Southampton vs Wolves Premier League Prediction for the match
SHFC
30%
Chance of Winning
WWFC
70%
England
St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton has 15 points after 21 games. Southampton won 4 matches, lost 14 matches and 3 draws. They are positioned at 20th. In their last five games, they have lost four matches and won one match. The wolves have 20 points after 21 games. They won 5 matches, lost 11 and 5 draws. Wolves are positioned 15th. In their last 5 games, they won two matches, lost two and one draw.
Southampton enters the contest as underdogs against the Wolves this weekend. Southampton's recent run of form is a worry as they lost four of their last five games and had a solitary win. Southampton is at the bottom of the table losing 8 of their last ten matches. Their defence has faltered to stop their opponents from scoring goals. Their offence struggled to score goals.
Wolves in their last five games defeated Liverpool (3-0) and West Ham United (1-0). They lost to Manchester City (3-0) and Manchester United (1-0). They tied one game against Aston Villa (1-1). The Wolves got good forward strikers but are struggling to score goals. They need some wins to climb the points table. Wolves are the favourites to win the game against Southampton this weekend.
The head-to-head record between Southamptonton and Wolves reveals that in their 11 encounters in the Premier League Southampton won 3 games, and Wolves dominated Southampton by winning 6 games, while the other 2 games resulted in a draw.
Facts
- Southampton. According to the most recent results data, Crystal Palace has won one game in their last 10 games, lost 8 games and drawn one game. In their last 10 games, they won 10% of the games.
- Wolves. According to the most recent results data, Wolvehaveas won 2 games in the last 10 games, lost 6 games and drew 2 games. In their last 10 games, they won 20% of the games.
Statistics for Southampton and Wolves
Southampton
In the 21 games played in the league, Fulham has scored 17 goals averaging 0.81 goals per game. They conceded 38 goals at an average of 1.81 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. Southampton has one clean sheet to their tally. They saved 48 goals. They are shooting at 33% accuracy in the season hitting 80 shots on target. Their goal difference is -21 since they conceded 21 goals more than the number of goals they scored.
Wolves
In the 21 games, the Wolves have scored 15 goals while conceding 30 goals, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 21 games, the Wolves are averaging 0.71 goals per contest, Wolves are one of the worst offensive teams in the Premier league. In their last 21 games, they conceded goals at an average of 1.43 goals per game. Their goal difference is -15 since they conceded 17 goals more than the goals scored. The wolves saved 60 goals and had six clean sheets. They are shooting at 29% accuracy hitting 71 shots on target.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Wolves
We predict that the Wolves will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Southampton because they have a history of dominating Southampton in Premier League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match.Bet now!