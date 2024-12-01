TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction TOT 89 % Chance of Winning FUL 11 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Fulham to their home ground on Sunday in the Premier League. Spurs in their last game made major gains, having beaten the champions in Manchester City. Maddison got things off to a flyer as he scored a brace in the first half to pull Spurs clear. Pedro Porro scored against the run of play early in the second half to solidify their lead. Spurs did not give City a chance to get back into the game. Brennan Johnson, in the end, put the cherry on the cake by scoring Spurs’ 4th in the fourth minute of added time. Fulham welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Craven Cottage in their last Premier League game. They got off to the best possible start as Iwobi curled in a beauty of a shot to beat Jose Sa in goal. Wolves turned the game around with goals from Cunha and Gomes. Fulham should have equalised almost immediately, but Raul Jimenez's failed connection hit Ait Nouri, who hit the ball on his own goal post. The Cottagers, in their effort to find the equaliser, hit the crossbar again, this time through Harry Wilson. Fulham could have gotten another goal, but it was Wolves who got 2 more towards the end, making the final scoreline look very bad for Marco Silva and his men.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham is a one-way street when it comes to recent games. In the last 25 games between these two in all competitions, Fulham has won 4 games; 5 games have ended in a draw, with Spurs winning 16 games.

Tottenham Hotspur provided one of their best performances in recent memory by not only beating Manchester City but by demolishing them at home. Spurs were in command in most scenarios. They surprisingly also looked more assured at the back without Romero and Van de Ven. Fulham will know the inconsistencies that Spurs as a team have. The Cottagers have a side capable of hurting Spurs. However, the momentum from this win has to show going forward. Spurs have a midweek Europa League game, so that could make things interesting come Saturday. However, with all things considered, we back Spurs to have a better chance of winning.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will head into this game as big odds favourites to win against Fulham at their home ground in the Sunday kick-off. Spurs come into this on the back of a mammoth away win against Manchester City and thus have been backed by the bookies to get the 3 points against the Cottagers. Postecoglou’s men were dominant in the entire game against the defending champions, which saw them score 4 goals and restrict Manchester City to none. Fulham, on the other hand, will go into this game with not much to savour after being thrashed themselves by Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. The Spurs this season have often won a game and have then gone on to lose the next one, showing how volatile they are when results are concerned. The oddsmakers have backed the home team to get the job done. Tottenham Hotspur should be able to back up a win against Manchester City with a win at home against Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur this season in the Premier League has a decent record at home, even though they lost their last home game to Ipswich Town. Their only other loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came against Arsenal earlier this season. Tottenham Hotspur do not tend to draw games at home with 0 stalemates. Wins at home have come against the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, Brentford, and Everton.

Fulham, on the other hand, has a mediocre record away from home this season. 2 of their 4 losses have come on the road in the Premier League. They also have won 2 games against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. Losses on the road have come to Manchester United and Manchester City.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We predict Tottenham Hotspur will have enough to cruise past Fulham in this game. We do see Spurs scoring 3 or more goals against Marco Silva’s team on Sunday. Spurs at home this season have scored 3 or more goals in 4 of their 6 home games. Spurs have scored 4 goals against Manchester City away from home. Fulham conceded 4 goals at home to Wolves in their last game. The Cottagers have 2 clean sheets to their name, which they got at Selhurst Park and the City Ground. Spurs average 2.25 goals this season; hence it is a reasonable shout to back them to score 2 or more goals. We also back Fulham to score in this game. Tottenham Hotspur have conceded 1 goal in each of their last 5 games at home this season. Fulham, on the other hand, have scored in 4 of their 5 games on the road. Hence, we back both Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham to score in this game.

When it comes to scoring first, we back the home team in Tottenham Hotspur to break the deadlock on Sunday. Spurs have conceded the first goal in each of their last 5 home games, but they did end up scoring the first goal against Manchester City last week. Fulham has scored first in each of their last 4 away games. Spurs are the underdogs in this case, but we back them to net the first goal come Saturday.

Dejan Kulusevski has had a phenomenal start for Tottenham Hotspur this season. The Swede, in the absence of James Maddison, has been their major creator in midfield. Kulusevski is playing a more central role that has seen him receive passes in dangerous areas. The Spurs midfielder has created the most chances in the Premier League this season with 33. He already has 3 assists to his name. We see him having a good game against Fulham as they will sit deeper. Kulusevski thrives in such games. Our call is for the Swedish player to get an anytime goal or assist on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson averages the most tackles out of any player on these two teams. The American fullback will have his work cut out for him when he comes face to face against Brennan Johnson. Spurs should be all over Fulham in this game; hence we back Robinson to make a fair few tackles. He already averages 3.1 tackles per game; hence, based on this, our call is for him to make 2 or more tackles on Sunday.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 105

Tottenham Hotspur wins:55

Fulham wins:20

Matches are drawn:30

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.70

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.