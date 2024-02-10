TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction
TOT
75%
Chance of Winning
BHAFC
25%
England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Brighton on the other hand is 8th on the Premier League table with 35 points from 23 games. A win could temporarily put them over United in 6th place and should United lose they would end the game week there. The points difference between 4th and 8th place is close as wins at this time could prove to be crucial.
Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game travelled to Goodison Park to face Everton. Spurs got off to a perfect start as Udogie on the overlap put a delicious ball into the box to find Richarlison who low-volleyed it with some precision to make it 1-0. Spurs had a chance to double their lead but Maddison missed a crucial chance. Everton equalised through Jack Harrison.
Just before halftime, Richarlison put Spurs ahead once again as he was in the right place at the right time to find the Brazilian who converted very confidently. Spurs had their chances to kill the game including a strike that was wonderfully saved by Pickford to deny Richarlison his hat trick. Everton however nicked it in the end through a poor Romero header as Branthwaite scored in the dying seconds to rescue a point for the Toffees.
Brighton & Hove Albion hosted an injury-depleted Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium in their last Premier League game. Brighton breezed over Palace with Lewis Dunk giving them the lead as early as 3 minutes. Jack Hinshelwood made it 2-0 on the 33rd-minute mark. Palace was all over the place as Buonanotte made it 3 just a minute after Hinshelwood scored.
Jean Philippe Mateta got a consolation goal for Crystal Palace in the 71st minute. Joao Pedro put the icing on the cake in the 85th minute as Brighton got their 6th home win of the season. The Seagulls remain unbeaten at home since their loss to West Ham earlier this season in August. They have not lost in 10 games since that defeat.
Facts:
- Tottenham Hotspur have a good record at their home ground when it comes to facing Brighton & Hove Albion. Spurs have won 6 of their last 7 games against the Seagulls on their home turf. The only loss against Brighton came in 2022 when they lost 1-0.
- Brighton & Hove Albion go into this game with a shout of getting their first double in a league over Tottenham Hotspur in their history. The Seagulls were victorious against Tottenham in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium beating them 4-2.
- Tottenham Hotspur were beaten in 4 of their 5 games in November of last year earlier this season. Since then they have steadied the ship and have tasted just 1 defeat in 8 games since then winning 5 and drawing 2.
- Brighton & Hove Albion this season started their Premier League away campaign with consecutive wins. Since then, however, it has been a downward spiral. The Seagulls in their 9 away games since then have drawn 3, lost 5 and won just 1 game.
- Tottenham Hotspur last failed to find the back of the net way back in March 2023 against Wolves. Since then they have scored in every Premier League game which amounts to a total of 35 games. If they score against Brighton, then they will become the joint second record holders alongside Liverpool for scoring at least a goal in most consecutive games in the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is massively one-sided with the team from North London coming out on top on most occasions. In the last 15 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Spurs have won 15 matchups, 1 game has ended in a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion winning just 4 times.
Tottenham Hotspur were unlucky in their last game as they were so close to getting the job done over Everton. In the absence of Son, Richarlison has stepped up and put his non-scoring demons to the backburners. The return of Maddison adds a more creative drive to their play however Spurs do keep conceding sloppy goals still.
Brighton have been horrible in their sense whilst defending but the reverse fixture exactly showed how these two sides play. It could be another goal-scoring bonanza as both teams have a high likelihood of scoring. However, we think that Tottenham Hotspurs’ attack is more clinical and Richarlison’s form enhances Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of winning.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips
Tottenham Hotspur go into this game as clear favourites to win against Brighton & Hove Albion at their home ground on Saturday. The basis of Tottenham going down as hands-down favourites is because of their recent home form. Brighton are the underdogs here because of their overall form especially when they have played away.
Spurs this season have been very good at home. They have a 73%-win rate at home and average 2.09 goals a game from an expected goals ratio of 2.09. These numbers show that Spurs are a clinical side. They take the chances they create and can be banked upon. Brighton on the other hand does not have the worst away scoring record when it comes to other Premier League teams.
The Seagulls average 1.45 goals from an expected goal ratio tally of 1.46. Spurs have scored in every home game this season whereas Brighton have scored in 73% of their away games this season. Based on these numbers we expect the following outcomes. We expect Tottenham to score 2 or more goals in this game.
Brighton conceded 2.09 goals on an average away from home this season. Based on the Seagulls record we also expect them to score in this game. Spurs have kept a clean sheet at home in just 18% of their games this season. Hence we predict that both teams will score in this game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. In terms of the halftime result, we back Spurs to take the lead going into the break against Brighton.
Spurs have taken the lead into the break in 45% of their home games this season in comparison to Brighton with just 27%. We also expect Spurs to score 1st in this game. Postecoglou’s team has scored 1st in 74% of their games this season compared to Brighton who have found the net first in just 39% of their total games.
In terms of scoring for Tottenham Hotspur, we have to back Richarlison going into this game. The Brazilian is currently the most in-form striker in the Premier League. Richarlison has scored 9 goals in his last 8 games. Since December no Premier League striker has scored more goals than Richarlison.
For Brighton, we will have to back their talismanic striker Joao Pedro. The Brazilian has also been in good scoring touch scoring 8 goals in his last 7 games in all competitions for the Seagulls. Joao Pedro was also on target the last time these two teams met in the reverse fixture with him scoring 2 penalties to drown Tottenham Hotspur.
Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo Bentancur
|
Midfielder
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Richarlison
|
Attacker
|
Timo Werner
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, W, L
Brighton & Hove Albion Player List
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman
Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba
Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pervis Estupinan
|
Defender
|
Ben Dunk
|
Defender
|
Jan Paul van Hecke
|
Defender
|
Tariq Lamptey
|
Defender
|
Pascal Gross
|
Midfielder
|
Billy Gilmour
|
Midfielder
|
James Milner
|
Midfielder
|
Evan Ferguson
|
Attacker
|
Facundo Buonanotte
|
Attacker
|
Joao Pedro
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, W
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head
Matches Played:38
Tottenham Hotspur wins:20
Brighton & Hove Albion wins:10
Matches are drawn:8
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds
Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.87.
Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.75.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton has been very hit-and-miss this season. The lack of consistency has been alarming. Their away record has been poor. They last won an away game way back on November 25th. Since that victory, they have failed to win any of their 5 games on the road heading into this one. Spurs have been much more consistent than Brighton and at home even more so. We back the home side to easily get the job done against the Seagulls.
Our prediction is a 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur over Brighton on Saturday.
Parimatch