TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction TOT 37 % Chance of Winning LIV 63 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur will face off against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday in North London. Liverpool’s dominance at the top of the table took a beating as they were held by Fulham in their last Premier League game. Andreas gave Fulham the lead before Robertson was sent off for stopping a one-on-one play. Liverpool still competed with 10 men as Gakpo found the equaliser. Fulham went ahead later in the second half through Muniz and that certainly looked like game over. However Diogo Jota’s turn and shot ensured that Liverpool did not lose and rather take a point off the game. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand thrashed Southampton in their last game. A brace from James Maddison coupled with goals from Son, Kulusevski and Pape Sarr saw Spurs put in a five star performance on the day. Postecoglou’s men also beat Manchester United in the midweek Carabao Cup game by 4 goals to 3.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool is as one-sided as it can get when it comes to recent games. In the last 36 games between these two in all competitions, Liverpool has won 20 games; 8 games have ended in a draw, with Spurs winning 8 games.

Tottenham Hotspur in the midweek played against Manchester United. In that game, they did make use of their first team as a whole with most of their key players starting. Liverpool on the other hand had a chance to rest most of their key players in their game against Southampton. We do believe that Liverpool will go into this game very fresh and that could be the key. Liverpool without this would still be favourites however with them being fresher it does increase their chances of winning come Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool will head into this game as big odds favourites to win against Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the Sunday kick-off. Spurs come into this on the back of a good away win against Southampton FC but still have not been backed by the bookies to go in as favourites in this game. Postecoglou’s men had one of their best showings against Bournemouth in a game where they scored 5 goals. Liverpool, on the other hand, will go into this game with so much to savour after salvaging a 2-2 draw against Fulham at Anfield. Spurs have not been able to show a lot in their recent games and remain very inconsistent. Liverpool, on the other hand, is a team that does not tend to lose many games, and that is why they have the blessing of the bookies to go into this game as favourites.

Tottenham Hotspur this season in the Premier League have not been very good at home and that is why their fans have not been happy at all. Spurs have already lost 3 home games, one to Arsenal, one to Ipswich Town and most recently to Chelsea. This week has been good to them having beat Southampton away from home and Manchester United at home in the Carabao Cup. Wins against Villa, West Ham, Everton and Brentford have been the highlights so far this season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has a really good record away from home this season. They have lost no games on the road this season having last drawn 3-3 against Newcastle United in the Premier League. Liverpool, away from home, have won at places like Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Ipswich Town. The Merseyside Reds look really good this season, and there is some big momentum building.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We predict Liverpool will have enough to cruise past Tottenham Hotspur in this game. We do see Liverpool scoring 2 or more goals against Postecoglou’s team on Sunday. Liverpool away from home, this season has 2 or more goals in each of their last 3 games. Liverpool last season lost to Spurs in this fixture still we do expect them to do well. Spurs have consistently let in a goal at their home stadium in each of their last 7 games. They have conceded 2 goals in 2 home games this season, and that came against Ipswich Town and Chelsea. Liverpool has a good scoring run coupled with Spurs having some big injury issues in their defence; hence, we back them to score 2 or more goals here. We also back Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game. Spurs have scored in 7 of their 8 home games until now, and Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in none of their last 3 away games. Hence, Spurs scoring in this game is justified.

When it comes to scoring first, we back the away team in Liverpool to break the deadlock on Sunday. Spurs have conceded the first goal in 8 of their last 16 games, but they did end up scoring the first goal against Southampton in their last game. Liverpool has scored the opening goal in 10 of their 15 games this season in the Premier League. Overall, Liverpool has the better stats when it comes to scoring first; hence, we back the visitors to take the lead.

When it comes to favourites for scoring for Tottenham Hotspur, we back Dominic Solanke to net in this game. The English striker has been very good when it comes to scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Solanke has 5 goals in his 13 games overall in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur. Solanke also scored midweek against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. The rise in the goal-scoring ability has taken a massive boost for Dominic Solanke, and that is why he is our choice to score for Spurs on Sunday.

For Liverpool, we back Mo Salah to find the back of the net on Sunday. Salah will come into this game having gotten a rest against Southampton in the midweek Carabao Cup fixture. Salah has been in brilliant form for Chelsea, scoring 13 goals already this season. His record against Spurs is also quite good. Salah scored a goal the last time these two teams met which was Liverpool’s 4-2 win at Anfield.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Fraser Forster Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Radu Dragusin Defender Yves Bissouma Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, W

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 183

Tottenham Hotspur wins:49

Liverpool wins:90

Matches are drawn:44

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.35

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.73.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.