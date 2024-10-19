SHFC (Southampton) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction SHFC 49 % Chance of Winning LCFC 51 % Bet Now! Southampton will welcome Leicester City to St Marys in the Premier League in what could be a crucial game for both teams’ prospects for survival. Southampton sit bottom of the Premier League with just 1 point to their name. Leicester City, on the other hand, are 15th in the table, 5 points clear of the Saints. Southampton were lucky enough to be leading against Arsenal at the Emirates after Cameron Archer cut in and beat David Raya at the far post in the 55th minute. Saints’ motto of playing out from the back haunted them as Arsenal equalised within 3 minutes and went on to win 3-1. All of Southampton’s defensive effort got undone in minutes. Facundo Buonanotte’s brilliantly taken goal in the 16th minute was enough for Leicester City to get their first win of the season against Bournemouth. It was a tight encounter, with both sides having few chances. Faes and Okoli were brilliant in defence for Cooper’s men, shutting down Bournemouth’s attackers and keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Southampton vs Leicester City Chance of Winning

Leicester City and Southampton is a fixture that has in most cases seen the Foxes thrive when the two teams battled head-to-head recently. In the last 24 meetings between these two teams, Southampton have won 6 times; 6 games ended in a draw, with Leicester City winning 12 times.

Southampton in their recent games have shown more fight, but it has not been enough to warrant them their first win of the season. They did take the lead against Arsenal at the Emirates but got caught out while playing from the back. The Saints’ biggest problem continues to be the progressive approach they are taking in terms of play style. The quality is not there in terms of personnel, and that is costing them. The Saints need to mix it up and go more old-school and defensive when the game demands.

Leicester City, on the other hand, is doing exactly that, and it is getting them the results. The Foxes are playing a more conservative brand of football where they are defending and hitting teams on the run of play. The quality that Leicester City also have in their attack is much better in comparison to that of Southampton. Hence, we do believe that Leicester City have a much better chance of winning this game in comparison to Southampton.

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Southampton vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have backed Southampton over Leicester City on Saturday, which is quite surprising. The Saints go into this game as marginal favourites in terms of their odds, even though Leicester City have outperformed them in every metric so far in the Premier League. The bookies also favoured Southampton to win against Ipswich Town, but the Saints failed to win that game as well. Leicester City have six points on board and do come into this having won against Bournemouth. Southampton have just 1 draw to their name, so it is quite surprising to see how the bookies have backed them.

Southampton go into this on the back of a decent performance but a poor result against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Saints took the lead but quickly buckled under pressure as Arsenal won comfortably on the day. Southampton have just 1 draw to show for at home, which they got against the Tractor Boys. They have lost their other remaining games at St Marys against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

Leicester City, on the other hand, has the exact same record as Southampton at home. The Foxes have 1 draw and 2 losses, but away from home. The losses, however, have come to Arsenal and Fulham, which are top-half clubs. They drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace, which constitutes their only point away from home.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Southampton and Leicester City to score in this game. Both teams came into this game on the back of scoring in their last game. Leicester City and Southampton have also both scored in each of their last 3 games in the Premier League. Southampton, however, have failed to score in 2 of their 3 home games, with Nottingham Forest and Manchester United both keeping clean sheets at St Marys. Leicester City, however, have also conceded at least a goal in each of their 3 away games this season. Hence we back both teams to score in this game on Saturday.

In terms of scoring, we have to back Jamie Vardy to get on the scoresheet in this game. Vardy has started this season on a very positive note and is their top scorer. The England international has 2 goals this season. Vardy in the Championship last year ran riot against Southampton. Leicester City dubbed Southampton both home and away in the Championship, with Vardy scoring in both of those games. Hence, we do see him adding to that tally considering how poorly Southampton are defending at the moment.

Tyler Dibling has been a real creative spark when it comes to Southampton’s attack. The academy prodigy who plays on the wings for the Saints has a real creative flair about him. Dibling has nimble and quick feet, allowing him to take on defenders and draw fouls. He will be up against Kristiansen, who is quite rash in his tackles. Dibling this season has drawn an average of 2 fouls per game in the Premier League this season. We expect that trend to continue. Dibling to win 2 or more fouls in this game is our call.

Flynn Downes has shown that he has the consistently of finding himself in the wrong when it comes to the referees. The midfielder has made it a habit of getting booked having 3 yellow cards to his name already. Leicester City are a team that transitions very quickly, and some of their players have good dribbling techniques hence, we do see Downes making some challenges that will get him in the referee's book for the fourth time this season.

Facundo Buonanotte is enjoying a free role in the number 10 position for Leicester City, which gives him enough time to trouble the opposition goalkeepers. The Italian midfielder has a decent record of shooting. Buonanotte averages 1.3 shots per game in the 4 starts he has this season for the Foxes. We do see him testing the keeper, especially on the transition. Hence we back Buonanotte to register 1 or more shots in this game.

Final Prediction:Southampton to beat Leicester City

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling, Matheus Fernandes

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Ryan Manning Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder Joe Aribo Midfielder Tyler Dibling Attacker Matheus Fernandes Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, L

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Jannik Vestegaard Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Patson Daka Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, L

Southampton vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:100

Southampton wins:36

Leicester City wins:34

Matches are drawn:30

Southampton vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.32.

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.