they lacked all this season. Their attacking intent for about the opening 60 minutes was spot on as they had a 2-0 lead. It looked like it could have been a turnaround for them with 3 points being huge at this stage of the season considering where they are. However, it was their defence that cost them the game proving why they have no hopes of winning a game till the end of the season.

Fulham put their bad form in the past and have now accounted for 3 wins in their last 5 games. The Cottagers were brilliant in their last game against Spurs showing a lot of attacking intent rather than being defensive. The laid-back low block cost Fulham a lot of games this season so it was quite pleasing to see them go head to head with an attackingly strong side of Tottenham. Rodrigo Muniz has been their saviour as his attacking output is getting Fulham over the line with that being the difference. We cannot see Sheffield United getting anything from this game but stranger things have happened in the Premier League but based on the past and the present it is Fulham that go into this game on Saturday with the better chance of winning.

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Sheffield United vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Fulham have the backing of the bookmakers as they become another team to become massive favourites when it comes to playing Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Sheffield United go into this game having not played for 3 weeks although for once in a long time, they go into this game on the back of a draw and not a defeat.

That does not take anything from the fact that Sheffield United are still a team that looks worthy of relegation come the end of the season unless there is a miracle. Fulham on the other hand are hitting their form gears at the right time and that is why they are favourites here.

Sheffield United’s form at home continues to be bad as they have won just 14% of their games at Bramall Lane this season. Their defensive records continue to tumble with their attacking output not getting better. The Blades average 0.86 goals from an expected goals ratio of 0.88 goals showing how bad their output is. Defensively they are all over the place at home conceding an average of 3 goals.

Fulham’s numbers in terms of winning are terrible away from home as they average just 14%. The Cottagers average 1.00 goals in terms of their scoring record from an expected goal ratio of 1.27. Fulham also conceded 2.07 goals on an average away from home.

Based on the numbers provided above we expect this game to have goals, especially for both teams. We expect both teams to score here as their defensive records are not good. However, our call is for Fulham to win this game scoring 2 or more goals easily in this game.

We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet here as Sheffield United have a 4% clean sheet rate and Fulham 14%.

In terms of their halftime form, Fulham have an overall better record. The first-half win % are equal between the 2 teams. Both teams tend to draw their 1st halves more with Sheffield United with 36% and Fulham with 43%. Fulham have a much better ratio winning the 2nd half with 21% in comparison to Sheffield United’s 7%. Hence we predict that the first half will be a draw with Fulham taking over the second half and so on winning the tie. In terms of scoring first, we back Fulham as they have opened the scoring in 41% of their games in comparison to Sheffield United’s 25%

In terms of scoring for Sheffield United, we will back Ben Brereton Diaz if he starts in this game to score for the Blades. The Chilean striker has a good nose to sniff out a goal and we can see him having an impact if Sheffield is to find the net on Saturday.

For Fulham, we have to back one of the most in-form strikers in the Premier League Rodrigo Muniz. The Brazilian striker has been on fire recently scoring goals left, right and centre. He has been in such good form since February that he has scored 7 goals. No more attacker has scored more goals since then.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Sheffield United

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, L

Sheffield United vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:72

Sheffield United wins:32

Fulham wins:24

Matches are drawn:16

Sheffield United vs Fulham Betting Odds

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.74.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.