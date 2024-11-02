Southampton vs Everton Match Prediction
SHFC
45%
Chance of Winning
EVFC
55%
England
St Mary's Stadium
Everton welcomed Fulham to Goodison Park in their last Premier League game. The Toffees were not at their best in the entire game. Fulham schooled them on most occasions and finally took their chance in the 61st minute through Alex Iwobi. That prompted Sean Dyche’s men to get more into the game. Fulham were nearly on the verge of adding another 3 points to their kitty; however, Ashley Young’s cross was headed in by Beto in the 4th minute of injury time. The Toffees got a point right from the jaws of defeat, thus maintaining their 5-game undefeated run.
Facts:
- Southampton have a fantastic record in the Premier League when it comes to playing at home. The Saints have won a total of 13 Premier League games against the Toffees at their home turf. Against no other team has Southampton won more at home in the Premier League. They have also beaten Newcastle United a total of 13 times at their home stadium.
- Overall, Everton has a very poor record, even recently when it comes to playing at the St Mary's Stadium against Southampton. Everton have played a mammoth five of their last seven games at the South Coast. However, the good news for Everton was that they did end up winning the last time these two teams met at Southampton in 2022. The last time Everton won on 2 consecutive occasions at St Marys was in 1992.
- Southampton’s dismal start in the Premier League continues, and that also adds to their overall record, which is even worse. The Saints have failed to win a game this season, but that run also stretches back to the last time they were in the Premier League. They are now 22 games without a win in the Premier League, drawing 5 and losing 17. Sunderland with 26 games and Derby County with 32 games are the teams who have the longest winless runs.
- Everton have suddenly changed their fortunes in the Premier League massively. The Toffees’ start to the season was atrocious, as they lost each of their first five games in the Premier League. Their reply to their most recent 5 games is 2 wins and 3 draws with no defeats. Everton’s last longest unbeaten streak was in 2022 under Lampard, and a win or a draw in this game on Saturday would equal that tally of 6 games.
Southampton vs Everton Chance of Winning
Everton and Southampton are a fixture that, surprisingly, in most cases, sees the Toffees thrive when the two teams battle head-to-head. In the last 24 meetings between these two teams, Southampton have won 8 times; 6 games ended in a draw, with Everton winning 10 times.
Southampton at the moment lacks a lot of key elements when it comes to thriving in the Premier League. The Saints do not have the right balance to win games. Their approach to games if defensive sees them not have anything in attack. If they go to attack, then their defence is left vulnerable. Southampton need to start winning games if they want to survive in the Premier League for next season. Games like these have to produce results for them.
Everton, however, are no pushovers. The start of the season was horrible for them; however, they turned a corner. Their attack has been very good this season. Sean Dyche and his team have shown that they can score goals out of nothing, which is a good trait to have. Everton this season have done well against the teams that have come up from the Championship. They drew away to Leicester City, and they won at Ipswich Town. Southampton were the third-best team in the Championship last season behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Hence, we see Leicester City having a much better chance of winning this game on Saturday.
Southampton vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips
The majority of the betting websites and bookies have backed Southampton over Everton on Saturday, which is quite surprising. The Saints go into this game as marginal favourites in terms of their odds, even though Everton have been the far better team both in terms of results and in football. The bookies also favoured Southampton to win against Ipswich Town and Leicester City however the Saints failed to win both of those games. Everton go into this game without losing any of their last 5 games. Southampton meanwhile have lost each of their last 4 games hence it is hard to see how the Saints win this game.
Southampton go into this on the back of a decent performance but a poor result against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Southampton did well to keep Manchester City to just 1 goal after conceding early. Their home record is, however, quite worrying. The best result they got at home this season was a 1-1 draw against Ipswich City. They lost their last home game to Leicester City after leading by 2 goals to nil.
Leicester City, on the other hand, have a much better record away from home. The Toffees outperform Southampton’s home numbers with their away numbers. Everton go into this game having won their last away game against Ipswich Town by even keeping a clean sheet. Everton’s two away losses have come against tough opponents in Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.
Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Southampton and Everton to score in this game. Everton have scored in each of their last 4 games. Southampton, on the other hand, have scored in just 2 of their last 4 home games. However, the two games they have scored in were their last two games played at the St. Marys; hence, they are on a scoring run. We do back Everton to win this game on Saturday. The Toffees have momentum going into this game, and that is why we back them.
In terms of scoring, we have to back Cameron Archer to get on the scoresheet in this game. Archer has started this season on a very positive note and has been Southampton’s brightest spark this season. Archer already has 2 goals this season.
When it comes to scoring first, Everton has a better record than Southampton at the moment. Everton has a minor advantage as they have scored first in 4 of their last 9 games in the Premier League. Southampton have scored first in 3 of their last 9 games in the Premier League. Based on these stats, we back Everton to break the deadlock first in this game.
Illiman Ndiaye has been a real creative spark when it comes to Everton's attack. The Toffees player who plays left wing for Sean Dyche has been a real thorn for opposition defenders. Ndiaye is always looking to take on defenders, and hence that sees him draw fouls. He will be up against Kyle Walker Peters, who is not the best when it comes to defending. Ndiaye this season has drawn an average of 2 fouls per game in the Premier League this season. Ndiaye to win 1 or more fouls in this game is our call.
Idrissa Gueye has been Everton’s rock in the midfield. Gueye has a lot of defensive responsibility on his shoulders as he shields the Everton backline. Gueye is a player who loves to win the ball back from the opponents; hence, his tackle rate is very high. Idrissa Gueye averages 2.8 tackles per game this season in the Premier League. We expect him to have a busy game this week in the Premier League. Our prediction is for Gueye to make 2 or more tackles against Southampton on Saturday.
Final Prediction:Everton to beat Southampton
Southampton Player List
Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu, Aaron Ramsdale
Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek
Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling, Matheus Fernandes
Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.
Southampton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Yukinari Sugawara
|
Defender
|
Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|
Defender
|
Jan Bedranek
|
Defender
|
Ryan Manning
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker-Peters
|
Defender
|
Flynn Downes
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Aribo
|
Midfielder
|
Tyler Dibling
|
Attacker
|
Matheus Fernandes
|
Attacker
|
Cameron Archer
|
Attacker
Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, D
Everton Player List
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien
Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye
Everton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitalii Mykolenko
|
Defender
|
Jake O’Brien
|
Defender
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
Midfielder
|
Tim Iroegbunam
|
Midfielder
|
Dwight McNeil
|
Attacker
|
Abdoulaye Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Jack Harrison
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
Attacker
Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, W, D
Southampton vs Everton Head-To-Head
Matches Played:110
Southampton wins:35
Leicester City wins:52
Matches are drawn:23
Southampton vs Everton Betting Odds
Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.
Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.72.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Everton
Parimatch