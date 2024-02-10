TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction TOT 75 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 25 % Bet Now! Spurs are all set to welcome South England team Brighton & Hove Albion to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur currently sit 5th on the table with 44 points from 23 games. A win on Saturday will take them above Villa to 4th spot if the latter loses to Manchester United on Sunday. A loss would see Manchester United within 3 points if they beat Villa. Brighton on the other hand is 8th on the Premier League table with 35 points from 23 games. A win could temporarily put them over United in 6th place and should United lose they would end the game week there. The points difference between 4th and 8th place is close as wins at this time could prove to be crucial. Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game travelled to Goodison Park to face Everton. Spurs got off to a perfect start as Udogie on the overlap put a delicious ball into the box to find Richarlison who low-volleyed it with some precision to make it 1-0. Spurs had a chance to double their lead but Maddison missed a crucial chance. Everton equalised through Jack Harrison. Just before halftime, Richarlison put Spurs ahead once again as he was in the right place at the right time to find the Brazilian who converted very confidently. Spurs had their chances to kill the game including a strike that was wonderfully saved by Pickford to deny Richarlison his hat trick. Everton however nicked it in the end through a poor Romero header as Branthwaite scored in the dying seconds to rescue a point for the Toffees. Brighton & Hove Albion hosted an injury-depleted Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium in their last Premier League game. Brighton breezed over Palace with Lewis Dunk giving them the lead as early as 3 minutes. Jack Hinshelwood made it 2-0 on the 33rd-minute mark. Palace was all over the place as Buonanotte made it 3 just a minute after Hinshelwood scored. Jean Philippe Mateta got a consolation goal for Crystal Palace in the 71st minute. Joao Pedro put the icing on the cake in the 85th minute as Brighton got their 6th home win of the season. The Seagulls remain unbeaten at home since their loss to West Ham earlier this season in August. They have not lost in 10 games since that defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is massively one-sided with the team from North London coming out on top on most occasions. In the last 15 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Spurs have won 15 matchups, 1 game has ended in a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion winning just 4 times.

Tottenham Hotspur were unlucky in their last game as they were so close to getting the job done over Everton. In the absence of Son, Richarlison has stepped up and put his non-scoring demons to the backburners. The return of Maddison adds a more creative drive to their play however Spurs do keep conceding sloppy goals still.

Brighton have been horrible in their sense whilst defending but the reverse fixture exactly showed how these two sides play. It could be another goal-scoring bonanza as both teams have a high likelihood of scoring. However, we think that Tottenham Hotspurs’ attack is more clinical and Richarlison’s form enhances Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of winning.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur go into this game as clear favourites to win against Brighton & Hove Albion at their home ground on Saturday. The basis of Tottenham going down as hands-down favourites is because of their recent home form. Brighton are the underdogs here because of their overall form especially when they have played away.

Spurs this season have been very good at home. They have a 73%-win rate at home and average 2.09 goals a game from an expected goals ratio of 2.09. These numbers show that Spurs are a clinical side. They take the chances they create and can be banked upon. Brighton on the other hand does not have the worst away scoring record when it comes to other Premier League teams.

The Seagulls average 1.45 goals from an expected goal ratio tally of 1.46. Spurs have scored in every home game this season whereas Brighton have scored in 73% of their away games this season. Based on these numbers we expect the following outcomes. We expect Tottenham to score 2 or more goals in this game.

Brighton conceded 2.09 goals on an average away from home this season. Based on the Seagulls record we also expect them to score in this game. Spurs have kept a clean sheet at home in just 18% of their games this season. Hence we predict that both teams will score in this game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. In terms of the halftime result, we back Spurs to take the lead going into the break against Brighton.

Spurs have taken the lead into the break in 45% of their home games this season in comparison to Brighton with just 27%. We also expect Spurs to score 1st in this game. Postecoglou’s team has scored 1st in 74% of their games this season compared to Brighton who have found the net first in just 39% of their total games.

In terms of scoring for Tottenham Hotspur, we have to back Richarlison going into this game. The Brazilian is currently the most in-form striker in the Premier League. Richarlison has scored 9 goals in his last 8 games. Since December no Premier League striker has scored more goals than Richarlison.

For Brighton, we will have to back their talismanic striker Joao Pedro. The Brazilian has also been in good scoring touch scoring 8 goals in his last 7 games in all competitions for the Seagulls. Joao Pedro was also on target the last time these two teams met in the reverse fixture with him scoring 2 penalties to drown Tottenham Hotspur.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Timo Werner Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, W, L

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder James Milner Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:38

Tottenham Hotspur wins:20

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:10

Matches are drawn:8

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.87.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.