TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction TOT 89 % Chance of Winning BURL 11 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur are all set to entertain Burnley at their home stadium in London on Saturday in the afternoon kick-off. Tottenham Hotspur come into this battered and bruised with them losing 4 in a row. They are still fifth in the table 7 points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand. Spurs still have a big shout to put pressure on Villa. The Lions' loss against Brighton did not eliminate the Spurs. Plus, Villa play Liverpool this week and if Spurs win this game then the difference between the 2 comes to 4 points with Spurs having a game in hand. Spurs have to win their last 3 games and hope Villa do not get anything in their 3. It is a highly unlikely scenario but stranger things have happened in the Premier League when teams are under pressure. Spurs in their last game were trashed by Liverpool at Anfield. Liverpool were 4-0 in the lead by the 59th minute. Spurs piled the pressure on from the 70th minute and halved the deficit with Richarlison and Son scoring. It was too late as Spurs lost another game. For Burnley also the scenario is difficult but they still do have a chance of surviving. The battle is between 3 teams for that 1 spot. Forest with 29 points sits in the safety spot. Burnley are 5 points behind them with the same number of games. A loss for Burnley here seals it for them however a win for them and a loss for Forest will take it to the final day of the Premier League. Burnley have to win their game and hope that Nottingham Forest lose both of their final two games. Burnley had to beat Newcastle United in their last game to boost their survival chances. They started the game off well but lost their way after they conceded the 1st goal. The Magpies ended up winning 4-1.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is easily in favour of the team that will don their white shirts on Saturday. In the last 21 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur has won 14 matchups, 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Burnley registering just 3 wins.

Spurs as expected lost every one of their tough games in the build-up to this. They however need to dust themselves up and go again to build confidence as the chance to finish in the top 4 remains. Winning against Burnley should give them the required confidence going into the last 2 games of the season. Spurs have the team to easily beat Burnley and we expect Ange Postecoglou to fire up his team to get a result here.

Burnley on the other hand also has a spot to play for. The chances a slim but facing a team dead on confidence is the best Kompany and his team can hope for. Teams have come here this season and taken Spurs to the edge. If Burnley can focus then there are enough cracks in Spurs for Burnley to open. We however do feel that Spurs can repel Burnley in this game and hence we give them the better chance of winning.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, the odds massively favour Tottenham Hotspur to finally return to winning ways and win this game against Burnley at home. Even though Spurs come into this one on the back of four successive defeats we believe they are favourites due to how they have played at home against the minnows in the League. Tottenham Hotspur even with their poor overall recent record have still managed to win 3 of their last 5 home games. Ange Postecoglou and his team have this season done quite well when they have played at their home stadium winning 71% of the games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They also do tend to boast a good scoring record at home as their attackers have been very steady. They have scored 2.12 goals from an expected goals tally of 2.01. Tottenham Hotspur win, lose or draw is a team that in those instances will end up scoring on most occasions.

Burnley’s away record in terms of wins and scoring has over the season been bad. The Clarets average just 1.17 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.04. Vincent Kompany and his team have just managed to win 17% of their games away from Turf Moor this season. In terms of the defensive stats, both teams have problems in their backline. Spurs are however much better, conceding an average of 1.41 goals on their turf. Burnley on the other hand has conceded a much higher number with 1.83 goals on an average away from home this season. Spurs do tend to concede a rare odd goal even when they are winning comfortably in games. Burnley on the other hand away from home has just kept 1 clean sheet.

Based on the numbers provided here are our following tips and predictions. We expect Tottenham Hotspur to emerge victorious in this game by a difference of 2 or more goals. We also back them to score 2 or more goals come Saturday. We do however also back Burnley to score in this game with the home team struggling to keep the goals away. Burnley have failed to score in 28% of their away games.

In terms of scoring first, Tottenham Hotspur have a significantly better record in comparison to Burnley. Spurs have scored first in 20 of their 35 games. Burnley meanwhile has opened the scoring in just 15 of their 36 games. We back Tottenham Hotspur to start this game strongly and be the first team to score come Saturday at their home ground.

Tottenham Hotspur does have a marginally better record when it comes to outperforming Burnley in both halves this season. Spurs have won 29% of their first halves at home in comparison to Burnley’s 28% away. Postecoglou’s men also got much better in the 2nd half winning 71% of the final half with Burnley winning just 17%. The first-half struggles continue for Spurs but we back them to do the double over Burnley in this game and win both halves in this game.

In terms of backing players to score for Tottenham Hotspur, we will once again back Son Heung-min in this game to score as he has been consistent this season and also has a good record against Burnley. He has 5 goals and 3 assists against the Clarets in each of his last 6 games for Spurs. The Korean scored a hattrick in the reverse tie earlier this season and we see him adding to that tally come Saturday.

For Burnley, there are a few options to back going into this game. Kompany is playing 2 strikers up front so he has 4 options to choose from. We recommend you check the lineup an hour before kick-off to make the decision. We back Odobert and Foster to go in as favourites to score as their likelihood of starting this game is better.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, W

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Hjalmar Ekdal Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Wilson Odobert Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker David Datro Fofana Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, D, L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Head-To-Head

Matches Played:124

Tottenham Hotspur wins:54

Burnley wins:42

Matches are drawn:28

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.35.

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.