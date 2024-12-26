SHFC (Southampton) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction SHFC 41 % Chance of Winning WHU 59 % Bet Now! Southampton will square up against West Ham United on Boxing Day in the Premier League. The Saints go into this on the back of a 0-0 draw against Fulham in which they defended for their lives. Ramsdale was a livewire in goal as he denied the Cottagers by making save after save. The draw did nothing to change their position in the league however this is only the 4th time that Southampton have managed to get any points from a game this season. West Ham United on the other hand could not capitalise on their game after they came back to level terms. Kudus equalised minutes before Wieffer gave Brighton the lead. Both teams had equal chances and the game ending in a draw was a fair reflection in the end.

Southampton vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

West Ham United against Southampton continues to be one of the most competitive fixtures when it comes to the head-to-head meetings. In the last 25 meetings between these two teams, West Ham United have won 11 times; 7 games ended in a draw, with Southampton winning 7 times.

Southampton lack the attack this season. They have scored a total of 11 goals in their first 17 games this season which is just not good enough. Their ability to keep position has been good but that has been worthless with no attacking incision. No player has taken the responsibility of scoring the bulk of goals and that is where their opponents capitalise. West Ham have endured tough times this season but with the likes of Kudus, Bowen and Fullkrug at the helm we do expect them to have a better chance of winning come Thursday.

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Southampton vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured West Ham United over Southampton in this game on Thursday. The Hammers go into this game with a big edge in terms of their odds, as they come into this game with a better overall record than Southampton with 2 draws, 1 win and 2 losses in their last 5 games. We believe the bookies have favoured West Ham United in this game more so because Southampton has been one of the worst teams this season. Southampton as per their state right now are not going to go into any game as favourites. Winning against an opponent like West Ham United will be a big test for them. Hence Southampton enters this game as big underdogs against the Hammers in this game on Thursday.

West Ham United go into this on the back of a mediocre performance against Brighton in central London. West Ham could not capitalise after they came back into the game. West Ham’s record away from home is slightly poorer than their home record this season. Julien Lopetegui’s men have 3 defeats in their last 5 away games this season, with just 1 win against Newcastle United. Still, this makes West Ham United the big favourites going into this game.

Southampton, on the other hand, did quite well to get a draw away from home against Fulham at Craven Cottage. It could be Southampton’s fourth successive loss after their first home win if they lose on Thursday. Southampton’s elusive home win against Everton was followed by defeats at home against Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back West Ham United to win this game on Thursday against Southampton. The central London outfit has indeed been inconsistent, but they have shown that they can do better in terms of their results than Southampton both home and away.

Southampton, on the other hand, has been struggling and conceding goals left, right, and centre. This is a game where West Ham United’s attack should absolutely thrive. Many of the bookies do expect West Ham United to keep a clean sheet, and we do not back those claims as we do see Southampton scoring on Thursday. West Ham is one of the poorer defences when it comes to keeping a clean sheet. They have conceded at least a goal in each of their last 2 away games. Hence we back both teams to score in this game.

We back West Ham United to score 2 or more goals in this game. West Ham United against this Southampton team should have no problems when it comes to racking up goals. Away from home, West Ham have scored 2 or more goals in 1 of their last 3 away games. However, Southampton have conceded a minimum of 2 goals in each of their last 3 games at home.

Hence we do see this game being a very high-scoring encounter. West Ham United have a very good scoring record against Southampton. The Saints, in their last game against West Ham were involved in some low scoring affair. But we do see this game having goals. We predict this game to have a combined tally of 2.5 goals or more. Chelsea, Manchester United, and most recently Spurs have all come to St. Marys and have scored 3 or more goals each. West Ham’s attack is not one of the best in the Premier League but they still have enough quality when it comes to scoring.

We see this game going pretty easily in the favour of West Ham United, so much so that we predict that the central London outfit will go into halftime with the lead. The numbers are there to back this prediction. West Ham United have taken a lead into halftime in 2 of their last 3 away games in the Premier League. More so, Southampton have also seen themselves trail quite a few times come halftime. The Saints have found themselves chasing in each of their last 3 home games at halftime. Hence our prediction is for West Ham United to win the first half.

There is a high likelihood that if West Ham scores, it will be through Mohammed Kudus. The winger has been West Ham’s best attacker this season and his recent record has enough cause to back him in this game. Kudus has 3 goals and 1 assist to his name in his last 6 games. This is a big improvement for the African winger as he failed to score or assist in any of his first 6 games this season. Kudus looks like a man who is back in form and that is why he is our pick to score in this game.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Southampton

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Alex McCarthy Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Jack Stephens Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder William Smallbone Midfielder Joe Aribo Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Adam Armstrong Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, D

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Crysensio Summerville Attacker Michael Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, L, L

Southampton vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:182

Southampton wins:52

West Ham United wins:81

Matches are drawn:49

Southampton vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.25.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.