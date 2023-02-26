Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League Match Prediction
TOT
70%
Chance of Winning
CHE
30%
England
London Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand have had a mild resurgence and find themselves in the top 4 after their win against West Ham last week. Newcastle’s loss to Liverpool enabled Spurs to leapfrog them into the 4th spot. Goals from Emerson Royale and Son Heung-min were enough to put West ham to the sword. Tottenham will go into this game with confidence. Spurs are in much better form in comparison to Chelsea winning 3 of their last 5 games in the Premier League. Chelsea has not won a game in the Premier League since 15th Jan. Spurs could not get a better chance of playing the Blues this season. Chelsea looks wounded at the moment and Spurs would want to capitalise on that. Harry Kane will be the one to watch out for when these two sides meet. The all-time top scorer will be looking to further his chase to being the Premier League’s all-time top-scorer and a goal against bitter rivals Chelsea could be the icing on the cake.
Facts
- 1-1 is the most common result between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. A total of 6 games have ended 1-1 when these two sides play.
- During the last 71 meetings, Chelseaâ€™s record against Tottenham Hotspur is superior. Spurs have just won 8 times, there have been 24 draws and the Blues have won 39 times.
- Last season Chelsea FC did the double against Tottenham Hotspur.
- Chelsea FC are winless in their last 5 games in all competitions.
- Chelsea FC has not won any of their last 9 away matches.
- Tottenham Hotspur generally scores in their home games. Spurs have not scored in just 2 of their 12 home matches this season.
- Chelsea FC haven't scored in 4 of their 12 away matches in Premier League this season.
- Harry Kane is Tottenham Hotspur's top scorer with 17 goals. Kai Havertz has scored 5 times for Chelsea FC.
- The last time these two sides met was a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
- Chelsea has just scored in 1 of their last 5 games played in all competitions.
- Chelsea FC have lost just 0 of their last 5 games against Tottenham Hotspur (in all competitions).
- In the last 5 games, Chelsea has not lost a single game against Spurs. The Blues have won 4.
- Tottenham Hotspur have not won in any of their last 5 Premier League games against Chelsea.
- On average Tottenham Hotspur scores 2.19 goals when they play at home and Chelsea FC score 1.42 goals when they play away.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Chance of Winning
Chelsea has been dominant when it comes to playing Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues have won 39 games, and 24 games have ended in a stalemate with Spurs winning only 7 times. The record favours Chelsea. The Blues however are facing one of their worst campaigns under Graham Potter languishing in 10th place. Chelsea has failed to put a string of positive results together having last won a game in January. Graham Potter’s men have just won 8 of the 23 games they have until now. Spurs on the other hand are finding some form. 3 wins in their last 5 games have catapulted them into 4th spot above Newcastle. Spurs entirely are not very consistent but Antonio Conte’s side can find their way in games and hang around the top 4 spots. Harry Kane and Son-Heung Min are dependable in terms of getting goals which makes Spurs slight favourites over Chelsea. Both these teams are equal when it comes to their midfield and defences. The difference in this game will be both sides’ attacks.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Spurs go into this game as slight favourites to win. Tottenham Hotspur tends to win 67% of their games at home. The North London team also has a decent return of 2.00 goals a game when they play at home. When it comes to defending at the London Stadium, Spurs concede just 1.25 goals a game on average. Spurs to score more than 0.5 goals has a fruition of 83%.
Chelsea on the other hand fails to score in 33% of their away games this season. The Blues have only a 17% chance of scoring more than 1.5 goals a game away from home. Backing Chelsea to not score more than 2.5 goals can gain returns as they have not scored more than 2.5 goals in any away game this season. When Chelsea and Spurs play there is an 82% chance of both teams mustering a total of 1.2 goals a game. High odds for the game to end scoreless.
Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin
Defenders: Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Charlie Sayers
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr
Attackers: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Richarlison, Arnaut Danjuma, Son Heung-min
Spurs Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Fraser Forster
|
Goalkeeper
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Eric Dier
|
Defender
|
Clement Lenglet
|
Defender
|
Emerson Royale
|
Defender
|
Ben Davies
|
Defender
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Harry Kane
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-min
|
Attacker
Spurs Team Form(Last 5 games): W, L, W, W, L
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Eduoard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli
Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Caesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka
Attackers:Piere-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, David Fofana, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke
Chelsea’s Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Kepa Arrizabalaga
|
Goalkeeper
|
Reece James
|
Defender
|
Wesley Fofana
|
Defender
|
Benoit Badiashile
|
Defender
|
Ben Chilwell
|
Defender
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Midfielder
|
Mateo Kovacic
|
Midfielder
|
Mason Mount
|
Midfielder
|
Joao Felix
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Mikhailo Mudryk
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, D, D, W
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Head-To-Head
Matches Played:157
Tottenham Hotspur wins:49
Chelsea wins:70
Matches are drawn:38
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Betting Odds
The odds of Chelsea winning are set at 3.06. Spurs are slight favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.65. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.58. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Tottenham Hotspur
We predict that Tottenham will be favourites to beat Chelsea at the London Stadium on Sunday. Chelsea has witnessed a horrible season under the new ownership of Todd Boehly. The Blues have failed to muster a string of results after being wasteful in attack. Graham Potterâ€™s men fail to create enough chances in games. Chelsea’s conversion rate this season has also been poor. It will be difficult for Chelsea going to the London Stadium after failing to score at home to bottom club Southampton. Tottenham on the other hand were comfortable victors on the weekend. Harry Kane always manages to bring in the goals from somewhere and is dependable. Son Heung-min looks to have regained his form and with the returning Kulusevski and Richarlison, Tottenham now seems to have options. There isn’t a better time to play Chelsea at home this season with the Blues faltering left, right and centre. Spurs have had a bad record against Chelsea in recent times but that shouldn’t stop them from exploiting the mess that Chelsea is in right now.Bet now!