SHU (Sheffield United) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction SHU 39 % Chance of Winning TOT 61 % Bet Now! Sheffield United are set to end their Premier League campaign by going up against Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane on Sunday. Sheffield United have a lot to prepare for with respect to their long campaign in the Championship. This will be their farewell to England’s premier competition. Win, lose, or draw, Sheffield United will end this season at the bottom of the league. In their last Premier League game, they travelled to Goodison Park to face Everton. The Blades could not get past the Toffees, as they registered only one shot on target. Everton ended up winning the game with a solitary goal from Doucoure. Tottenham Hotspur were handed a defeat by Manchester City midweek, which left their chances of finishing fifth in limbo. Spurs had a game plan against a nervy-looking Manchester City. They did occasionally play through the defending champions, but the final ball was lacking. In the second half, their resolve broke as Haaland scored the opener. After that, Spurs had a golden chance to equalise as Son was put through on goal. However, the Korean’s attempt was saved by Ortega. Kulusevski also had some good chances to score, but he was not clinical enough. City confirmed their win after Porro fouled Doku in the box, resulting in Haaland converting the penalty.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur favours the team from London currently. In the last 8 matches played between these two teams, Sheffield United has won on two occasions, and two games have ended in a draw, with Tottenham Hotspur winning four times.

Sheffield United do owe their fans a favour in terms of giving them their best in the top tier of English football. The Blades have massively underperformed this season and have just acted as punching bags for most of the teams. Sheffield United now need to play without the shackles. They need to produce something that will give their fans hope that they can compete in the championship and once again return to the Premier League.

The Spurs have been vulnerable in recent games. Just one win in their last five does not bode very well for them. Spurs will be on the attack from the get-go. If Sheffield United can get hold of their defence once, then there will be a chance to hit them on the counter. That is, however, a far shot, as everything indicates that the Spurs have a better chance of winning due to their record and their personnel.

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Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur has the significant support of the bookies to beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday. Sheffield United have been relegated, and playing this game is just a formality for them. This is their last opportunity to play in the Premier League for at least a year, as they will be in the Championship next season. However, for Tottenham Hotspur, this is a very crucial game, as they have the fifth spot to play for. In any circumstance, they would not want Chelsea to finish over them in the Premier League this season. The bookies know the stark differences between these two teams, and hence they back Tottenham Hotspur to get the better of Sheffield United in this game on Sunday.

Sheffield United’s form at home continues to be one of the worst in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season. Their season in front of their home fans was just a complete bust as they failed to win enough games. Their current win rate at Bramall Lane stands at only 11%, which is one of the biggest reasons for them finishing bottom. Scoring goals has been less of an issue in comparison to conceding them. The Blades average 1.06 goals from an expected goal ratio of 0.98. As per their standards, their attacking stats are quite decent. It’s the defence that Sheffield United have never been able to keep up this season. They conceded an average of three goals, which has led to their downfall.

Tottenham Hotspur’s numbers in terms of winning away from London are night and day when compared to Sheffield United. They average 33% in terms of their win ratio. Spurs average 1.83 goals in terms of their scoring record, with an expected goal ratio of 1.52. Postecoglou’s men also concede 1.89 goals on average away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Based on the numbers provided, here are our tips and predictions for this game at Bramall Lane. We expect both Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game. Our call is for Tottenham Hotspur to win this game by scoring two or more goals with ease. Our call is for Tottenham Hotspur to win this game by a 2 or more goal margin.

We do not see any team keeping a clean sheet in this game, as Sheffield United have a 6% clean-sheet rate and Spurs have just 22%. Both teams look vulnerable when it comes to their back lines.

In terms of their halftime form, Tottenham Hotspur easily have the better record. The first-half win percentage between these two teams favours Spurs, as they have a 28% rate in comparison to Sheffield United’s 11%. Both Spurs and Sheffield United have the highest number of draws in their first half. Sheffield United have 44% and Spurs have 33%. Tottenham Hotspur has the hands-down better rate of winning in the 2nd half, with 44% in comparison to the Blades’ 6%. Hence, our call in this fixture is for Tottenham Hotspur to win both halves of this game. We believe that the Spurs will be motivated to get back on track after losing so many games. They will be extra motivated to put Sheffield United to the sword right from the off, and we could see it being a long day for the Blades.

In terms of scoring for Sheffield United, our backing this time goes to Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chilean striker has been the only positive for Sheffield United this season. Spurs have had their fair share of troubles when it comes to keeping strikers off their goals. Diaz is a smart player who thrives in the box and could be a big problem, especially on the counterattack.

For Tottenham Hotspur, we back Son Heung-Min to score in this game. Son had one of the best chances in his last game against Manchester City but failed to score. All in all, the Korean does get enough chances in games, and against a defence like Sheffield United, we expect him to be all over the place. Son has a decent record against teams in the bottom, and for us, he is the favourite to score in this game.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Sheffield United

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, L

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Oliver Skipp Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Pape Mattar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, L

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:96

Sheffield United wins:30

Tottenham Hotspur wins:39

Matches are drawn:27

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.20.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 1.36.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.