SHFC (Southampton) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction SHFC 25 % Chance of Winning TOT 75 % Bet Now! Southampton will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Monday at St Mary’s Stadium. The Saints continue to sit at the bottom of the league as they failed to win their last game to make up ground. Jhon Duran’s goal early in the game was the difference between the two teams, with Villa winning 1-0. The scoreline is highly misleading, as the Saints mustered no shots on target and should have lost the game by a much higher margin. Spurs, on the other hand, were involved in a nightmare tie against Chelsea. It all started perfectly for them as 2 misfortunate moments from Marc Cucurella saw Spurs capitalise. Brennan found Solanke for the opener with Kulusevski scoring the second. Sancho brought Chelsea back into the game. However, the capitulation came in the second half as Bissouma made a needless tackle, bringing Caicedo down. Palmer equalised, and moments later Enzo put Chelsea in the lead. Another needless foul in the box from Sarr saw Palmer double Chelsea’s lead. Son’s goal in the end to make it 4-3 came quite late as Chelsea held on to hand Spurs their 7th defeat of the season.

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur against Southampton continues to be one of the most one-sided fixtures when it comes to the head-to-head meetings. In the last 24 meetings between these two teams, Tottenham Hotspur have won 15 times; 5 games ended in a draw, with Southampton winning 4 times.

Tottenham Hotspur does have a lot of pressure over them in the Premier League currently. In games, they often do not tend to have a plan B that is massively costing them. Defensively they are struggling with question marks over the fitness of Van De Ven and Christian Romero. Spurs should, however, not have much pressure on their defence in this game, as Southampton rarely attacks teams consistently. The Spurs style of play in terms of winning the ball high and transitioning quickly will work to their benefit. Southampton is susceptible to transitions, and that is where we believe that this game will be won and lost. With all things considered, we do believe that Spurs have a better chance of winning come Monday at St. Mary’s.

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Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured Tottenham Hotspur over Southampton in this Monday night game. Tottenham Hotspur go into this game with a big edge in terms of their odds, even though they come into this game with a very poor overall record with 3 losses in their last 5 games. We believe the bookies have favoured Tottenham Hotspur in this game more so because Southampton has been the thrashing bags this year. Wins for Southampton in any scenario are hard. Winning against an opponent like Tottenham Hotspur will even be harder. Hence Southampton enters this game as big underdogs against Spurs in this game on Monday.

Spurs go into this on the back of a horrible performance against Chelsea in North London. Spurs let go of a 2-goal lead, bringing down their own collapse on the day. Tottenham Hotspur’s record away from home is even poorer than their home record. Ange Postecoglou’s men have 3 defeats in their 4 away games this season, with just 1 win against Manchester City. Still, this makes Tottenham Hotspur the big favourites going into this game.

Southampton, on the other hand, were outclassed by Aston Villa in their last game in the Premier League. The Saints last won their home game against Everton 2 games ago. Since that win against Everton, they have won 4 games and have drawn 1. At St. Mary’s they have drawn 1 and lost 5 games, and hence this is a major reason why they are such heavy underdogs in this game.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back Tottenham Hotspur to easily win this game on Monday against Southampton. The North London outfit has indeed been inconsistent, but they do have 2 wins at difficult places away from home.

Southampton, on the other hand, has been struggling and conceding goals left, right, and centre. This is a game where Tottenham Hotspur’s attack should absolutely thrive. Many of the bookies do expect Spurs to keep a clean sheet, and we do not back those claims as we do see Southampton scoring on Monday. Tottenham Hotspur are one of the poorer defences when it comes to keeping a clean sheet. They have kept just 2 clean sheets away from home this season and have conceded in each of their last 3 overall games.

We back Tottenham Hotspur to score 2 or more goals in this game. Spurs this season have no problems when it comes to racking up goals. Away from home, Spurs have scored 2 or more goals in 2 of their last 4 away games. Spurs ended up scoring 2 goals against a good Chelsea defence at home; hence, we see them sweeping Southampton come Monday.

Hence we do see this game being a very high-scoring encounter. Tottenham Hotspur have a very good scoring record against Southampton. The Saints, in their last game against Chelsea, were involved in a 6-goal encounter; hence we do see them being beaten by a big margin. We predict this game to have a combined tally of 2.5 goals or more. Chelsea, Manchester United, and most recently Chelsea have all come to St. Marys and have scored 3 or more goals each. Spurs’ attack is one of the best in the Premier League; hence, we see this game being high-scoring, but only for 1 team.

We see this game going pretty easily in the favour of Tottenham Hotspur, so much so that we predict that the North London outfit will go into halftime with the lead. The numbers are there to back this prediction. Spurs have taken a lead into halftime in 2 of their last 4 games overall in the Premier League. More so, Southampton have also seen themselves trail quite a few times come halftime. The Saints have found themselves chasing in each of their last 4 games at halftime. Hence our prediction is for Tottenham Hotspur to win the first half.

There is a high likelihood that if Tottenham Hotspur scores, it will be through Son Heung-Min. The Korean winger has a really good scoring record when it comes to facing Southampton in the Premier League. Son has scored 10 goals against the Saints, and they, to date, remain the team that the Spurs captain has scored the most goals against. His tally of 5 assists is also his joint best tally when it comes to the Premier League, tied with Manchester City.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Southampton

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Alex McCarthy Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Jack Stephens Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder William Smallbone Midfielder Joe Aribo Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Adam Armstrong Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, L

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Fraser Forster Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Radu Dragusin Defender Yves Bissouma Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, W, L

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:203

Southampton wins:65

Tottenham Hotspur wins:86

Matches are drawn:52

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.73.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.