TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction TOT 92 % Chance of Winning EVFC 8 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur will face off against Everton in their first home game of the season on Saturday in the Premier League. Spurs come into this game on the back of a disappointing showing against Leicester City on Monday night. Spurs started off the game on fire and had 5 to 6 chances in the first 20 minutes to score, but they could not capitalise. Son, Bentancur, and Romero missed big chances, with Ndidi also clearing an attempt off the line. Maddison’s cross finally fell onto Porro’s head perfectly as Spurs scored to break the deadlock. Solanke just after halftime was denied by the Leicester keeper. Even after Leicester equalising, Spurs had big chances to take back the lead, but they were wasteful as the game ended 1-1 on the night. Everton started off their first game of the season very brightly as they scored in the 6th minute but it was ruled out for offside. It all started falling apart after Mitoma’s first goal for Brighton. Everton started wearing out of the game. Everton were awarded a penalty straight after the second half started, but VAR overruled the decision, leaving Goodison Park in shock. Brighton rubbed more salt into Everton as they doubled their lead 8 minutes later through Welbeck. Ashley Young was sent off by the referee for impeding Mitoma’s run on goal, and then it was all Brighton. Everton’s heads dropped as Adingra added another goal to hand them a demoralising 3-0 defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur hands down favours the team that will be playing at home in this game. In the last 36 games between these two in all competitions, Everton has won 7 games; 15 games have ended in a draw, with Spurs winning on 14 occasions.

Spurs indeed are better placed to exploit Everton in this game; however, we do believe that they are vulnerable in many aspects of the game as well. Spurs start off games very well, but they do tend to waver off towards the end, allowing teams to take advantage. Spurs also need to do better in front of goal if they want to win games.

Everton will need to borrow from Leicester City’s playbook and defend well. Everton’s only chance in this game is to block Spurs from scoring. The Toffees, however, have been horrible when it comes to scoring goals. Hence, we do not see Everton giving any issues to Spurs in this game. Tottenham Hotspur easily has the better chance of winning this game on Saturday.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur once again go into this game as clear odds favourites to win against Everton at their home ground on Saturday. Spurs even in their first game were backed by the bookies; however, they failed to get the 3 points after they failed to take their chances. Postecoglou’s men still played some very good football and were quite unlucky, and that is why even though they drew, they still have the backing to win against Everton. The Toffees, on the other hand, did not play well at home against Brighton. They were deservedly beaten, and hence they are the massive underdogs in this game.

Tottenham Hotspur last season in the Premier League were really consistent at home. They played better football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Spurs had a 68% win ratio at home last season, scoring 2.00 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 1.93 goals. Tottenham Hotspur ended up winning 13 of their 19 games at home.

Everton, on the other hand, last season had an away-win ratio of just 26%. The Toffees averaged 0.95 goals per game last season, which continues to be appalling. They won a total of just 5 away games, drawing 5 and losing a mammoth 9 games away from home.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We predict Tottenham Hotspur will run riot in this game. We do see Postecoglou’s men scoring 2 or more goals against Everton at home on Saturday. Spurs at home last season conceded only 1.42, and that is why we can see Everton scoring as well. Spurs continue to be open in defence, especially on the counterattack. Even last season, Spurs kept a clean sheet in just 11% of their games last season. Everton failed to score in 37% of their away games, so based on all this we do give Sean Dyche’s men a chance to get a goal here.

When it comes to scoring first, it is surprisingly Everton who have the better record in recent games. Everton have scored first in 6 of their last 10 games, with Spurs breaking the deadlock in 5 of their 10. Even in the last game, Spurs started off very strongly. They scored first away from home through Pedro Porro, so at home they have to be favourites to break the deadlock. Spurs to score first is our call.

In this game, we do predict that James Madison will go in as the favourite to register an anytime assist. Maddison was brilliant in the first game against Leicester and was the player who assisted Pedro Porro’s opener. Madison looks very fit and is taking up some good positions higher up the field. His assist record against Everton in the Premier League is one of his best. James Maddison has registered four assists against the Toffees in the Premier League. This is the highest tally Madison has against any Premier League team. We do back the creative midfielder here.

In terms of scoring, we back Dominic Solanke to open his account against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Solanke was very unlucky against Spurs and should have scored as he missed two easy chances. Solanke had a total of 3 shots in the game, with everyone looking to feed him. The former Bournemouth striker scored 19 goals last season, and we believe that the flood gates are bound to open. Everton is where we believe that Solanke will start off.

We back Tottenham Hotspur to have more of the ball in this game. Everton against Brighton at home averaged only 38% of the ball. Spurs, on the other hand, against Leicester City averaged 71% of the ball. Spurs to have more than 60% of the ball in this game is our call.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, W

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:188

Tottenham Hotspur wins:71

Everton wins:57

Matches are drawn:60

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.46

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.45.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.