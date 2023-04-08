TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs BHAFC (Brighton) Match Prediction
TOT
48%
Chance of Winning
BHAFC
52%
England
London Stadium
The Spurs have been very inconsistent this season. They had to part ways with their manager Antonio Conte who last season was very successful and guided Spurs to a 4th place finish. Tottenham will also once again end their season without any silverware which has always put added pressure. Tottenham’s draws to relegation-threatened sides in Southampton and Everton have hampered their top 4 chances this season. Tottenham has failed to capitalise on their rivals dropping points. Spurs led 3-1 at Southampton but conceded 2 goals late on to come away with just one point. At Goodison Park, they suffered the same fate. Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot to give Spurs a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute after Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off for Everton. Lucas Moura was then sent off for Spurs in the 88th minute for a lunging tackle. Tottenham again could not see off the game as Everton defender Michael Keane blasted in a long-range effort to beat Hugo Lloris and deny Spurs all three points for the 2nd time in two match weeks.
Brighton on the other hand is in some scintillating form of late. Brighton finds themselves just 4 points behind Tottenham having played 2 fewer games. A win for Brighton on Saturday would take them closer to usurping Tottenham Hotspur and going past them on the table. The Seagulls haven’t lost a single game in their last seven. They drew 3-3 at home to Brentford in a game in which they were unlucky to not come out with all three points. Brighton had 13 shots on Brentford’s goal but somehow David Raya was not beaten for the winner. They however got their results back on track on Tuesday after they convincingly beat Bournemouth 2-0 away from home. Ewan Ferguson opened the scoring for the Seagulls in the 20th minute and Julio Enciso put the icing on the cake for Brighton to make it 2-0 in the 90th minute. It will be a challenge for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as Brighton will come into this game with brimming confidence.
Facts
- The most common scoreline when Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns are 2-1. 4 matches in the recent past have ended with this result.
- In the last 15 meetings between these two sides, Tottenham Hotspur have won 11 times, there has been 1 draw and Brighton & Hove Albion has won 3 times.
- Last season Brighton beat Spurs 1-0 away at the London Stadium and they lost 1-0 to Spurs at home.
- Tottenham Hotspur is in good form when it comes to playing at home, they have won their last 4 successive games at home.
- Brighton & Hove Albion are undefeated in their 7 games.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have also not lost in any of their last 8 away matches.
- Tottenham Hotspur always manages to score at home. The Spurs haven't scored in just 2 of their 14 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have a stunning record of scoring in away matches. The Seagulls have not scored in 1 of their 13 away matches this season.
- Tottenham Hotspur's home record this season: 10 wins-0 draws-4 losses.
- Harry Kane is Tottenham Hotspur's top scorer with 22 goals.
- Alexis Mac Allister is Brighton & Hove Albion’s top scorer with 8 goals.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have scored at least one goal for 7 consecutive matches.
- In their last 5 head-to-heads, Tottenham Hotspur won 3, Brighton & Hove Albion won 2 and there have been no draws.
- The average number of goals in meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion is 1.8.
- Dejan Kulusevski is Tottenham Hotspur’s highest contributor with 6 assists.
- Solly March is Brighton & Hove Albion's biggest contributor with 5 assists.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Chance of Winning
Tottenham Hotspur has been dominant when it comes to playing Brighton in recent times. Spurs have won 11 games, and 1 game has ended in a draw with Brighton winning only once. The record favours Tottenham. Brighton however is having one of their best seasons in the Premier League under Roberto De Zerbi. Brighton is undefeated in their last five league games and will come into this fixture with a chance to take all three points.
Spurs on the other hand are struggling to find results post Antonio Conte’s sacking. 2 wins in their last 5 games see them occupy 4th spot above the likes of Manchester United but they have played 2 games more. Brighton looks more like a complete side in comparison to Spurs. And with recent form as an indication Brighton’s chances of leaving the London Stadium with three points is quite high.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Brighton goes into this game as a slight favourite to win. However, the odds between these two sides are quite close. According to this season’s statistics, Tottenham Hotspur tends to win 71% of their games at home. The North London team also has a goal return of 2.07 goals a game when they play at the London Stadium. When it comes to defending at home, Spurs concede just 1.14 goals a game on average. Spurs to score more than 0.5 goals has an 83% chance according to stats. Tottenham’s chances of not scoring a goal are very less.
Brighton on the other hand fails to score in 23% of their away games this season. The Seagulls have a higher scoring rate playing away compared to home. Brighton scores 2.00 goals a game on average when they play away this season. The spurs have a knack for conceding 1.14 goals a game at home this season. So, the chances of Brighton scoring more than 0.5 goals is a certainty with a 92% chance. So, based on these stats, both teams are pretty sure-shot of scoring, do not expect a goalless draw.
Final Prediction:Brighton to beat Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin
Defenders: Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Charlie Sayers
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr
Attackers: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Richarlison, Arnaut Danjuma, Son Heung-min
Spurs Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Hugo Lloris
|
Goalkeeper
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Eric Dier
|
Defender
|
Clement Lenglet
|
Defender
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Ben Davies
|
Defender
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Harry Kane
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-min
|
Attacker
Spurs Team Form(Last 5 games): D, D, W, L, W
Brighton Players List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Jason Steele, Tom McGill, Carl Rushworth
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Levi Colwill, Matt Clarke, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Odeluga Offiah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte
Attackers: Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Deniz Undav, Jeremy Sarmiento
Brighton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Tariq Lamptey
|
Defender
|
Lewis Dunk
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Pervis Estupinan
|
Defender
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Pascal Gross
|
Midfielder
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Attacker
|
Evan Ferguson
|
Attacker
|
Solly March
|
Attacker
Brighton Team Form(Last five-game): W, D, W, D, W
Tottenham Hotspur Brighton Head-To-Head
Matches Played:15
Tottenham Hotspur wins:11
Brighton wins:03
Matches are drawn:1
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Betting Odds
The odds of Tottenham winning are set at 2.72. Brighton is slight favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.70. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.74. The betting odds have been calculated by the bookmakers based on team performances in previous matches, player records and other contributing factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Brighton and Hove Albion
We predict that Brighton will be slight favourites to beat Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur has a good record at home but recent mediocre performances against bottom teams like Everton and Southampton make them second favourites at home. Spurs this season are shy of out-scoring teams and are quite leaky defensively. Spurs have conceded more than 1.5 goals at home 43% of the time which gives Brighton the edge because of the attacking output they possess. Brighton’s team this season is built on their attack. The Seagulls have scored more than 1.5 goals this season in 69% of their games. With Spurs’ ability to concede goals regularly and Brighton’s high offensive threat, we give the edge to Brighton in this game.Bet Now!