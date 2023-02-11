Southampton locks horns against Wolves on 11th February Saturday at 8:30 PM IST at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Southampton is coming off a (0-3) loss against Brentford. The wolves are coming off a (3-0) win over Liverpool.

Southampton has 15 points after 21 games. Southampton won 4 matches, lost 14 matches and 3 draws. They are positioned at 20th. In their last five games, they have lost four matches and won one match. The wolves have 20 points after 21 games. They won 5 matches, lost 11 and 5 draws. Wolves are positioned 15th. In their last 5 games, they won two matches, lost two and one draw.

Southampton enters the contest as underdogs against the Wolves this weekend. Southampton's recent run of form is a worry as they lost four of their last five games and had a solitary win. Southampton is at the bottom of the table losing 8 of their last ten matches. Their defence has faltered to stop their opponents from scoring goals. Their offence struggled to score goals.

Wolves in their last five games defeated Liverpool (3-0) and West Ham United (1-0). They lost to Manchester City (3-0) and Manchester United (1-0). They tied one game against Aston Villa (1-1). The Wolves got good forward strikers but are struggling to score goals. They need some wins to climb the points table. Wolves are the favourites to win the game against Southampton this weekend.

The head-to-head record between Southamptonton and Wolves reveals that in their 11 encounters in the Premier League Southampton won 3 games, and Wolves dominated Southampton by winning 6 games, while the other 2 games resulted in a draw.