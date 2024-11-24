Southampton vs Liverpool Match Prediction SHFC 1 % Chance of Winning LIV 99 % Bet Now! Southampton will host Liverpool on Sunday at the St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League. Liverpool were the outright winners before the international break, as they not only won their game but they also saw their rivals drop points. Goals from Nunez and Salah saw Liverpool win by 2 goals to nil; however, the icing on the cake was Manchester City losing at Brighton and Arsenal dropping points at Chelsea. This has enabled Liverpool to register a 5-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Southampton continue to remain at the bottom of the league after they were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game. The Saints failed to register a single shot on target in that game, showing how poor they were. Goals from Sarabia and Cunha ensured Southampton’s 9th defeat of the season.

Southampton vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

Liverpool against Southampton has the recent history of being one of the most one-sided fixtures when it comes to the head-to-head meetings. In the last 26 meetings between these two teams, Liverpool have won 16 times; 4 games ended in a draw, with Southampton winning 6 times.

Southampton are a team that likes to play more with the ball, with their possession stats being only second to Manchester City in the Premier League. However, the Saints lack the killer instinct, with most of their passes being sideways rather than line-breaking. That allows their opponents to not worry that much and is the major reason why Liverpool has a better chance of winning.

The Reds, anyhow, are the best team defensively in the league until now. Southampton have failed to score goals against worse opponents; hence, we do not see how they score against Liverpool, let alone outscore them and win. Therefore, Liverpool have a massive chance of winning this game come Sunday at the St. Mary's Stadium.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Southampton vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured Liverpool over Southampton in the first kickoff on Sunday. The Merseyside Reds go into this game with a big edge in terms of their odds, as they come into this game with a solid overall record with no losses in any of their last 5 games. We believe the bookies have favoured Liverpool in this game more so because Southampton have been so poor this season. When it is first vs last in the Premier League, it is a given that the team that tops the table will be the hands-down favourites. Hence Southampton entered this game as a big underdog against Liverpool in this game on Saturday.

Liverpool go into this on the back of a solid performance against Aston Villa at Anfield. Villa failed to score a single goal against the Merseyside Reds, with the Reds being highly clinical in the attack. Liverpool’s record away from home is even better than their home record. Arne Slot’s men have no defeats in any of their 5 away games this season, with 4 wins and a draw. This makes Liverpool the big favourites going into this game.

Southampton, on the other hand, were outclassed by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game before the international break. The Saints did indeed win their last home game against Everton, but their record before that has been very poor. Southampton have won 1, drawn 1, and lost 3 of their 5 games played at St Marys until now. Their record is a major reason why they are such heavy underdogs in this game.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back Liverpool to easily win this game on Saturday against Southampton. The Merseyside Reds have indeed won 4 of their last 5 games coming into this.

Southampton, on the other hand, have been struggling and conceding goals left, right, and centre. Many of the bookies do expect Liverpool to keep a clean sheet, and we back those claims as we don’t see Southampton scoring on Saturday. Liverpool leads the table when it comes to clean sheets this season, with six to their name. Southampton have failed to score in 5 of their 11 games this season. Hence, we back Liverpool to get their 7th clean sheet of the season.

We back Liverpool to score 2 or more goals in this game. Liverpool this season have no problems in terms of racking up goals. Away from home, Liverpool have scored 2 goals in 4 of their last 5 away games. Liverpool ended up scoring 2 goals against a formidable Arsenal defence at the Emirates; hence, we see them sweeping Southampton come Sunday.

Hence we do see this game being a very high-scoring encounter. Liverpool have a very good scoring record against Southampton. The Saints recently have not been involved in many high-scoring encounters; however, we do see them being beaten by a big margin. Hence, we predict this game to have a combined tally of 2.5 goals or more. Manchester United and Leicester City have both come to St Marys and have scored 3 goals each. Liverpool’s attack is one of the best in the Premier League; hence, we see this game being high-scoring, but only for 1 team.

Luis Diaz is enjoying a fantastic season for Liverpool, not only in terms of his goal output but also the chances he is getting. The Colombian winger is finding himself in dangerous areas, which enables him to shoot more on goal. Diaz is testing goalkeepers like never before, registering 7 shots already on target in his 7 games for the club and averaging a shot per game. Hence, based on these numbers, we back Luis Diaz to have 1 shot on target in this match.

We see this game going pretty easily in the favour of Liverpool, so much so that we predict that the Merseyside Reds will go into halftime on the front foot. The numbers are there to back this prediction. Liverpool have taken a lead into halftime in 3 of their last 5 games on the road in the Premier League. More so, Southampton have also seen themselves trail quite a few times come the interval. The Saints have found themselves chasing in 2 of their last 3 games at halftime. Hence our prediction is for Liverpool to win the first half.

There is a high likelihood that if Liverpool scores, it will be through Mo Salah. The Egyptian winger has been in brilliant goal-scoring and creative form for the Reds this season. Salah has scored 8 goals and registered 6 assists, amounting to 14 goal contributions this season. Salah has 67% goal involvement in Liverpool’s goal this season, with the above-mentioned 14 from Liverpool’s total of 21.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Southampton

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Alex McCarthy Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Jack Stephens Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder William Smallbone Midfielder Joe Aribo Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Adam Armstrong Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, L

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W

Southampton vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:119

Southampton wins:31

Liverpool wins:62

Matches are drawn:26

Southampton vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 11.00.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.27.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.