Tottenham Hotspur will look to pile more misery on Graham Potter’s Chelsea as the two sides face off in the London Stadium on Sunday. These two London sides have quite a history and rivalry. In recent history, Chelsea has overtaken Spurs to become one of the most successful teams in London and England. Chelsea has also dominated the Spurs in recent games. This year however Chelsea finds themselves in a bunch of problems. The Blues currently sit in 10th place, 23 points away from the top. Chelsea, who were tipped as one of the favourites to finish in the top 4 now find themselves 11 points behind Spurs with a game in hand. New American owner Todd Boehly has spent extravagantly in the summer and especially in the January transfer window. Chelsea has spent more than 300m pounds this January bringing in the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and many more. Manager Graham Potter was also appointed mid-season after Thomas Tuchel was sacked. Chelsea is finding it difficult to piece things with mostly the entire squad being new. The Blues find themselves in a severe transition this season. Sunday’s game against Tottenham could prove to be a big morale boost if the Blues could get a result. Chelsea still has a small chance of securing the top 4 but a loss this weekend could surely end their hopes of Champions League Football next season.

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand have had a mild resurgence and find themselves in the top 4 after their win against West Ham last week. Newcastle’s loss to Liverpool enabled Spurs to leapfrog them into the 4th spot. Goals from Emerson Royale and Son Heung-min were enough to put West ham to the sword. Tottenham will go into this game with confidence. Spurs are in much better form in comparison to Chelsea winning 3 of their last 5 games in the Premier League. Chelsea has not won a game in the Premier League since 15th Jan. Spurs could not get a better chance of playing the Blues this season. Chelsea looks wounded at the moment and Spurs would want to capitalise on that. Harry Kane will be the one to watch out for when these two sides meet. The all-time top scorer will be looking to further his chase to being the Premier League’s all-time top-scorer and a goal against bitter rivals Chelsea could be the icing on the cake.