TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction TOT 81 % Chance of Winning BFC 19 % Bet now! Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Brentford to North London in the Premier League on Sunday, as both teams will want to bounce back from defeats. Tottenham Hotspur started with the better chances as Solanke and Kulusevski went close in the opening half. The duo should have done better, even though Raya did well on both occasions. Spurs’ weakness in defending corners was exposed again as Romero was easily brushed by Gabriel, who thumped his header past Vicario in the 61st minute. Son, Solanke, Kulusevski, and Maddison all failed to break the resolve of Arsenal, leading to defeat. Brentford got off to a perfect start as Yoane Wissa made most of an Ederson blunder to score in the first minute. Collins should have doubled Brentford’s lead, but Ederson this time made a very good stop to keep the deficit to 1. Haaland equalised with a scruffy finish and made it two 13 minutes later. Brentford failed to create much in the second half, leading to them losing their second away game of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur hands down favours the team from North London. In the last 7 games between these two in all competitions, Brentford has won once; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Spurs winning 3 times.

Spurs need to dust themselves up quickly and get back on track, as the Premier League can be quite unforgiving at times. The big positive for Spurs even though their losses is that they are playing well and have been quite unlucky. Spurs need an early goal in this game. Scoring first will take a lot of pressure off the players in front of their home fans, and that is what Ange Postecoglou will be aiming for.

Brentford, however, are known to start games off on the front foot. Spurs will need to vary Brentford’s pace in behind. Thomas Frank needs to do better away from home. 2 losses already on the road is a tally that needs improving. Brentford will need to take lessons from that loss against Manchester City and defend better if they want to win their first away game of the season.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur go into this game as clear odds favourites to win against Brentford at their home ground on Saturday. Spurs go into this game on the back of a loss in the North London derby, but that does not affect the thinking of the bookies in terms of the odds. Brentford, on the other hand, also go into this game on the back of a loss to Manchester City. The Bees this season under Thomas Frank have been so much better; they did go toe-to-toe with Manchester City; however, that has still not favoured them in terms of the odds here as they are easy underdogs going into this one.

Tottenham Hotspur this season tasted their first home loss of the season against Arsenal. Spurs have been very unlucky in the games that they have failed to get results in. They average 2 goals at home from an expected goals ratio of 1.75. Attacking wise, they will want to do better, as even against Arsenal they had the chances earlier on.

Brentford, on the other hand, go into this game with a poor away record. The Bees have lost both of their games on the road this season. The major problem even for Brentford has been their scoring ability away from home. They average 0.5 goals away from home from an xG average of 1.02. They are massively underperforming their expected goal ratio.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We predict Tottenham Hotspur will get back to winning ways in this game. We do see Postecoglou’s men scoring 2 or more goals against Brentford at home on Saturday. The Bees have conceded 2 goals in each of their 2 away games this season. Spurs put 4 goals past Everton, and hence we do see them getting at least 2 on Saturday.

When it comes to breaking the deadlock, it is surprisingly Brentford rather than Tottenham Hotspur, who have the better record in recent games. Brentford have scored first in 7 of their last 10 games, with Spurs opening the scoring in 5 of their 10. Spurs have not scored the opening goal in each of their last 2 games, whereas Brentford have opened the scoring in each of their last 2. However, we will go against the numbers here and back Tottenham Hotspur to get the first goal in this game.

In this game, we do predict that James Madison will go in as the favourite to register an anytime assist. Maddison has been the forefront man in terms of creating chances for Tottenham Hotspur. Maddison has made 7 key passes already in the Premier League in 4 games and is only behind Pedro Porro, who has 10. The English midfielder has 2 assists to his name already, and hence we expect him to create a goal on Saturday.

Brennan Johnson in the midweek came on to score the winner against Coventry City in the Carabao Cup. Hence, we do expect him to start on Saturday against Brentford. If Johnson does indeed start, then we expect him to test Mark Flekken in goal. Johnson has 9 shots in 4 games in the Premier League already; hence, we do expect him to get 2 or more shots in this game.

Tottenham Hotspur are a team known to play a notoriously high line. We do see Brentford being caught offside quite a few times. One player who does tend to stray a bit is Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon attacker this season has already been caught offside three times. We expect the linesman to raise the flag at least one time against Mbeumo on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, W, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:48

Tottenham Hotspur wins:25

Everton wins:7

Matches are drawn: 16

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.58

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.30.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.