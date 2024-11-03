TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction TOT 83 % Chance of Winning AVFC 17 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur will do battle against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Both teams will be in the hunt for that last Champions League spot, and a win here for either team will go a long way. A win for Spurs here would narrow the gap to 4th-placed Aston Villa to just 2 points. A win for Villa here will make it quite difficult for Spurs to increase the gap to 8 points. Both teams failed to capitalise on maximum points in their last games in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur travelled to Selhurst Park and surprisingly failed to score. Mateta’s goal in the first half was the difference, as Spurs became Crystal Palace’s first victims of the season. Aston Villa in their game though they had control as Barkley put them ahead in the 76th minute. However, Villa could not hold on to the clean sheet as Evanilson scored in the 6th minute of added time to snatch a point from the gallows of defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa sees the team from North London having a dominant record over the team from the Midlands. In the last 30 games between these two in all competitions, Aston Villa has won 7 games; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Tottenham Hotspur winning on 19 occasions.

Tottenham Hotspur once again are in a phase where they win games and lose simultaneously post that. Ange Postecoglou’s team is yet to find any consistency. Winning games and going on a run is something that Spurs desperately need to do if they want to finish in the top 4 by the end of the season. Spurs will have some issues going into this game, with Van de Ven set to miss out due to injury.

This will be music to the ears of Unai Emery and his Aston Villa team. Spurs, anyhow, are weak defensively, and losing their prime centre back is something the Villains can surely capitalise on. Aston Villa in recent games have taken their foot off the gas pedal. They have had some draws, which is impacting their standing in the Premier League. They need to improve in that aspect.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur go into this game as odds favourites to win against Aston Villa in front of their home fans on Sunday. Spurs have made it a tendency to back up a good performance by a poor one. Still, they do retain the backing of the oddsmakers due to them being quite good at home. Spurs under manager Ange Postecoglou do tend to play their better football in North London. They have got some good home wins against teams in and around Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s men have been shaky in some of their games, especially on the road. Hence they do not retain the backing of the bookies in this tie. The unpredictable nature of both teams has prompted the bookies to back the team that is playing at home in this game.

Tottenham Hotspur this season in the Premier League continue to have a decent record at home. Arsenal still remains the only team to beat them at their own stadium. Their most recent win came against West Ham United, where they slaughtered them in the second half by 4 goals to 1. Spurs most recently also beat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup at home. This shows that Postecoglou’s team is a tough nut to crack going into this game.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, surprisingly has a good record away from Villa Park this season. They have lost only 1 game this season, and that did come at home to Arsenal. They have not lost a single fixture in all of their 4, winning 3 and drawing 1. Aston Villa do have a positive in this aspect, but they are also facing a team that does often plays their best football when they are under pressure to deliver.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We predict Tottenham Hotspur will have enough to edge past Aston Villa in this game. We do see Spurs scoring 2 or more goals against Aston Villa on Sunday. Postecoglou’s team at home this season has scored 3 or more goals in 3 of their 4 home games. Tottenham Hotspur have scored 11 goals in 4 home games this season, which averages to 2.75 goals per game. Aston Villa have conceded a goal in every away game this season. They have however conceded more than 2 away goals in just 1 game, which came at Portman Road against Ipswich Town. Spurs’ 2.33 goal scoring average at home, however, tilts the weight in their favour. We back both teams to score in this game. Spurs kept a clean sheet at home only against Everton in their first game of the season. Since then, they have conceded in each of their last 3 games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Hence, we do expect both teams to easily score on Sunday.

When it comes to scoring first, we back the home team in Tottenham Hotspur to break the deadlock on Sunday against Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s men have found the back of the net first in 3 of their last 9 games. Spurs, on the other hand, have a slightly better record of scoring first in 4 of their 9 games in the Premier League. Our backing does indeed lie with Spurs, who will also have the advantage of playing in front of their home fans.

We do see this game being quite high scoring. Spurs in their home games do tend to produce high-scoring encounters. All of the three games that they have won have produced a combined tally of a minimum of four goals. Aston Villa in their away games have also produced high-scoring ties. Unai Emery’s men have scored a combined tally of 3 or more goals in all of their 4 away games. Hence, based on this, we back both teams to score a combined tally of 2.5 or more in this game.

In terms of scoring, Spurs are hoping that their main man, Son Heung-Min, is fit for this encounter. Backing Son if fit is a great choice, as his record against Aston Villa is really good. The Korean attacker has 6 goals and 3 assists against Aston Villa. The caveat here is that all of those six goals have been scored away from home at Villa Park. If Son is not fit enough, we then back Brennan Johnson to score, as he has been Spurs’ most consistent scorer after the Tottenham Hotspur captain.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, W

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, D, W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:174

Tottenham Hotspur wins:78

Aston Villa wins:60

Matches are drawn:36

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.97

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.