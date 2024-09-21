TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction
TOT
81%
Chance of Winning
BFC
19%
England
North London
Brentford got off to a perfect start as Yoane Wissa made most of an Ederson blunder to score in the first minute. Collins should have doubled Brentford’s lead, but Ederson this time made a very good stop to keep the deficit to 1. Haaland equalised with a scruffy finish and made it two 13 minutes later. Brentford failed to create much in the second half, leading to them losing their second away game of the season.
Facts:
- Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford will not want to score the first goal in this game, as the past does not favour the team that gets on the scoresheet first. Neither Spurs nor Brentford have gone on to win any of the last 4 games in the Premier League since they opened the scoring. This exact fixture last season saw Brentford take a two-goal lead only for Spurs to score three and turn it around.
- Brentford in recent games have not done well when they have come face-to-face with Tottenham Hotspur. The Bees do not have many wins to boast about against Spurs. Brentford have won just 1 of their last 6 Premier League encounters against Tottenham Hotspur. They have drawn 3 games and lost 2.
- Tottenham Hotspur this season have started off their season quite poorly. They have won 1, drawn 1, and lost 2 games, accumulating just 4 points in the process. This is their worst start to a Premier League campaign since the 2015/16 season, where they had just 3 points at this stage. If Spurs lose to Brentford on Saturday, then it will be the first time since the 2008/09 season that they would have lost 3 of their opening 5 games.
- Brentford since the start of last season have never done well when they have to travel. Thomas Frank and his team have a very poor away record. The Bees have won just 3 of their last 16 away games in the Premier League. They have drawn 1 and lost 12 out of the 16 games. Brentford have played 4 London teams in these 16 games and have lost all 4 of those games.
- Since April 13, Tottenham Hotspur have won just 3 of their 11 games in the Premier League. They have drawn 1 game and lost on 7 occasions. Only Wolverhampton Wanderers have been worse than Spurs in this phase, losing 8 games.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur hands down favours the team from North London. In the last 7 games between these two in all competitions, Brentford has won once; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Spurs winning 3 times.
Spurs need to dust themselves up quickly and get back on track, as the Premier League can be quite unforgiving at times. The big positive for Spurs even though their losses is that they are playing well and have been quite unlucky. Spurs need an early goal in this game. Scoring first will take a lot of pressure off the players in front of their home fans, and that is what Ange Postecoglou will be aiming for.
Brentford, however, are known to start games off on the front foot. Spurs will need to vary Brentford’s pace in behind. Thomas Frank needs to do better away from home. 2 losses already on the road is a tally that needs improving. Brentford will need to take lessons from that loss against Manchester City and defend better if they want to win their first away game of the season.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips
Tottenham Hotspur go into this game as clear odds favourites to win against Brentford at their home ground on Saturday. Spurs go into this game on the back of a loss in the North London derby, but that does not affect the thinking of the bookies in terms of the odds. Brentford, on the other hand, also go into this game on the back of a loss to Manchester City. The Bees this season under Thomas Frank have been so much better; they did go toe-to-toe with Manchester City; however, that has still not favoured them in terms of the odds here as they are easy underdogs going into this one.
Tottenham Hotspur this season tasted their first home loss of the season against Arsenal. Spurs have been very unlucky in the games that they have failed to get results in. They average 2 goals at home from an expected goals ratio of 1.75. Attacking wise, they will want to do better, as even against Arsenal they had the chances earlier on.
Brentford, on the other hand, go into this game with a poor away record. The Bees have lost both of their games on the road this season. The major problem even for Brentford has been their scoring ability away from home. They average 0.5 goals away from home from an xG average of 1.02. They are massively underperforming their expected goal ratio.
Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We predict Tottenham Hotspur will get back to winning ways in this game. We do see Postecoglou’s men scoring 2 or more goals against Brentford at home on Saturday. The Bees have conceded 2 goals in each of their 2 away games this season. Spurs put 4 goals past Everton, and hence we do see them getting at least 2 on Saturday.
When it comes to breaking the deadlock, it is surprisingly Brentford rather than Tottenham Hotspur, who have the better record in recent games. Brentford have scored first in 7 of their last 10 games, with Spurs opening the scoring in 5 of their 10. Spurs have not scored the opening goal in each of their last 2 games, whereas Brentford have opened the scoring in each of their last 2. However, we will go against the numbers here and back Tottenham Hotspur to get the first goal in this game.
In this game, we do predict that James Madison will go in as the favourite to register an anytime assist. Maddison has been the forefront man in terms of creating chances for Tottenham Hotspur. Maddison has made 7 key passes already in the Premier League in 4 games and is only behind Pedro Porro, who has 10. The English midfielder has 2 assists to his name already, and hence we expect him to create a goal on Saturday.
Brennan Johnson in the midweek came on to score the winner against Coventry City in the Carabao Cup. Hence, we do expect him to start on Saturday against Brentford. If Johnson does indeed start, then we expect him to test Mark Flekken in goal. Johnson has 9 shots in 4 games in the Premier League already; hence, we do expect him to get 2 or more shots in this game.
Tottenham Hotspur are a team known to play a notoriously high line. We do see Brentford being caught offside quite a few times. One player who does tend to stray a bit is Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon attacker this season has already been caught offside three times. We expect the linesman to raise the flag at least one time against Mbeumo on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Brentford.
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon
Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo Bentancur
|
Midfielder
|
Pape Matar Sarr
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Solanke
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-Min
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, D
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak
Attackers:Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Frank Onyeka
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Attacker
|
Bryan Mbeumo
|
Attacker
|
Kevin Schade
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, L
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Head-To-Head
Matches Played:48
Tottenham Hotspur wins:25
Everton wins:7
Matches are drawn: 16
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Betting Odds
Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.58
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.30.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford started their last game against Manchester City in perfect fashion; however, they made some defensive lapses, allowing Haaland to turn the game around. Spurs should be a less probing attack; however, we do believe that Brentford have a wobbly defence. A case can also be made for this game to end in a draw, as 3 of the last 5 games have ended in stalemates. However, we do believe that Spurs have a tad bit more over Brentford and will edge this game 2-1 on Saturday.
Parimatch