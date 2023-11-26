TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction TOT 55 % Chance of Winning AVFC 45 % Bet Now! Spurs are all set to welcome Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. Spurs currently sit in 4th place with 26 points from 12 games. Aston Villa sits in 5th place with 25 points from 12 games. Tottenham Hotspur in their last game travelled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. Spurs got off to a fantastic start as Brennan Johnson put them in the lead after just 3 minutes. Kulusevski did well to release Pedro Porro on the overlap. The fullback whipped in a cross in the near post perfectly to Johnson who scored past Sa in goal. Wolves got their first chance of the game in the 33rd minute as Vicario did well to deny Lemina on the break. Spurs were dealing with Wolves trying to pressure for an equaliser but their efforts before halftime did not affect the visitors that much. Post half-time Wolves came out flying. Cunha first had a great chance to equalise but his shot went wide of Vicario’s goal. 2 minutes later, Hwang missed a sitter as Gomes’ shot hit a Spurs player and fell straight to Hwang in an open position. The Koreans failed to hit the target. Spurs had an attempt in the 72nd minute through Brennan Johnson but the striker this time made things easier for the Wolves keeper by producing a weak shot. Spurs should have ended the game as Lo Celso struck the ball that surely was destined for the top corner however Sa did very well to get his fingertips to that. Wolves got their goals deservingly in added time as the first one came through a brilliant touch and finish from Sarabia in the 1st minute of added time. The second came in the 7th minute of added time as Sarabia split the Spurs defence by finding Lemina who made a brilliant run and then scored to win the game for Wolves at the death. Aston Villa convincingly disposed of Fulham in their Premier League game before the international break. Villa broke the deadlock through an own goal. Tielemans’ cross missed the heads off so many players in the box only to find Robinson who unfortunately put the ball into his net. Villa doubled their lead through John McGinn who did very well to pick up the pieces and take the initiative by himself by unleashing a powerful drive in the bottom right corner of Fulham’s goal. Watkins put the cherry on the cake for Villa after he easily finished off Leon Bailey’s cross-field ball. Fulham did get a consolation through Raul Jimenez in the 70th minute.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two veteran clubs of English football is quite one-sided favouring the club from London. In the last 28 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur have won on 18 occasions, 12 games have ended in a draw and Aston Villa have won just 8 times.

Tottenham Hotspur this season started the season brilliantly and was also tipped by many to be the side that easily qualifies for the top 4. Their dream came crashing down when they not only lost to Chelsea at home but also 3 of their best players to injury/suspension.

Spurs’ makeshift defence in Dier and Davies is arguably one of the poorest partnerships in the Premier League. Spurs will concede goals in this game but it will be down to their attack to outscore their opponents. If the likes of Son, Brennan Johnson and Kulusevski turn up then they could push Villa back easing the pressure on their defence.

Villa on the other hand will need to focus on that depleted defence of Spurs. Unai Emery is a master tactician when it comes to keeping his team organised. If the Villa defence can get a good performance and keep the likes of Son quiet then they have more than a chance in this game. Villa has the quality but that hasn’t been shown in their away performances this season. Hence, we believe Spurs have the better chance of winning this game.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, Spurs go into this game as a minor odds-on favourite to beat Aston Villa on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We believe that this game has all the ingredients to swing in any direction. What makes this game special is the sheer fact that both teams are at an unpredictable stage right now.

Tottenham have been dominant at home this season having only lost one game. Spurs are extremely clinical at home scoring 1.8 goals on an average per game from an xG (expected goals) of 1.99. Spurs scoring at their home stadium is sort of a given. Their scoring record has been very good this season having scored in every Premier League game to date.

Villa on the other hand have poor stats when they play away. Villa have failed to score in 33% of their away games this season. They average only 1 goal a game away. In a normal instance, we would back Spurs to keep a clean sheet but the home side have a long list of injuries. Therefore, we do see Aston Villa also scoring in this game. In terms of total goals in this game, our prediction based on everything is for both teams to score 3.5 or more goals combined.

This game could be quite a close game possession-wise. Spurs average 56% possession at home this season and Aston Villa average 50% possession when they play away. We can suggest taking a punt on Aston Villa to have more of the ball as we feel that Spurs would look to play more of the ball through counter-attacks.

In terms of scoring Son Heung-Min will once again go into this game as the favourite to score. The South Korean has started this season fantastically well and is Spurs’ top scorer. Son also has a brilliant record against Aston Villa scoring 5 goals in his last 6 games against Aston Villa.

There were doubts about Son considering Spurs’ main creative outlet in Maddison is injured. However, we also expect Dejan Kulusevski to step up and take the reins. Kulusevski this season has already created 12 chances after he successfully carries the ball. If those chances created are good enough to get goals, then Son can benefit even more.

For Aston Villa, the pick for scoring will have to be Ollie Watkins. The Englishman has not scored for quite a while and we believe that Spurs’ depleted defence could offer him chances. Watkins has got 6 goals and 5 assists this season and is leading the stats charts for his club. Watkins this season has made 134 late runs into the box. This could spell trouble for Tottenham’s makeshift defence.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Ben Davies Defender Eric Dier Defender Emerson Defender Yves Bissouma Midfielder Pape Sarr Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): L, L, W, W, W

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Pau Torres Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:172

Tottenham Hotspur wins:77

Aston Villa wins:59

Matches are drawn:36

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.40.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.