TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction TOT 95 % Chance of Winning CPFC 5 % Bet Now! Spurs are all set to square off in a London derby against Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Spurs go into this game on the back of a home loss to Wolves with Palace winning their last home game against Brentford. Tottenham Hotspur with that loss dropped to 5th place with 47 points from 25 games. A win would keep the pressure on Villa and would even overtake them if the latter lost. A loss could see Manchester United make further strides on them. Crystal Palace meanwhile sit in 13th place in the League with 28 points from 26 games. A win could see them narrow the gap down to 1 point to 12th place if the Cottagers lose their game on the weekend. Tottenham Hotspur succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last home game. It was a typical loss for Spurs as they played their attacking style of football often being exposed at the back which Wolves exploited very well most of the game. Spurs conceded the 1st goal through a corner as one of the shortest players on the pitch Joao Gomes scored a header to beat Vicario in goal. Spurs got back into the game right after halftime with some fantastic footwork from Kulusevski to beat his men and poke his finish from a tight angle between Sa’s legs. Wolves scored the winner on the counter with Joao Gomes getting his 2nd of the night. Crystal Palace convincingly disposed of Burnley in Oliver Glasner’s 1st game in charge. Palace were dominant most of the game as they restricted Burnley to just 2 shots in the game with no effort on target. The Eagles got their goals in the 2nd half through Chris Richards, Jordan Ayew and Mateta in a brilliant 3-0 win over Kompany’s side.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace is as one-sided as it can get with Spurs coming out on top most of the time. In the last 23 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur has won 16 matchups, 3 games have ended in a draw with Crystal Palace winning 4 times.

Tottenham Hotspur thrives when it comes to playing Crystal Palace at their home stadium. Spurs have had a good season and look likely to make the top 4 however results like their last game still show that they have an unpredictable element to their side. Spurs are wasteful with their chances and the style of football they play leaves them highly prone to goals on the counter. Spurs’ inability to keep clean sheets enables the opposition to get chances against them.

Crystal Palace have gone to Old Trafford and won this season. They have gone to the Etihad and drawn as well. This shows that if Palace defensively hold their shape then they can frustrate their opponents. Oliver Glasner will also be expected to play a much more pressing style of football. However with Eze and Olise still out it makes Palace easy 2nd favourites going into this game.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the betting sources, Tottenham Hotspur go into this game with massive odds favourites when it comes to beating Crystal Palace on Saturday. Spurs even though lost their last home game goes as favourites due to Crystal Palace being highly unpredictable this season. Ange Postecoglou’s team have been quite good on their home turf this season. Spurs have won 69% of the games at home until now. Their scoring record continues to be consistent as they average 2.00 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.52. This shows that the Spurs are a team built to score goals.

Crystal Palace on the other hand have a poor record away from home winning just 23% of their games so far this season. They average 1.0 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.05. In terms of conceding, both teams have defences that tend to ship quite a few goals out. Spurs have not kept a clean sheet in just 85% of their home games this season. They last kept a clean sheet at home way back in October. Crystal Palace surprisingly have a better record when it comes to keeping clean sheets away from home with 23%.

Palace kept a clean sheet in their last game. Based on these numbers we predict the following outcomes in this game. Our call is for the home team in Tottenham Hotspur to easily score 2 or more goals in this game. Palace conceded an average of 1.92 goals away from Selhurst Park. We also expect Crystal Palace to score a goal in this game. Spurs have conceded 1.38 goals on average per game at home this season and have kept just 2 clean sheets in 13 of their home games this season.

In terms of scoring 1st, we will back the home team to break the deadlock at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Spurs have scored 1st in 17 of their 25 matches this season. Crystal Palace have opened the scoring in just 10 of their 26 games this season. Spurs did concede 1st in their last home game to Wolves but we do expect them to start this game with poise. Palace is a team that likes to soak pressure so we can see the home team taking advantage of that and scoring 1st.

Tottenham Hotspur have a much better half-time record in comparison to Crystal Palace. Spurs win 38% of their 1st halves in comparison to Crystal Palace who lose 46% of their 1st 45’s away. Spurs have a good record against Palace and we can see them being quite assertive in this game going into the break with the lead. Tottenham Hotspur are a team that loves to play a high line. We can see Crystal Palace mostly counter-attacking Spurs in this game. That will prompt Palace to be offside on quite a few occasions. Palace averages 3.46 offsides a game this season. Hence in this game, we can see them getting quite a similar number. Our call is for Palace to be offside 3 or more times.

With the absence of Eze and Olise, we continue to back Jordan Ayew to score. Ayew has been the most consistent Palace attacker to back due to him playing quite well recently. Ayew has 4 goals and 6 assists this season and has also scored in each of his last 2 games going into this.

For Tottenham Hotspur, we will back Son Heung-Min once again as his record against Crystal Palace is very good. The Korean has scored against Palace 8 times in his last 15 games with 10 total goal involvements. He has only more against Southampton and Leicester City in the league. Hence due to this record, we back Son to score in this game.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Crystal Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, D, W, D

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Odsonne Edouard Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): W, D, L, L, W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:64

Tottenham Hotspur wins:36

Crystal Palace wins:13

Matches are drawn:15

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.46.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.