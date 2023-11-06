TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction TOT 75 % Chance of Winning CHE 25 % Bet Now! Spurs are all set to take Chelsea in the fixture of the week in the Premier League in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday. Spurs currently top the table at the time of writing this with 26 points from 10 games. Chelsea sits in 11th place with 12 points from 10 games. Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game travelled to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Palace started the game very well with Ayew going close in the 6th minute. One minute later Edouard had a brilliant chance to put Palace ahead but his shot hit the side netting and was covered by Vicario. Palace were the much better side on the ball in the first half as Spurs failed to create much in the first 45. Both teams went into halftime with no goals to show but Palace were the better team. Spurs finally made Crystal Palace pay as James Maddison’s vicious shot took a big deflection off Ward to riffle into the back of Johnstone’s net. 13 minutes later Spurs killed the game with a fantastic counterattack as James Maddison spotted Brennan Johnson’s run on the left. The former Nottingham Forest striker calmly slid the ball in across goal to Son who finished it off in style on his weaker foot. Palace were awarded a lifeline in the 4th minute of added time as Ayew brought the ball down and finished past Vicario on the volley. Replays clearly showed Ayew handling the ball but VAR did not overrule the goal as the last minutes got cagey for the Spurs. Palace could have equalised things in the end as Franca’s shot was quite close to Vicario’s goal. Spurs held on in the end to get all three points. Chelsea saw Brentford visit Stamford Bridge last week in the Premier League. The Blues started the better team as Palmer’s pass was inches behind Sterling who was clear on goal. A big let-off for Brentford early on. Cucurella and Jackson did very well to combine on the left-hand side but the Spanish left-back's effort was wide off the post. Chelsea then hit the woodwork through Madueke as he got in on the left foot to curl a shot that beat Flekken completely. Flekken made a good save to deny Gallagher in the 14th minute. Cucurella and Palmer had more opportunities to give Chelsea the lead but they failed. Cucurella once again missed a golden opportunity in the 38th minute as Madueke squared the ball to him but he could not finish. Brentford made Chelsea regret all their missed efforts as Mbeumo scored in the 58th minute to put Brentford ahead. The Bees then set up a defensive block keeping Chelsea at bay. Gallager had a great chance to equalise but he couldn’t meet Sterling’s cross. Brentford doubled their lead towards the end of the game as Chelsea keeper Sanchez came forward for a Chelsea corner. Brentford broke on Chelsea’s goal with Sanchez scrambling to get back. Maupay who led the counter squared the ball to Mbeumo who scored in an open net to secure all three points for Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two giant London clubs of English football is quite one-sided. In the last 40 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Chelsea have won on 20 occasions, 12 games have ended in a draw and Tottenham Hotspur have won in 8 encounters.

Chelsea does tend to do better against top opponents. Their goal average is better away than it is at home. Chelsea needs to take the game they played against as a reference going into this one. Chelsea has to finish their chances and if they can score early in this game then it could put Spurs under pressure. Last week we did see Palace outplay Spurs in the first half so they are a team that could be got at.

If Palace had taken their chances, then it would have been interesting to see how Spurs would have responded. So, Chelsea scoring early could give them an advantage. Spurs go into this game with a better chance of winning due to the ability of their defence being able to contain Chelsea. We believe Spurs have the defensive quality to shut Chelsea out in this game hence making Spurs favourites.

Based on all our assumptions we expect Tottenham Hotspur to go into this game having a better chance of winning.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Spurs go into this game as a minor odds-on favourite to beat Spurs on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We believe that this game could be quite cagey and we do not expect this matchup to produce a lot of goals.

Chelsea average only 1.75 goals when they play away and Spurs average 2 goals when they play at home. We can see either team winning this game by a 1 goal margin. Our call is to pick both teams scoring a combined of less than 3.5 goals in this game on Tuesday.

This game could also go on to be a cagey and rough affair as Chelsea and Spurs always tend to produce heated games. With the likes of Bissouma and Sarr in midfield for Spurs and Enzo and Caicedo in midfield for Chelsea we expect this game to produce over 4 yellow cards for both teams combined. We also expect Chelsea to have more of the ball in this game. Spurs like to play more on the counter and could let Chelsea have the ball hitting them more on the turn-over.

In terms of scoring Son Heung-Min will go into this game as the favourite to score. The Korean has been in fantastic form scoring 3 goals in his last four games. Son goes into this game in brilliant form playing against a defence that is known to leak goals. Son playing centrally is a brilliant asset to back to score anytime in the game. Rumour also has it that the Korean will be on penalties this season for Tottenham which makes him a better option to back.

Chelsea do have their problems when it comes to scoring this season. The favourite however for Chelsea going into this game will be Raheem Sterling. The Chelsea winger is getting into decent attacking positions but is failing to take his chances. Sterling though amongst the other Chelsea attackers has the best conversion rate hence we back him to score for Chelsea if they manage to find the back of the net.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Yves Bissouma Midfielder Pape Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, W, W, D

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Reece James Defender Thiago Silva Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, W, W, L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:175

Tottenham Hotspur wins:56

Chelsea wins:77

Matches are drawn:42

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.12.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.30.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.