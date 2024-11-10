TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction TOT 99 % Chance of Winning IPST 1 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur are all set to take on Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday. Spurs are going into this on the back of a stunning comeback win against Aston Villa. They went a goal down thanks to Morgan Rogers. Their comeback in the second half was mind-blowing. A brace from Dominic Solanke sandwiched in the middle of a goal each from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison saw Spurs dismantle Villa in the second half. Ipswich Town welcomed their fellow promoted team, Leicester City, to Portman Road. Leif Davis put the home team ahead with a very clinical strike. Things were looking good for a first win for Ipswich Town until Kalvin Phillips got sent off in the 77th minute. Leicester City got back into the game from there and broke the home fans’ hearts in the last minute. Jordan Ayew’s goal in the 4th minute of added time kept Arsenal’s wait for their first win of the season going.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town is a dead tie when it comes to recent games. In the last 6 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 3 games; no games have ended in a draw, with Spurs also winning on 3 occasions.

Tottenham Hotspur do have their inconsistent traits, but that is when they play away from home. Their performances at home have been solid, especially against the big teams. Son returning has been a major boost, as the Korean is such a creative asset. That has also got Solanke scoring a goal through the centre. All their attackers now are in great form.

For Ipswich Town, things keep getting worse. They are scoring goals, but Kieran McKenna’s team does not have the defensive know-how to keep opponents at bay. Even in games where they have taken the lead, they tend to struggle by giving a way back to opponents almost immediately. Ipswich Town will have to wait for their first win a little longer as we do not see them getting anything from this tie on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur easily have the better chance of winning against the Tractor Boys.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will head into this game as big odds favourites to win against Ipswich Town at their home ground in the Sunday kick-off. Spurs come into this on the back of a convincing win against Aston Villa and thus have been backed by the bookies to get the 3 points against the Tractor Boys. Postecoglou’s men were dominant in the second half against the Villains, which saw them score 3 goals in the second half. Ipswich Town, on the other hand, will go into this game with not much to savour after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City. Playing a game on Sunday after travelling midweek for a European tie is always tricky, but the oddsmakers have backed the home team to get the job done. Ipswich Town have been very poor until now this season, even though they come into this game with a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur this season in the Premier League do have a pretty good record at home. Their only loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to this date remains against Arsenal. Postecoglou’s men have played a total of 5 games in front of their home fans, winning 4. The wins have come against the likes of Everton, Brentford, West Ham, and Aston Villa.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, have a poor record away from home this season. 3 of their 5 losses have come on the road in the Premier League. The 2 draws came against Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton. The Tractor Boys have overall been poor until now, and there is little to suggest that things could change in this game.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We predict Tottenham Hotspur will have enough to cruise past Ipswich Town in this game. We do see Spurs scoring 3 or more goals against Kieran McKenna’s team on Sunday. Spurs at home this season have scored 3 or more goals in 4 of their 5 home games. Spurs have scored 4 goals in each of their last 2 games against West Ham and Villa. Ipswich Town has conceded a goal in each of their last 3 away games; however, they have conceded more than 1 goal in just 1 of their 5 away ames. They have one clean sheet to their name, which they got at the Amex Stadium against Brighton. Spurs’ 3.00 goal scoring average at home, however, tilts the high scoring odds in their favour. We also back Ipswich Town to score in this game. Tottenham Hotspur have conceded 1 goal in each of their last 3 games at home this season. Ipswich Town, on the other hand, have scored in 4 of their 5 games on the road. Hence, we back both Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town to score in this game.

When it comes to scoring first, we back the home team in Tottenham Hotspur to break the deadlock on Sunday. Spurs have conceded the first goal in each of their last 4 home games; however, we expect that trend to change. Ipswich Town have conceded first in 3 of their last 4 away games. We expect Spurs to start on the front foot and get at Ipswich Town, and that is why we back Postecoglou’s men to break the jinx and score first on Sunday.

Liam Delap this season has not only scored goals for Ipswich Town but has also made himself a handful for opposition defenders. The striker has a big frame and often tends to get into scraps with the centre-backs. Delap has the power and the pace to get past his opponents, and we do see him causing big problems in the transition. He has already won 14 fouls in the 8 games that he has played this season. Spurs do tend to be quite rough; hence, we back him to win 1 or more fouls in this game.

In terms of scoring, we do back Dominic Solanke to add to his brilliant scoring run. Solanke has now scored in each of his last 2 games in all competitions. Solanke has three goals in his last two games in the Premier League and the Europa League. The English international now looks to be settled as Tottenham Hotspur’s leading man, and his confidence also looks to be on the rise. Ipswich Town does tend to struggle defensively, especially through the middle; therefore, we can see Solanke popping up with another goal on Sunday. Dominic Solanke to score anytime in this game is our call.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Ipswich Town.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, W

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:53

Tottenham Hotspur wins:24

Ipswich Town wins:21

Matches are drawn:8

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.27

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 10.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.