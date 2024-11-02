Southampton vs Everton Match Prediction SHFC 45 % Chance of Winning EVFC 55 % Bet Now! Southampton will lock horns with Everton in the Premier League at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday. Everton find themselves 16th on the Premier League table thanks to a resurgence in their form over the last 5 game weeks. Southampton continue to sit rock bottom of the table with just 1 point from 9 games. Southampton conceded an early goal in their last game to Manchester City; however, they did not do anything to trouble the Champions. City should have easily had more than 3-4 goals on the day. The Saints were mostly in defence mode, as they had just 5 shots in the entire game, with 2 on target. Southampton’s best chance in the game came in the 75th minute when Armstrong blazed his shot over the bar. Everton welcomed Fulham to Goodison Park in their last Premier League game. The Toffees were not at their best in the entire game. Fulham schooled them on most occasions and finally took their chance in the 61st minute through Alex Iwobi. That prompted Sean Dyche’s men to get more into the game. Fulham were nearly on the verge of adding another 3 points to their kitty; however, Ashley Young’s cross was headed in by Beto in the 4th minute of injury time. The Toffees got a point right from the jaws of defeat, thus maintaining their 5-game undefeated run.

Southampton vs Everton Chance of Winning

Everton and Southampton are a fixture that, surprisingly, in most cases, sees the Toffees thrive when the two teams battle head-to-head. In the last 24 meetings between these two teams, Southampton have won 8 times; 6 games ended in a draw, with Everton winning 10 times.

Southampton at the moment lacks a lot of key elements when it comes to thriving in the Premier League. The Saints do not have the right balance to win games. Their approach to games if defensive sees them not have anything in attack. If they go to attack, then their defence is left vulnerable. Southampton need to start winning games if they want to survive in the Premier League for next season. Games like these have to produce results for them.

Everton, however, are no pushovers. The start of the season was horrible for them; however, they turned a corner. Their attack has been very good this season. Sean Dyche and his team have shown that they can score goals out of nothing, which is a good trait to have. Everton this season have done well against the teams that have come up from the Championship. They drew away to Leicester City, and they won at Ipswich Town. Southampton were the third-best team in the Championship last season behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Hence, we see Leicester City having a much better chance of winning this game on Saturday.

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Southampton vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have backed Southampton over Everton on Saturday, which is quite surprising. The Saints go into this game as marginal favourites in terms of their odds, even though Everton have been the far better team both in terms of results and in football. The bookies also favoured Southampton to win against Ipswich Town and Leicester City however the Saints failed to win both of those games. Everton go into this game without losing any of their last 5 games. Southampton meanwhile have lost each of their last 4 games hence it is hard to see how the Saints win this game.

Southampton go into this on the back of a decent performance but a poor result against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Southampton did well to keep Manchester City to just 1 goal after conceding early. Their home record is, however, quite worrying. The best result they got at home this season was a 1-1 draw against Ipswich City. They lost their last home game to Leicester City after leading by 2 goals to nil.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have a much better record away from home. The Toffees outperform Southampton’s home numbers with their away numbers. Everton go into this game having won their last away game against Ipswich Town by even keeping a clean sheet. Everton’s two away losses have come against tough opponents in Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Southampton and Everton to score in this game. Everton have scored in each of their last 4 games. Southampton, on the other hand, have scored in just 2 of their last 4 home games. However, the two games they have scored in were their last two games played at the St. Marys; hence, they are on a scoring run. We do back Everton to win this game on Saturday. The Toffees have momentum going into this game, and that is why we back them.

In terms of scoring, we have to back Cameron Archer to get on the scoresheet in this game. Archer has started this season on a very positive note and has been Southampton’s brightest spark this season. Archer already has 2 goals this season.

When it comes to scoring first, Everton has a better record than Southampton at the moment. Everton has a minor advantage as they have scored first in 4 of their last 9 games in the Premier League. Southampton have scored first in 3 of their last 9 games in the Premier League. Based on these stats, we back Everton to break the deadlock first in this game.

Illiman Ndiaye has been a real creative spark when it comes to Everton's attack. The Toffees player who plays left wing for Sean Dyche has been a real thorn for opposition defenders. Ndiaye is always looking to take on defenders, and hence that sees him draw fouls. He will be up against Kyle Walker Peters, who is not the best when it comes to defending. Ndiaye this season has drawn an average of 2 fouls per game in the Premier League this season. Ndiaye to win 1 or more fouls in this game is our call.

Idrissa Gueye has been Everton’s rock in the midfield. Gueye has a lot of defensive responsibility on his shoulders as he shields the Everton backline. Gueye is a player who loves to win the ball back from the opponents; hence, his tackle rate is very high. Idrissa Gueye averages 2.8 tackles per game this season in the Premier League. We expect him to have a busy game this week in the Premier League. Our prediction is for Gueye to make 2 or more tackles against Southampton on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Everton to beat Southampton

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling, Matheus Fernandes

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Ryan Manning Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder Joe Aribo Midfielder Tyler Dibling Attacker Matheus Fernandes Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, D

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, W, D

Southampton vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:110

Southampton wins:35

Leicester City wins:52

Matches are drawn:23

Southampton vs Everton Betting Odds

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.72.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.