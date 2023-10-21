SHU (Sheffield United) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction SHU 15 % Chance of Winning MUFC 85 % 0 0 Bet Now! Sheffield United are all set to lock horns with Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United at Bramall Lane on Sunday in the Premier League. Sheffield United's only point in the Premier League until now came against Everton in a 2-2 draw at home. Apart from that, the Blades have lost all of their remaining games. In their last fixture in the Premier League, Sheffield United travelled to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. The Cottagers dominated Fulham's entire game registering 20 shots on Sheffield United's goal with 6 hitting the target. For most of the game, the Blades tried to keep Fulham out and were quite successful in doing so until the 53rd minute as Bobby De Cordova-Reid gave the hosts the lead. Sheffield United levelled the score in the 69th minute through an Antonee Robinson own goal. Another own goal this time by Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham put the hosts back into the lead. Fulham put the icing on the cake through Willian with the Brazilian scoring in extra time to give his side a 3-1 win. With this defeat included, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has now lost 14 of his last 18 Premier League games as gaffer. Manchester United rescued their game from the jaws of defeat as Scott McTominay came on late to assure the Red Devils all three points. The Red Devils started the game positively but found themselves once again going behind as Mathias Jensen’s low shot beat Onana. The Manchester United goalkeeper once again raised eyebrows as replays showed that he should have done much better on the shot. Brentford almost copied the blueprint of Crystal Palace and was looking to hand Manchester United back-to-back defeats at Old Trafford but on came Scotlandâ€™s finest. Scott McTominay levelled the score in the 3rd minute of added time with a well-taken first-time volley in the box. It got better for Ten Hag 4 minutes later as Harry Maguire leapt highest to guide Bruno Fernandes’ cross towards McTominay in the box. The Scotsman fantastically headed past Strakosha in goal to send Old Trafford into a frenzy. A much-needed win for Manchester United in vintage Fergie style piled more pressure on Thomas Frank and his team.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

It is quite a one-sided affair when Sheffield United and Manchester United face each other in recent times. In the last 5 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 3 with the Blades winning just 1 and 1 game ending in a draw.

Sheffield United are facing one of their toughest seasons when it comes to defending goals. The Blades go into this game as big underdogs because of how they have started their season. The Blades’ best performance however came against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

In both games, they did lose but they lost practically in the last minutes of the game. If the Blades want anything from this game, then they will have to be defensively stable. Manchester United do tend to struggle against a low block and if Sheffield United can stall Manchester United from taking an early lead, then they could get a mistake out of the Red Devils. The home support also could play into Sheffield United's hand in this game.

Manchester United will want to score early in this game. The Red Devils do not tend to score early and put teams under pressure instead of wasting their chances. Ten Hag will want his team to make the most of their early chances. With everything considered, Manchester United’s team is quite superior to that of Sheffield United. United have had the most turnovers in the Premier League but have failed to score from those chances. A defence like Sheffield United could boost Manchester United goal scoring rate.

Based on all the assumptions, Manchester United go into this game against Sheffield United with a far superior chance of winning.

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Sheffield United vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as heavy odds-on favourites to win against Sheffield United on Sunday. Manchester United go into this game on the back of a crazy win and will be full of confidence. It would however take a miracle for Sheffield United to spring a surprise.

We expect Manchester United to dominate this game and score goals. Sheffield United are one of the worst sides in Europe this season. The Blades have conceded the most goals in Europe this season. Manchester United have not been very clinical in front of goal this season but we do expect their attackers to score. Manchester United attackers did quite well on international duty and will come into this game high on confidence.

We however do expect Sheffield United to score against Manchester United on Sunday. Though the Blades are conceding goals left right and centre they have also managed to score in 5 of their 8 matches. Manchester United are having some defensive issues and with Onanaâ€™s form in question, we do expect the Blades to score against the Red Devils. We expect Manchester United to win this game by a margin of 2 or more goals.

In terms of goalscoring, Manchester United have a lot of options who could score. As mentioned earlier, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund all scored in their international fixtures and will come into this game with high confidence. Bruno Fernandes will also be one to watch both in terms of taking shots and creating chances.

Only Spurs’ James Maddison has registered more combined shots and chances than Bruno Fernandes this season in the Premier League. The Blades have already faced 176 shots hence we expect Manchester United to register at least 8 or more shots against the Blades on Sunday.

For Sheffield United, Cameron Archer will go in as favourite to score against Manchester United. The striker has looked like the lone good spark in Sheffield’s attack and will be the one to keep an eye on.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Sheffield United

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Oliver McBurnie Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Raphael Varane Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Sergio Reguilon Defender Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Mason Mount Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, L, L, W, W

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:97

Sheffield United wins:35

Manchester United wins:46

Matches are drawn:16

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Betting Odds

According to Stake Bet, the odds of Sheffield United winning are set at 7.00. Manchester United are the easy favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.43. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.50. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.