TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction
TOT
75%
Chance of Winning
BFC
25%
England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Spurs in their last game in the Premier League travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Spurs were without the likes of Son, Kulusevski, Sarr and Bissouma. They went down early in the game with Hojlund scoring. Spurs looked very dangerous on the corner with Porro whipping in some brilliant crosses. United looked shaky and the goal finally came in the 19th minute as Richarlison headed in to make it 1-1.
Marcus Rashford put Manchester United back into the lead in the 40th minute. Spurs however started the 2nd half in the best possible way as the United defence was split open with Bentancur scoring. Spurs were conditionally much better than Manchester United on the day. They had most of the possession, more shots and overall looked like the better team on the day.
Brentford on the other hand welcomed Nottingham Forest to the GTECH Community Stadium. Danilo put the visitors into the lead, shocking the entire stadium. Brentford were awarded a free kick after Damsgaard was fouled just outside the box. It was a perfect homecoming for Toney as he brilliantly struck a freekick to level the score. Ben Mee put the hosts into the lead with a thumping header off a Matthias Jensen corner.
Nottingham Forest was not done yet as they equalised through Chris Wood after the Brentford defence was once again put under pressure. The attack however did not let them down as they got back into the lead 3 minutes later. Roerslev put in a good cross into the box which Maupay did very well to take down, beat a defender and score past Turner.
The Brentford defence towards the end did their job in keeping Forest at bay and winning their 1st game after 5 straight losses. The win was a must for Brentford and does take out some pressure on Thomas Frank this season as his side flirts with the bottom-half spots in the Premier League.
Facts:
- Tottenham Hotspur have been brilliant against Brentford as of late. Spurs have lost only 1 of their last 9 Premier League games against the Bees winning 3 and drawing 5. Spurs’ only loss incidentally came in the same fixture when the Bees ended up winning 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
- Brentford lost their first game against Tottenham Hotspur when they got promoted to the League back in 2021. Since then, they have not lost to Spurs in any of their last 4 games winning 1 and drawing 3.
- Tottenham Hotspur go into this game with quite a recent shaky London derby record. Spurs have lost 2 of their last London derbies at home. They lost 4-1 to Chelsea and 2-1 to West Ham. The last time they lost 3 consecutive home games to London opposition was way back in 2004.
- Brentford have also lost 2 of their last London derbies losing 1-0 at home to Arsenal and 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Before these 2 games, Brentford were undefeated in 14 games against London teams.
- Tottenham Hotspur have scored a goal at their home stadium in each of their last 33 games at home. This is the longest home-scoring run they have been on in their entire footballing history. Only 3 teams in the League have had a bigger scoring run. Manchester United and Liverpool with 36 games and Arsenal with 55 games.
- Spurs have scored the opening goal in 16 games this season which is the highest tally this season. Both they and Brentford have also lost 4 games each in the League this season after taking the lead which is the highest.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is quite competitive however the team from North London does have the edge but not by much. In the last 7 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Spurs have won 3 matchups, and 3 games have ended in a draw with Brentford winning just 1 time.
Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t have asked for a better opponent to play at home currently. Postecoglou’s men have picked up form at the right moment going from strength to strength. James Maddison returning will be key as he is brilliant at unlocking defences. Spurs in some games lacked a player that could break down stubborn defences and James Maddison is that guy.
Brentford have been quite good on the attack but it is their defence that lets them down. The Bees have conceded 12 goals in their last 5 games. Thomas Frank will surely have to tidy down his back 4 to stop this free-flowing Tottenham attack.
The chance of that happening however looks very slim, especially at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The form in which the home side is in coupled with returning players makes Spurs the hands-down favourites in this game. Hence they go into this game with a much higher chance of winning.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bet makers, the odds between these two sides are highly one-sided with Spurs having the clear advantage to beat their London counterparts in Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Brentford got a relieving win in their last game whereas Spurs came into this game on the back of a draw at Old Trafford.
Tottenham Hotspur’s performances even without their star players are remaining quite consistent, having lost just one of their last 5 games. Spurs this season have been one of the most consistent scoring sides at home.
Even with Son out, Spurs are finding goals and now with Maddison back we expect the goals to continue. Spurs this season have a brilliant record at home scoring in every game. They average 2.00 goals at home. Spurs to score is a certainty. However, it is to be seen if they can keep Ivan Toney quiet.
Brentford on the other hand also averages half the number of goals to Tottenham Hotspur when they play away this season. Thomas Frank’s men have scored just 1.00 goals this season and, on the flip side, have conceded 1.44 goals on average away from the GTECH Community Centre.
Based on these numbers these are our tips & predictions. We expect both teams to score in this game. The attacking nature of Spurs’ game enables teams to get chances on the run of play. With Ivan Toney & co we do expect Brentford to score. Likewise, with Brentford, their defence has been very poor this season conceding in 78% of their away games.
Our prediction is for Tottenham Hotspur to score 2 or more goals in this game. Tottenham Hotspur to win this game by 2 or more goals is also our call. Tottenham Hotspur love to score the opening goal in games this season. Postecoglou’s men have scored the first goal in 16 out of their 21 games with a 76% record.
Brentford also do not have the worst of records as they have opened the scoring in 12 out of their 20 games with a 60% record. Both teams like to start games on the front foot however we do back the Spurs to take the lead on Thursday. Spurs have a much better half time record in comparison to Brentford.
Tottenham Hotspur won 50% of their first halves this season. Brentford only won their first 45 minutes 22% of the time. We do expect Tottenham to go into halftime with the lead.
Spurs defenders this season love to keep a high line. The likes of Romero and Van de Ven have often played on the half-line. Brentford this season averages 3.13 offsides a game. 63% of the time in the game they end up having 2.5 or more offsides. Hence, we back the Bees to be offside 3 or more times in this game
For Tottenham Hotspur, we back Richarlison to go in as favourite to score in this game. The Brazilian has scored 6 goals in his last 6 games for Spurs. 5 goals and 3 assists have come in his last 7 appearances for his club. Richarlison is also expected to be on penalties with Son at the Asian Cup. That increases his likelihood of scoring.
Ivan Toney marked his Brentford return by scoring on his return from a ban. Toney is a goal magnet and with Spurs presenting chances we can see the Englishman scoring here. Like Richarlison, Toney is also on penalties and free kicks which increases his chances of scoring.
Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Brentford.
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo Bentancur
|
Midfielder
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Richarlison
|
Attacker
|
Timo Werner
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, W
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk
Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Frank Onyeka
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Neal Maupay
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Head-To-Head
Matches Played:47
Tottenham Hotspur wins:24
Brentford wins:7
Matches are drawn:16
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Betting Odds
Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.66.
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.90.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tottenham Hotspur
The returning James Maddison will be beneficial in their goal creation. Their defence has also been bolstered with Romero and Van de Ven back. Richarlison has taken the responsibility of scoring the goals in the absence of Son. Postecoglou also now has options with the likes of Werner and Dragusin.
Brentford on the other hand got a much-needed win after failing to taste victory in their 5 games before that. The return of Ivan Toney proved key as he gave them a much-needed boost in the attack. Spurs however have been good at home having won 7 of their 10 games this season. With Brentford being so poor on the road we expect the home team to get the job done. Our prediction is a 3-1 win for Tottenham Hotspur.
Parimatch