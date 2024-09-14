SHFC (Southampton) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
SHFC
29%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
71%
England
St Mary’s Stadium
Southampton have failed to show what made them a threat in the Championship last season. They failed to beat 10-man Newcastle United in their first Premier League game and then succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at home in their second game. The problem is that Southampton are failing to put teams under pressure. They did produce a better performance in their last game against Brentford, even though they lost 3-1 on the day. In terms of stats, both teams were equal; however, it was Brentford who took their chances. Sugiwara scored the consolation on the day in the fifth minute of added time.
Manchester United put an axe on their own foot as they were beaten by Liverpool at Old Trafford in their last game. Two calamitous mistakes from Casemiro in midfield saw Liverpool take a 2-0 lead at halftime. Salah added a third after United carelessly lost the ball again in midfield. United had a lot of chances through Zirkzee but failed to put the ball into the back of the net.
Facts:
- Southampton have a dreadful record against Manchester United in the Premier League in recent years. The last time the Saints beat Manchester United in a Premier League game was way back in 2016, when with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Since then, however, they have yet to beat Manchester United in 14 games, having drawn 8 and lost 6.
- Manchester United tend to do quite well travelling to St. Mary's, as it has proved to be quite a happy hunting ground for them. The Red Devils have failed to taste defeat in any of their last 12 Premier League games at Southampton. United have won 7 and drawn 5 of the 12 games, with their last defeat coming way back in 2003.
- Manchester United also have a very good record against teams coming in from the Championship. The Red Devils enjoy playing against promoted teams, having won 22 of their last 30 games. They have drawn 7 times and have just 1 defeat to show for having lost 4-1 at Watford in 2021.
- A defeat for Southampton in this game would see them create a record in the Premier League. The Saints go into this on the back of three successive losses in the Premier League. A loss against Manchester United would make Southampton the first Premier League team to lose their opening four games in four different Premier League seasons.
Southampton vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
Manchester United and Southampton have been one of the most one-sided fixtures when it comes to the head-to-head between the two. In the last 24 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 12 times; 10 games ended in a draw, with Southampton winning just 2 times.
Southampton have the basics in place with manager Russell Martin; however, their football looks to have no end product. The Saints lack the final ball at times, and their ability to break down teams is what is causing them problems. The Saints will need to find a way to play through teams rather than go sideways.
United have issues in the centre of the park, and if Southampton cannot find those holes, Manchester United will struggle. We do expect Manchester United to be more compact in midfield, with Manuel Ugarte expected to start. There is pressure on Manchester United, and that sometimes does tend to get the better of them. Hence, we believe that they have a better chance of winning.
Southampton vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured backing Manchester United over Southampton in the early kickoff on Saturday. The Red Devils go into this game with a big edge in terms of their odds, even though they come into this on the back of two defeats. We believe the bookies have favoured Manchester United in this game due to their formidable record against Southampton. The Saints in their first three Premier League games have not shown enough promise in the eyes of the bookies. Hence they once again go into this game as big underdogs against Manchester United.
Manchester United go into this on the back of a horrid performance against Liverpool at Old Trafford. United failed to score a single goal against the Merseyside Reds; however, they did come close on many occasions. Their expected goal ratio was quite close to that of Liverpool. Manchester United have often struggled on the road when it comes to playing in the Premier League under Ten Hag. The St. Mary’s Stadium, however, has recently been quite a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils.
Southampton, on the other hand, ended up being demolished by Brentford by 3 goals to 1 in their last game. The Saints scored a goal in that game from an expected goals ratio of 1.76. Both Brentford and Southampton had similar expected goal ratios; however, it is the lack of quality upfront that is hurting Southampton.
Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Southampton and Manchester United to score in this game. Manchester United have indeed lost both of their games coming into this, but they are creating a lot of chances. They are one of the top teams when it comes to creating chances, and we surely expect them to score in this game.
Southampton, on the other hand, have been struggling to find goals. Many of the bookies do expect Manchester United to keep a clean sheet; however, we do back Southampton to score a goal in this game. We back Manchester United to score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United this season have not scored a lot of goals. They have not scored more than 1 goal in their 3 games in the Premier League. However, in this game, we do expect them to score 2 or more goals. Southampton have a 2.07 expected goals conceded ratio, and that is why we do see the Red Devils getting goals.
We, however, do not see this game being a very high-scoring encounter. United had a very good scoring record against Southampton until 2021. Post that, there have been few goals between the two in games. The last 4 games between the Saints and the Red Devils have seen just 5 goals scored. Both teams still have issues in terms of scoring. Hence our prediction here is for both teams to score a combined tally of under 3 goals.
In terms of scoring first, we back Manchester United to take the lead against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday. Both teams go into this game with an identical scoring first record. The Saints and Red Devils have both scored first in 4 of their last 10 games. Manchester United in this game have a point to prove, so we do expect them to start quickly. Southampton are prone to conceding early, and that is why we see Ten Hag’s men scoring first.
Manuel Ugarte will be expected to start in midfield for Manchester United. The Uruguayan comes into this game with a reputation for being a destroyer in midfield. Ugarte averages around 2 tackles per game, and that is what we believe will happen come Saturday. Our prediction is for Ugarte to win 2 or more tackles. We also expect him to commit 2 or more fouls, as he can be quite rash.
In terms of scoring in this game, we do back Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder has yet to score a goal or register an assist in the Premier League; however, he has come so close on many occasions. Bruno is always involved in Manchester United’s buildup, so we see him getting a return in this game. Bruno Fernandes for an anytime goal or assist is our call. Manchester United’s number 8 also has a very good record against Southampton. Fernades has 2 goals in his last 3 games at St. Mary's, including the last time these two played there.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Southampton
Southampton Player List
Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu
Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek
Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling
Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.
Southampton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alex McCarthy
|
Goalkeeper
|
Yukinari Sugawara
|
Defender
|
Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|
Defender
|
Jan Bedranek
|
Defender
|
Jack Stephens
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker-Peters
|
Defender
|
Flynn Downes
|
Midfielder
|
William Smallbone
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Aribo
|
Attacker
|
Ben Brereton Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Adam Armstrong
|
Attacker
Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer
Attackers:Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Harry Maguire
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Noussair Mazraoui
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Manuel Ugarte
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Joshua Zirkzee
|
Attacker
|
Amad Diallo
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, L
Southampton vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:133
Southampton wins:28
Manchester United wins:68
Matches are drawn:37
Southampton vs Manchester United Betting Odds
Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.45.
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.75.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
Southampton are a team that has yet to adjust to the Premier League, and playing Manchester United at home in just their 4th game of the season is a worry considering how they have started. United’s record at St. Mary’s is also quite good, and that is why we believe that they will edge past Southampton in this game. Our prediction for this early kickoff on Saturday is a 2-1 Manchester United win against Southampton.
Parimatch