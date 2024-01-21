SHU (Sheffield United) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction SHU 30 % Chance of Winning WHU 70 % Bet Now! West Ham United are set to travel to the Premier League on Sunday as they take on bottom club Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Hammers find themselves 6th on the Premier League table with 34 points from 20 games. Sheffield United on the other hand sit rock bottom in the Premier League table with 9 points from 20 games. West Ham United in their last game hosted Brighton and Hove Albion at the London Stadium in the Premier League. Like in the reverse fixture against the Seagulls that saw them win 3-1 at the Amex Stadium, West Ham were content to sit back and attack on the counter. Both teams however failed to score as the game ended 0-0 on the day. West Ham United had Areola in goal to thank as he made some amazing saves to deny the Seagulls. West Ham had some attacking chances in the 1st half as Steele did very well to close proceedings against Ward-Prowse in the first half. Soucek’s effort was also inches wide away from giving the Hammers a goal post the break. West Ham could not get past Brighton in this game as they held on with most of the ball. In the FA Cup, West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at home. In the replay, they were beaten by an early goal by Tommy Conway. Said Benrahma being sent off did not help their cause as well as the Hammers were knocked out of the FA Cup. Sheffield United travelled to perhaps one of the toughest grounds currently in the Premier League to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. It was a game that panned out exactly as the majority expected. Sheffield United were constantly pressed deeper into their goal with City attacking in most instances. Goals from Rodri and Julian Alvarez in either half secured the win for Manchester City. Sheffield United had their goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to thank for keeping the scoreline down. The goalkeeper made a fantastic save to deny the likes of Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden. Sheffield United's best chance came through Osula but Akanji was equal to the task as he did very well to block his goal attempt. In the FA Cup, Sheffield United travelled to Gillingham in the 3rd round. A brace from William Osula and James McAtee secured a comfortable 4-0 victory for the Blades.

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Sheffield United and West Ham United is surprisingly not that one-sided with the Hammers slightly edging out the Blades. In the last 6 matches played between these two teams, West Ham have won on 3 occasions, 2 games have ended in a draw with Sheffield United emerging victorious just once.

West Ham has turned their fortunes around with some massive wins against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in their last 5. West Ham’s wins were based on their very strong defensive performances supplemented by good clinical attacks.

Kudus and Bowen were revolutionary in front of goal with Paqueta supplying them. Kudus and Paqueta are surely going to miss this game with Bowen a big doubt. These three have featured so prominently this season leaving their fringe players with less game time. The likes of Ings, Benrahma and Cornet have not featured much and it will be up to them to turn this game around.

Sheffield United on the other hand will now need to start getting points from games like this if they want to stay up. Facing a depleted team has to give Sheffield United some hope going into this game. Ben Brereton Diaz will want to mark his Premier League debut with a goal. West Ham however is very strong defensively and can keep the Blades away. West Ham’s chances of winning have deteriorated with the suspensions and injuries but it still is higher than Sheffield United due to their better defence and their recent form.

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Sheffield United vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

The game between the Blades and the Hammers this Sunday is poised to be a very competitive match-up as most of the betting sources have not issued that big a difference when it comes to odds.

In terms of the odds, West Ham United edges Sheffield United due to their recent run of results. Sheffield United should have been clear underdogs going into this game but West Ham United's huge injury and suspension list have left them with their fringe players which brings the Blades back into the equation.

West Ham is one of the most in-form Premier League teams in terms of recent results. The Hammers have not lost a single game in their last 4 winning 3 and drawing 1. Their away run has also not been that bad as they currently averaging 1.60 points per game on their travels.

Sheffield United on the other hand have been one of the poorest teams at home averaging 0.70 points at Bramall Lane this season. They have won 2, drawn 1 and lost 7 of their 10 home games. Both of their home wins have come in their last 5 home games.

West Ham United have been prolific in front of goal as of late thanks to Bowen and Kudus. The Hammers are now averaging 1.60 goals away from the London Stadium in the League this season. The Blades on the other hand have been one of the worst defences in the League when they play at home conceding a mammoth 2.40 goals on average. Sheffield United have conceded 9 goals in their last 5 games at Bramall Lane.

Based on the provided stats we do believe that there will be some goals in this game but it won’t be high scoring. Our pick is for both West Ham and Sheffield United to score a combined total of below 4 goals in this game. We also believe there will be no clean sheet in this game as both teams have been struggling defensively. West Ham however is more likely to keep a clean sheet.

The Blades have scored in 70% of their home games this season. West Ham have not conceded in just 10% of their home games this season which gives Sheffield United a good chance to score.

In terms of scoring first, we back the away side in West Ham to open the scoring on Sunday. West Ham United have drawn first blood on more occasions than Sheffield United. David Moyes’ team have scored first in 12 of their 20 games this season.

Sheffield United meanwhile is used to going behind in most games they have played this season. Teams have broken the deadlock against the Blades in 16 of their 20 games. In only 4 games this season Sheffield United scored first.

In terms of scoring for West Ham, it is going to be a tough call as they are missing a key number of attackers. Mohammed Kudus is at the AFCON with his national team. Jarrod Bowen is probably out of this game due to injury. Two of West Ham United's most prolific scorers this season. We have to back their deputy striker Danny Ings to score here.

Ings is a very capable striker who saw his time reduced due to the form of Bowen and Kudus. However, we urge you to keep an eye on the starting lineup till the end and back Bowen in case he is fit enough to start.

For Sheffield United we back new signing Ben Brereton Diaz to go in as favourite to score here. The striker has been brought in to score goals and was fantastic for Blackburn Rovers two seasons back scoring a ton of goals in the Championship. The Chilean striker has a knack of scoring goals.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Sheffield United

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, D

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Kostas Mavrapanos Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Aaron Cresswell Defender James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Said Benrahma Attacker Maxwell Cornet Attacker Danny Ings Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:60

Sheffield United wins:38

West Ham United wins:33

Matches are drawn:21

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.40.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.