TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction TOT 33 % Chance of Winning ARS 67 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur are all set to face off against Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday which will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Spurs have had a recent drop-off with them losing ground in the top 4 race. Their loss to Newcastle United meant that they are 6 points behind 4th-placed Aston Villa however they have 2 games in hand. Spurs have a tough run of fixtures coming up hence their mental endurance will be tested if they want to end the season in a Champions League spot. Spurs in their last game were crushed by Newcastle United at St James’ Park. They were given flashbacks of last season as they once again were blitzed by the Newcastle United attack. Two goals in each half for Newcastle United saw them win comfortably. Spurs had nothing to trouble the Magpies in the attacking sense as they were outplayed in almost every department of the game. Arsenal meanwhile kept pressure on Manchester City after winning against Chelsea at home. They too completely outplayed Chelsea as they got an early goal through Trossard who tapped in well. Chelsea had some chances to get into the game due to Arsenal’s sloppiness but they could not finish them off. In the second half, Arsenal took the game by the scruff of the neck with Havertz scoring 2 fantastic goals to pile more agony on his former club. Ben White also chipped in with a rare brace as Arsenal now looks like the only potential team to challenge Manchester City with Liverpool losing against Everton. The Gunners lead the table with 77 points. Manchester City are on 3rd with 73 points however with 2 games in hand over the Gunners.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams from North London favours the team in red and white. In the last 37 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur has won 11 matchups, 10 games have ended in a stalemate with Arsenal registering 16 wins.

Spurs have entered a period where their mentality will be tested to the max as they are about to face a run where they will be playing all the top teams in the League. This could potentially define their season as they still could qualify for the Champions League. Spurs need to be solid defensively. Ange’s team have often lost focus at home allowing teams like Wolves to come and beat them there. They will have to put last week’s performance to bed and go hard against their rivals.

Arsenal on the other hand will have confidence in their side as they did very well to dispatch Chelsea off quite comfortably. That game saw many of their attacking players get goals which is bound to boost their confidence. Spurs have had a considerable amount of rest going into this game in comparison to Arsenal but we do not see that as a big advantage. Arsenal for us still retain a better chance of winning.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, the odds massively favour the away team Arsenal to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Arsenal do go into this game as favourites due to the manner of their last 2 wins in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand are looking a little shaky suddenly and they also come into this having lost their last game badly. That defeat was away but at home, Spurs have done reasonably well having won 75% of the games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They are an attacking team that loves to score goals hence their scoring rate is quite good. Ange’s men average 2.13 goals from an expected goals tally of 2.03. The attacking unit of Tottenham Hotspur is a handful and is capable of scoring from scraps as their numbers show that they are very clinical.

Arsenal’s away record in terms of wins and scoring has been really solid. The Gunners average just 2.29 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.74. Arteta and his team have been sensational on the road this season winning 65% of their games this season. In terms of the defensive stats, Spurs tend to be shaky at the back with Arsenal being the best this season. Spurs concede an average of 1.31 goals in their home stadium. The Gunners on the other hand conceded a miserly number of 0.65 goals on an average away from the Emirates this season. Spurs always allow the opponent to score as they have kept a clean sheet in just 13% of their games this season. Arsenal meanwhile have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 6 away games in the Premier League.

Based on the numbers provided here are our following tips and predictions. We expect Arsenal to emerge victorious in this game by a difference of 1 goal. Spurs have some problems in defence hence we can see the Gunners scoring at least 2 on Sunday. We do however back Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game as well as they have a really good scoring record at their home stadium. Ange’s men have scored in every game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

In terms of scoring first, Arsenal have had a slightly better record in comparison to Spurs this season. Tottenham have scored first in 26 of their 34 games. Arsenal; meanwhile has opened the scoring in 26 of their 34 games. Arsenal this season has not gone behind teams on many occasions hence we back them to keep that trend going and score first on Sunday in this game.

Arsenal do have a significantly better record when it comes to outperforming Tottenham Hotspur in the first halves of the game this season in the Premier League. Spurs have won 31% of their first halves at home in comparison to Arsenal’s 41% away. Ange’s men however have the better record in the second half winning 69% of the final half with Arsenal winning 69%. Based on these numbers we do predict Arsenal to win the first half and both teams to draw the second half.

In terms of backing players to score for Tottenham Hotspur, we will go with Son Heung-min in this game due to his good record against Arsenal in recent games. Son has scored 7 goals in all competitions against the Gunners and there are only 5 players ahead of them who have scored more in a Tottenham shirt. Son in the reverse fixture also scored 2 goals showing that he loves playing in this game.

For Arsenal, Kai Havertz has been in brilliant form for the Gunners. He scored a brace in the last game against his former team Chelsea. However, we also suggest looking at Bukayo Saka even though he has not found the back of the net in his last 3. Saka was on target in the reverse fixture as well and became the first player since Ian Wright in 93/94 to score a goal in both league games against Spurs.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, L

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers: Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form (Last five games): W, W, L, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 208

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 67

Arsenal wins: 86

Matches are drawn: 55

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.87.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.