SHFC (Southampton) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction SHFC 53 % Chance of Winning IPST 47 % Bet now! Southampton will welcome Ipswich Town to the St Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Southampton go into this game fresh off a home defeat last week to Manchester United. The Saints started off the game really well playing around Manchester United. Tyler Dibling on the right took Dalot on and got the better of him in most instances. Most notably, he won a penalty in the 30th minute. Cameron Archer stepped up, but Onana saved his penalty. That changed the game entirely, and within 11 minutes, Manchester United were 2 goals up courtesy of De Ligt and Rashford. The Saints were reduced to 10 men after Stephens got a straight red for a rash challenge on Garnacho. The Manchester United winger scored the third goal in the 6th minute of added time to hand the Saints their 2nd home loss. Ipswich Town travelled to the South Coast to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Right from the off, they were put under pressure. The Seagulls had tons of chances to take the lead, but Muric made some great saves to keep the tie level. Ipswich’s best chance came after the 65th minute as Liam Delap galloped forward and unleashed a shot that hit the post. The Tractor Boys did their defensive work well and left the South Coast with a point under their belt.

Southampton vs Ipswich Town Chance of Winning

Ipswich Town and Southampton is a fixture that has been quite competitive when the two teams have recently gone head-to-head. In the last 8 meetings between these two teams, Southampton have won 3 times; 3 games ended in a draw, with Ipswich Town winning 2 times.

Southampton’s performance against Manchester United was good in the first 30 minutes, but their lack of incision is what is costing them problems. Their attackers at the moment are too blunt. The midfielders lack the final ball, as in most cases it gets too easy to play against them, especially when they go behind. Russell Martin needs his creators and attackers to step up. They have scored just 2 goals in 4 games, which is just not enough. Consistent goal-scoring graphs like this could see Southampton go straight back to the Championship.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, had a very tough start to their Premier League campaign. Playing Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton in your first 4 games is a tough ask. Even then, they managed to get a point off those 3 fixtures. It remains to be seen whether Ipswich can tackle the teams that are more and around their quality index. A win here for either team would go a long way in their hopes for survival.

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Southampton vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured backing Southampton over Ipswich Town in the afternoon kickoff on Saturday. The Saints go into this game as marginal favourites in terms of their odds, even though they come into this with worse form than Ipswich Town. It is hard to see how the bookies have favoured Southampton to win considering they are only one of the two teams in the Premier League who have not registered a single point on the board. Ipswich Town, on the other hand, comes into this game on the back of a hard-earned point at the Amex Stadium, where even top teams struggle.

Southampton go into this on the back of a horrid performance against Manchester United at St Mary’s Stadium. The Saints once again failed to score a single goal against the Red Devils; however, they did come close in the early spell of the game. Their expected goal ratio was way higher than the number they got at the end. Southampton registered an expected goals ratio of 1.01 against Manchester United but failed to score, including the penalty miss.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, ended up holding their own against Brighton in a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium. The Tractor Boys registered an expected goals ratio of 0.60, which would not please Kieran McKenna that much; however, the point in the end would have given him something to cheer about.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Southampton and Ipswich Town to score in this game. Both teams come into this game on the back of not scoring in their last game. Ipswich Town and Southampton have also both scored in 2 of their 4 games in the Premier League until now. Southampton have not kept a clean sheet in any of their 4 games, whereas Ipswich did in their last game against Brighton. The Seagulls, however, should have scored at least 2 goals that day. Hence both teams have shaky defences, and that is why both team's score is our prediction.

Tyler Dibling in his last game caught the eye of many as he was constantly punishing Manchester United on the right-hand side. Dibling caused Dalot a lot of trouble and even won a penalty in the end. Before that, he had a shot on target that was saved by Onana. He has in fact played just 125 minutes this season for Southampton but has 2 attempts on goal already. We do expect him to continue to do well against Ipswich Town. The youngster has a good shooting range, and that is why we expect him to have 1 or more shots on target.

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has proven to be a headache to deal with as he is a pressing monster. However, the former Manchester City youth product has committed a lot of fouls in the process of winning the ball back higher up the pitch. Delap already has 12 fouls in 4 games. Southampton will be expected to have the bulk of possession in this game, and this is why we can see Delap trying to break play by over-committing. Liam Delap to commit 2 or more fouls is our call.

We also back Liam Delap to go in as one of the favourites to score in this game. The striker brings a lot of energy and dynamism to Liverpool’s attacks. Delap has already scored one time this season and came awfully close to getting his second goal at the Amex Stadium. Southampton are a team that does give chances. They are a team that struggles aerially as well as we saw against Manchester United; hence, we do see Delap being a good shout to score.

In terms of bookings, we do expect Sam Morsy to continue his run of getting a yellow card. The Ipswich midfielder has been shown the yellow card in 3 of the 4 games he has played this season in the Premier League. If Morsy is booked on Saturday, then he will become only the fifth player in Premier League history to be booked in 4 of the first 5 games.

Final Prediction:Southampton to beat Ipswich Town

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Alex McCarthy Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Jack Stephens Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder William Smallbone Midfielder Joe Aribo Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Adam Armstrong Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, L

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson, Dara O’Shea

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys, Kalvin Phillips, Jens Cajuste

Attackers: Conor Chaplin, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap, Chiedozie Ogbene, Sam Szmodics, Jack Clarke

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Sam Szmodics Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, L, L

Southampton vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:70

Southampton wins:23

Ipswich Town wins:27

Matches are drawn:20

Southampton vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.28.

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.22.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.