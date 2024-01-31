TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction TOT 75 % Chance of Winning BFC 25 % Bet Now! Spurs are all set to welcome Brentford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday in the Premier League. Both these teams go into this game to get a consistent run of wins. Spurs as of now sit in 5th place with 40 points from 21 games. Brentford meanwhile occupy the 14th spot on the table with 22 points from 20 games. The Bees are 6 points off the relegation places. Spurs in their last game in the Premier League travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Spurs were without the likes of Son, Kulusevski, Sarr and Bissouma. They went down early in the game with Hojlund scoring. Spurs looked very dangerous on the corner with Porro whipping in some brilliant crosses. United looked shaky and the goal finally came in the 19th minute as Richarlison headed in to make it 1-1. Marcus Rashford put Manchester United back into the lead in the 40th minute. Spurs however started the 2nd half in the best possible way as the United defence was split open with Bentancur scoring. Spurs were conditionally much better than Manchester United on the day. They had most of the possession, more shots and overall looked like the better team on the day. Brentford on the other hand welcomed Nottingham Forest to the GTECH Community Stadium. Danilo put the visitors into the lead, shocking the entire stadium. Brentford were awarded a free kick after Damsgaard was fouled just outside the box. It was a perfect homecoming for Toney as he brilliantly struck a freekick to level the score. Ben Mee put the hosts into the lead with a thumping header off a Matthias Jensen corner. Nottingham Forest was not done yet as they equalised through Chris Wood after the Brentford defence was once again put under pressure. The attack however did not let them down as they got back into the lead 3 minutes later. Roerslev put in a good cross into the box which Maupay did very well to take down, beat a defender and score past Turner. The Brentford defence towards the end did their job in keeping Forest at bay and winning their 1st game after 5 straight losses. The win was a must for Brentford and does take out some pressure on Thomas Frank this season as his side flirts with the bottom-half spots in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is quite competitive however the team from North London does have the edge but not by much. In the last 7 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Spurs have won 3 matchups, and 3 games have ended in a draw with Brentford winning just 1 time.

Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t have asked for a better opponent to play at home currently. Postecoglou’s men have picked up form at the right moment going from strength to strength. James Maddison returning will be key as he is brilliant at unlocking defences. Spurs in some games lacked a player that could break down stubborn defences and James Maddison is that guy.

Brentford have been quite good on the attack but it is their defence that lets them down. The Bees have conceded 12 goals in their last 5 games. Thomas Frank will surely have to tidy down his back 4 to stop this free-flowing Tottenham attack.

The chance of that happening however looks very slim, especially at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The form in which the home side is in coupled with returning players makes Spurs the hands-down favourites in this game. Hence they go into this game with a much higher chance of winning.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, the odds between these two sides are highly one-sided with Spurs having the clear advantage to beat their London counterparts in Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Brentford got a relieving win in their last game whereas Spurs came into this game on the back of a draw at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur’s performances even without their star players are remaining quite consistent, having lost just one of their last 5 games. Spurs this season have been one of the most consistent scoring sides at home.

Even with Son out, Spurs are finding goals and now with Maddison back we expect the goals to continue. Spurs this season have a brilliant record at home scoring in every game. They average 2.00 goals at home. Spurs to score is a certainty. However, it is to be seen if they can keep Ivan Toney quiet.

Brentford on the other hand also averages half the number of goals to Tottenham Hotspur when they play away this season. Thomas Frank’s men have scored just 1.00 goals this season and, on the flip side, have conceded 1.44 goals on average away from the GTECH Community Centre.

Based on these numbers these are our tips & predictions. We expect both teams to score in this game. The attacking nature of Spurs’ game enables teams to get chances on the run of play. With Ivan Toney & co we do expect Brentford to score. Likewise, with Brentford, their defence has been very poor this season conceding in 78% of their away games.

Our prediction is for Tottenham Hotspur to score 2 or more goals in this game. Tottenham Hotspur to win this game by 2 or more goals is also our call. Tottenham Hotspur love to score the opening goal in games this season. Postecoglou’s men have scored the first goal in 16 out of their 21 games with a 76% record.

Brentford also do not have the worst of records as they have opened the scoring in 12 out of their 20 games with a 60% record. Both teams like to start games on the front foot however we do back the Spurs to take the lead on Thursday. Spurs have a much better half time record in comparison to Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur won 50% of their first halves this season. Brentford only won their first 45 minutes 22% of the time. We do expect Tottenham to go into halftime with the lead.

Spurs defenders this season love to keep a high line. The likes of Romero and Van de Ven have often played on the half-line. Brentford this season averages 3.13 offsides a game. 63% of the time in the game they end up having 2.5 or more offsides. Hence, we back the Bees to be offside 3 or more times in this game

For Tottenham Hotspur, we back Richarlison to go in as favourite to score in this game. The Brazilian has scored 6 goals in his last 6 games for Spurs. 5 goals and 3 assists have come in his last 7 appearances for his club. Richarlison is also expected to be on penalties with Son at the Asian Cup. That increases his likelihood of scoring.

Ivan Toney marked his Brentford return by scoring on his return from a ban. Toney is a goal magnet and with Spurs presenting chances we can see the Englishman scoring here. Like Richarlison, Toney is also on penalties and free kicks which increases his chances of scoring.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Timo Werner Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, W

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:47

Tottenham Hotspur wins:24

Brentford wins:7

Matches are drawn:16

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.66.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.