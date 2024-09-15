TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction TOT 58 % Chance of Winning ARS 42 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur will do battle with Arsenal in what will prove to be another fierce North London derby in the Premier League. Spurs come into this game on the back of a loss to Newcastle United. They went behind thanks to a Harvey Barnes goal just before halftime. Spurs halftime talk worked as they got into the game on the run of play as Son’s shot was saved by Pope only for Dan Burn to hit the follow-up into his own net. Spurs then got into the rhythm with Brennan Johnson threatening, but they failed to convert. Isak once again made a mockery of Spurs’ defence as they were all over on the counter. The Magpies took the lead and held on to get their second home win of the season. Arsenal, on the other hand, dropped valuable points to Brighton in a game that changed in the second half. Havertz gave the Gunners the lead with a fantastic chip to make it 1-0 in the 38th minute. Declan Rice was given his marching orders for a second yellow card in what was the controversial moment of the game. Arsenal conceded 9 minutes later as their defence was breached by Pedro. The Gunners had the chance to win even with 10 men, as Havertz and Saka missed big chances. The game ended 1-1 on the day, with both sharing a point each.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur hands down favours the team that will be playing away from home in this game. In the last 38 games between these two in all competitions, Arsenal has won 17 games; 10 games have ended in a draw, with Spurs winning on 11 occasions.

Spurs will not have a better chance of getting one over their arch rivals. Arsenal come into this game on the back of a draw at home to Brighton. The pressure is already mounting on Mikel Arteta as City and Liverpool have won each of their first 3 games. Postecoglou will know that Arsenal are further wounded with Odegaard and Rice being out of this game. If Spurs are up for it, then this can be their game.

Arsenal in the last two years have never found themselves in a situation where two of their key players get injured at the same time. It remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta tweaks the system. One thing that remains, however, is that Arsenal do have the quality to edge past this Spurs team. Hence, we believe that the Gunners have a slightly better chance to win on Sunday.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal goes into this game as minor odds favourites to win against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby. Both teams are having a lot of crises going into this game. The odd makers are privy. On another day, Arsenal would have been more clear favourites, but the injury crisis and the draw to Brighton are factors. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, do come into this game on the back of a defeat to Newcastle United in game week 3 of the Premier League. That has surely prompted the oddsmakers to not make Tottenham Hotspur as favourites even though Arsenal have not had a very good record playing away and their current injury crisis. Arsenal’s squad dynamics have given bookies the reason to back them over Spurs in this game.

Tottenham Hotspur at home last season was quite decent. They did end up beating a couple of top teams; however, they did lose to Arsenal last year. They have started their home campaign this season quite well. Spurs thumped Everton by 4 goals to nil. They massively overperformed their expected goals tally on the day as they had an xG of 1.93. Defensively, they also looked solid, keeping a clean sheet from conceding xG of 0.76. Arsenal’s attack is, however, a different beast in comparison to Everton, and hence we believe that this will be a test for Tottenham Hotspur.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We predict that this game will have goals. We do see both teams scoring a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals on Sunday. Spurs tend to score a lot of goals at home. Six of Spurs’ last seven games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have seen a combined tally of over 2.5 goals for both teams. This exact same fixture ended 3-2 last season. We back both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game. Spurs had scored at least one goal in 18 of their 19 games at home last season. Arsenal have scored a goal in each of their last five Premier League games.

We back Son Heung-Min to have a good game against Arsenal. The Korean international loves playing against the Gunners, as he also scored against them last season in this exact same fixture. Son already has 2 goals to his name this season, with both of those coming at home against Everton. He also averages 1.7 shots per game, showing how goal-hungry he is. Based on this, he is the favourite to score for Tottenham Hotspur come Sunday.

In terms of bookings, we do expect Yves Bissouma to go into the referee’s book on Sunday. The North London Derby is also a fixture that tends to be quite rage-heavy as it is a city rivalry. We believe Bissouma is the favourite to be booked, as he on average commits at least 1 foul per game. In terms of total booking, our call is for this game to have 3 or more yellow cards. In this game last season, 3 players were booked from both teams. We can see that number being matched or bettered in the game on Sunday.

In terms of who will win this game, it is Arsenal, who are minor favourites. The Gunners have never lost a single game to Tottenham in any of their last 4 games. They do go into this game having won each of their last 5 games in the Premier League, all by scoring first. However, a case can also be made for Tottenham Hotspur to triumph. Tottenham Hotspur have recently failed to beat the Gunners, but they still have won 3 of their last 5 games at home. A lot of factors will decide this game; hence, it is another one that the risk-takers can take a gamble on.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, L

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jurrien Timber Defender Thomas Partey Midfielder Kai Havertz Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:209

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 67

Arsenal wins:87

Matches are drawn:55

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.02

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.33.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.62.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.