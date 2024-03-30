TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction TOT 99 % Chance of Winning LUT 1 % Bet Now! Spurs are all set to take on Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday It is bound to be a feisty London derby. Spurs currently find themselves 5th in the Premier League after their last game against Fulham. They are 3 points behind Aston Villa who sit in 4th but they do have a game in hand on them. Manchester United are 6 points behind them and a loss here could be calamitous for Spurs. A win however will keep their hunt for that top 4 spot going. Spurs in their last game in the Premier League were steamrolled by a Fulham team at Craven Cottage. The game was quite free flowing with both teams having their fair share of attacking chances. Spurs looked dull and lethargic on the day with Fulham taking advantage of Postecoglou’s team as Muniz opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Their start in the second half cost them the game as it took just 4 minutes for Fulham to double their lead through Sasa Lukic. Rodrigo Muniz got his 2nd of the night to drive a killer blow to Spurs’ top 4 fight. This was Tottenham Hotspur’s first loss by 3 or more goals since 2021. Luton Town amended the rights to their wrongs and produced a better performance against Nottingham Forest in what could be an important fight against a fellow relegation rival. Chris Wood opened the scoring for the Tricky Trees in the 34th minute. Forest were the slightly better side on the day but Luton Town’s persistence paid off as Luke Berry equalised in the 89th minute to rescue his team from the jaws of defeat. With that goal, Luton Town also made it 17 consecutive Premier League games that they scored in. They are only 2 more games short of making a record of scoring in continuous games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams favours the team playing at home in this game with Spurs dominating the tie. In the last 11 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur has won 6 matchups, 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Luton Town registering just 1 win.

On Saturday we do not see Spurs’ domination over Luton Town ending due to the situation the Hatters find themselves in. Their defence at the moment looks like one of the worst if not the worst in the Premier League. Any opponent on the attack against Luton Town has a high probability of scoring against them. The Hatters’ inability to remain compact and their tactical stance of going man to man is costing them dearly.

Tottenham Hotspur have one of the deadliest attacks in the Premier League. The speed and incision at which Spurs attack is 2nd to none. Luton Town can only get something from this if they can defend well. We all know they have the goal-scoring ability but it's conceding that is their problem. Hence their chance of winning this game is next to nothing with Spurs having the best likelihood. The absence of Van de Ven should hurt their chances of winning which remain very high going into this game on Saturday.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, the odds difference is massive when it comes to Tottenham Hotspur beating Luton Town on Saturday. Even though Spurs lost their last game coming into this they go in as favourites due to their good home form. Tottenham Hotspur won 4 of their last 5 games at their ground in the Premier League. Their overall home form is also good as they have won 71% of the games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their scoring record has always remained steadily high as they average 2.07 goals from an expected goals tally of 2.06 showing how clinical they are when it comes to finishing off chances.

Luton Town’s away record has been dire as they average just 1.43 goals from an expected goals ratio of 0.94. Rob Edwards and the Hatters have just managed to win 14% of their games away from home this season. In terms of the defensive stats, both teams tend to leak goals. Spurs concede an average of 1.36 goals at home. Luton Town on the other hand conceded a mammoth 2.43 goals on an average away from home this season. Spurs have kept a clean sheet at home in just 14% of their games. Luton Town meanwhile have conceded a goal on the road in every away game this season.

Based on the numbers provided above we expect the following things to happen. We expect Spurs to easily win this game by a difference of 2 or more goals. We expect them to also score 3 or more goals come Saturday. We do however back Luton Town to score in this game as well with both teams having problems in defence heading into this game.

In terms of scoring first, Tottenham Hotspur have a significantly better record in comparison to Luton Town. Spurs have scored first in 18 of their 28 games. Luton Town meanwhile have opened the scoring in just 9 of their 29 games. We easily expect Spurs to go into the lead in this game as they are at home and Luton Town defensively being in tatters.

Tottenham Hotspur does have a significantly better record when it comes to outperforming Luton Town in both halves of the game. Spurs have won 36% of their first halves at home in comparison to Luton Town’s 29% away. They dominated in the 2nd half winning 64% of the final 45 with Luton Town winning just 14%. Hence in this game, we do expect Tottenham Hotspur to emerge victorious in both halves of the game. Spurs can get the better of Luton in either half.

In terms of backing players to score for Tottenham Hotspur, it becomes a difficult choice considering that options are more. Luton Town are defensively too open so it could be a field day for the Spurs attackers. The obvious choice to go for would be Son Heung-Min, him being the top scorer who is also on penalties. We can however also see Timo Werner on the scoresheet as his pace could cause the Hatters defence some problems come Saturday.

Luton Town always could score goals and we can see them causing the Spurs defence some problems. We continue to back Carlton Morris as he is the obvious choice even though he has not scored in any of Luton’s last 3 games. Morris is on penalties which would give further assurances if the Hatters are to get a spot kick.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Luton Town.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, W, L, W

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Gabriel Osho Defender Amari’i Bell Defender Chiedozie Ogbene Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Jordan Clark Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Carlton Morris Attacker Andros Townsend Attacker Tahith Chong Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, L, D, D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:81

Tottenham Hotspur wins:34

Luton Town wins:22

Matches are drawn:25

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.22.

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 12.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 7.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.