SHU (Sheffield United) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction SHU 29 % Chance of Winning NFFC 71 % Bet Now! Sheffield United are set to welcome Nottingham Forest to Bramall Lane on Saturday. Last week it was mathematically confirmed after their game against Newcastle United that Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League. They remain bottom of the Premier League with no survival chances. That occurred due to them being demolished by the Magpies at St James’ Park. Anel Ahmedhodzic scored in the 5th minute with a good header to give Sheffield United the lead. The start looked special however it lasted only for 21 minutes as Isak got Newcastle United back into the game. After that, it was just a siege as the Magpies battered them 5-1 ending their stay in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest themselves are just a point clear from the relegation spots. They have Luton Town breathing down their necks and also Burnley who are 2 points behind. A loss for them and wins for both the teams below them could see the Tricky Trees slip to 19th. This is a must-win game for them in the context as it would boost their hopes massively. They should have got something in their last game against Manchester City but Chris Wood missed two of the easiest chances he got. City took advantage of that and scored from a set piece from Gvardiol. Haaland came on in the second half to double the advantage of the visitors leaving Forest reeling. If Forest had finished those chances off then they could have surely got something from that game.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest is as competitive as it can get in recent games. In the last 16 matches played between these two teams, Sheffield United has won on 5 occasions, 6 games have ended in a draw with Sheffield United also winning 5 times.

Sheffield United have nothing but pride to play for in their upcoming games as they are set to play in the Championship next season. The best possible ruse for them is to enjoy their remaining games in the Premier League and give their fans the best possible performance. Having nothing to play for might just give Nottingham Forest the advantage here but Sheffield could legit make it difficult for the Tricky Trees if they win.

Forest were really good in their last game against Manchester City. They should have taken the lead plus equalised after Chris Wood missed two sitters to score. Forest was good at creating chances against the best team in the League and should have confidence from that loss. Playing against the worst defence at home is exactly what they need right now. Our prediction in this game is for Nottingham Forest to have a better chance of winning.

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Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest has the backing of the bookies to beat Sheffield United at their stadium in Bramall Lane on Saturday. Sheffield United have nothing to play for going further into the Premier League. The Blades just have to get their games run down as their results cannot affect their eventual outcome. For Nottingham Forest, however, this is a very crucial game as they have a lot to play for. Their future is still in their hands hence the emphasis will surely be more on the side of the Tricky Trees. The bookies see that and hence they back Nottingham Forest to get the better of Sheffield United even though the former do not come into this with the best of form.

Sheffield United’s form at home is the major factor as to why they could survive in the League this season. They just could not get enough going on in front of their home fans. Their current win rate at the Bramall Lane stands at only 12% which is what got them relegated. Scoring goals has always been much less than what they have conceded. The Blades average 1.06 goals from an expected goals ratio of 0.95. They have been outperforming their creative numbers. Defensively Sheffield United have never been able to keep up this season. They concede an average of 3 goals at home which is way too much.

Nottingham Forests’ numbers in terms of winning away from home are the same as to what Sheffield is at home. They average 12% in terms of their win ratio as well. The Tricky Trees average 1.00 goals in terms of their scoring record from an expected goal ratio of 1.50. Pochettino’s men also concede 1.06 goals on average away from Stamford Bridge.

Based on the numbers provided, here are our tips and predictions for this game at Bramall Lane. We expect both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United to score in this game as their attack warrants more than their defences. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to win this game scoring 2 or more goals easily in this game. We also only expect the Tricky Trees to win this game by a margin of 1 goal.

We do not see any team conceding in this game as Sheffield United have a 6% clean-sheet rate and Forest with just 12%. Both teams do not boast defences to restrict their opposition.

In terms of their halftime form, Nottingham Forest marginally have the better record. The first-half win percentage between these 2 teams is dead equal with both teams having a 12% win rate. Both Forest and Sheffield United have the highest numbers of draws in their first halves. Sheffield United with 41% and Forest with 47%. Nottingham Forest have the better rate of winning in the 2nd half with 18% in comparison to the Blades’ 6%. Hence our call in this fixture is for Sheffield United and Forest to play out a draw in the first half. We believe that Nottingham Forest will win the second half and the game eventually. In terms of scoring first, we back Nottingham Forest here as well as they have the best record in comparison to Sheffield United. The Tricky Trees have opened the scoring in 37% of their games in comparison to Sheffield United’s 29%

In terms of scoring for Sheffield United, our backing this time goes to Ben Brereton Diaz. The striker who came in January did bring in a lot of positivity but to no avail for his team. Diaz though remains to be a very clinical goal scorer who takes his chances. He has an eye for goal and the ability to be at the right place every time.

For Nottingham Forest, we back Chris Wood to go into this game as the favourite to score. The Kiwi has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season. He should have had at least 2 goals in the last game but ended up with nothing. He is getting chances in games and we believe he will take them in this game. Wood’s goals this season have either given the Tricky Trees the lead or have brought them level in games showing that his goals are important.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Sheffield United

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, D

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ryan Yates Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, W

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:131

Sheffield United wins:46

Nottingham Forest wins:50

Matches are drawn:35

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.67.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.