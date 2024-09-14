SHFC (Southampton) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction SHFC 29 % Chance of Winning MUFC 71 % Bet Now! Southampton will host Manchester United in the first kick-off of game week four in the Premier League at the St Mary’s Stadium. Both teams go into this game on the back of losses to their name, so a win in this game is crucial. Southampton have failed to show what made them a threat in the Championship last season. They failed to beat 10-man Newcastle United in their first Premier League game and then succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at home in their second game. The problem is that Southampton are failing to put teams under pressure. They did produce a better performance in their last game against Brentford, even though they lost 3-1 on the day. In terms of stats, both teams were equal; however, it was Brentford who took their chances. Sugiwara scored the consolation on the day in the fifth minute of added time. Manchester United put an axe on their own foot as they were beaten by Liverpool at Old Trafford in their last game. Two calamitous mistakes from Casemiro in midfield saw Liverpool take a 2-0 lead at halftime. Salah added a third after United carelessly lost the ball again in midfield. United had a lot of chances through Zirkzee but failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

Southampton vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Southampton have been one of the most one-sided fixtures when it comes to the head-to-head between the two. In the last 24 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 12 times; 10 games ended in a draw, with Southampton winning just 2 times.

Southampton have the basics in place with manager Russell Martin; however, their football looks to have no end product. The Saints lack the final ball at times, and their ability to break down teams is what is causing them problems. The Saints will need to find a way to play through teams rather than go sideways.

United have issues in the centre of the park, and if Southampton cannot find those holes, Manchester United will struggle. We do expect Manchester United to be more compact in midfield, with Manuel Ugarte expected to start. There is pressure on Manchester United, and that sometimes does tend to get the better of them. Hence, we believe that they have a better chance of winning.

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Southampton vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured backing Manchester United over Southampton in the early kickoff on Saturday. The Red Devils go into this game with a big edge in terms of their odds, even though they come into this on the back of two defeats. We believe the bookies have favoured Manchester United in this game due to their formidable record against Southampton. The Saints in their first three Premier League games have not shown enough promise in the eyes of the bookies. Hence they once again go into this game as big underdogs against Manchester United.

Manchester United go into this on the back of a horrid performance against Liverpool at Old Trafford. United failed to score a single goal against the Merseyside Reds; however, they did come close on many occasions. Their expected goal ratio was quite close to that of Liverpool. Manchester United have often struggled on the road when it comes to playing in the Premier League under Ten Hag. The St. Mary’s Stadium, however, has recently been quite a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils.

Southampton, on the other hand, ended up being demolished by Brentford by 3 goals to 1 in their last game. The Saints scored a goal in that game from an expected goals ratio of 1.76. Both Brentford and Southampton had similar expected goal ratios; however, it is the lack of quality upfront that is hurting Southampton.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Southampton and Manchester United to score in this game. Manchester United have indeed lost both of their games coming into this, but they are creating a lot of chances. They are one of the top teams when it comes to creating chances, and we surely expect them to score in this game.

Southampton, on the other hand, have been struggling to find goals. Many of the bookies do expect Manchester United to keep a clean sheet; however, we do back Southampton to score a goal in this game. We back Manchester United to score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United this season have not scored a lot of goals. They have not scored more than 1 goal in their 3 games in the Premier League. However, in this game, we do expect them to score 2 or more goals. Southampton have a 2.07 expected goals conceded ratio, and that is why we do see the Red Devils getting goals.

We, however, do not see this game being a very high-scoring encounter. United had a very good scoring record against Southampton until 2021. Post that, there have been few goals between the two in games. The last 4 games between the Saints and the Red Devils have seen just 5 goals scored. Both teams still have issues in terms of scoring. Hence our prediction here is for both teams to score a combined tally of under 3 goals.

In terms of scoring first, we back Manchester United to take the lead against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday. Both teams go into this game with an identical scoring first record. The Saints and Red Devils have both scored first in 4 of their last 10 games. Manchester United in this game have a point to prove, so we do expect them to start quickly. Southampton are prone to conceding early, and that is why we see Ten Hag’s men scoring first.

Manuel Ugarte will be expected to start in midfield for Manchester United. The Uruguayan comes into this game with a reputation for being a destroyer in midfield. Ugarte averages around 2 tackles per game, and that is what we believe will happen come Saturday. Our prediction is for Ugarte to win 2 or more tackles. We also expect him to commit 2 or more fouls, as he can be quite rash.

In terms of scoring in this game, we do back Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder has yet to score a goal or register an assist in the Premier League; however, he has come so close on many occasions. Bruno is always involved in Manchester United’s buildup, so we see him getting a return in this game. Bruno Fernandes for an anytime goal or assist is our call. Manchester United’s number 8 also has a very good record against Southampton. Fernades has 2 goals in his last 3 games at St. Mary's, including the last time these two played there.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Southampton

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Alex McCarthy Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Jack Stephens Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder William Smallbone Midfielder Joe Aribo Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Adam Armstrong Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Harry Maguire Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Joshua Zirkzee Attacker Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, L

Southampton vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:133

Southampton wins:28

Manchester United wins:68

Matches are drawn:37

Southampton vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.