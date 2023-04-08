Tottenham Hotspur is all set to welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the London Stadium on Saturday. Spurs currently sit in the 4th spot in the Premier League table with 50 points having played 29 games. Brighton and Hove Albion sit in 6th spot with 46 points having played 2 fewer games than Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs have been very inconsistent this season. They had to part ways with their manager Antonio Conte who last season was very successful and guided Spurs to a 4th place finish. Tottenham will also once again end their season without any silverware which has always put added pressure. Tottenham’s draws to relegation-threatened sides in Southampton and Everton have hampered their top 4 chances this season. Tottenham has failed to capitalise on their rivals dropping points. Spurs led 3-1 at Southampton but conceded 2 goals late on to come away with just one point. At Goodison Park, they suffered the same fate. Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot to give Spurs a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute after Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off for Everton. Lucas Moura was then sent off for Spurs in the 88th minute for a lunging tackle. Tottenham again could not see off the game as Everton defender Michael Keane blasted in a long-range effort to beat Hugo Lloris and deny Spurs all three points for the 2nd time in two match weeks.

Brighton on the other hand is in some scintillating form of late. Brighton finds themselves just 4 points behind Tottenham having played 2 fewer games. A win for Brighton on Saturday would take them closer to usurping Tottenham Hotspur and going past them on the table. The Seagulls haven’t lost a single game in their last seven. They drew 3-3 at home to Brentford in a game in which they were unlucky to not come out with all three points. Brighton had 13 shots on Brentford’s goal but somehow David Raya was not beaten for the winner. They however got their results back on track on Tuesday after they convincingly beat Bournemouth 2-0 away from home. Ewan Ferguson opened the scoring for the Seagulls in the 20th minute and Julio Enciso put the icing on the cake for Brighton to make it 2-0 in the 90th minute. It will be a challenge for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as Brighton will come into this game with brimming confidence.