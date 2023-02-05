Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Match Prediction TOT 30 % Chance of Winning MCI 70 % Bet Now! Title challengers Manchester City are set to take on Top four aspirants Tottenham Hotspur at the White Hart Lane Stadium which is home to Tottenham Hotspur on 5th February 2023. This game is going to be a riveting one considering the context for it from both sides' perspectives. Even though Tottenham Hotspur sit in 5th position on the table, they are having a mixed season. They have lost a lot of crucial points and lost a lot of close games which should have been easy wins in the bag for them. They surely lose the plot against big opposition and have collected only one point out of a possible 18 against the "big six" of the Premier League. They are more than desperate for a win against Manchester City this Sunday if they want to stay in the race for the Top four. Manchester City, on the other hand, is also having a bad season according to the rich standards that they have set for themselves. They have won four out of the last five Premier League titles but look all set to lose out on the title this time around. They sit second on the table and five points behind Arsenal who also have a game in hand. A loss against Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday at White Hart Lane would surely mean a one-sided affair in the title race.

Facts Manchester City is one of only two teams who average more than two points per game along with league leaders Arsenal. Along with this, they are the only team in the league till now to have scored over 50 goals (53 goals scored till now).

Tottenham Hotspur have scored the third highest goals this season but due to their shaky defence they have given away leads to the opposition and have ended up on the losing side more often than not.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

Manchester City is the in-form team heading into the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 5th February 2023 at White Hart Lane in London. Manchester City won four of their last five games in the Premier league. They end January month with only one defeat in the Premier League which was caused by their noisy neighbours Manchester United. Villa played 4 matches in January and won three games while one game ended in a loss for them. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur (4-2), Wolves (3-0) and Chelsea (0-1). The only game that they lost was against Manchester United (2-1).

Tottenham Hotspur lost three of their last five games heading into the match against Manchester City this weekend. Tottenham Hotspur in their last game was able to win the game as they won comfortably against Fulham. Tottenham Hotspur played five matches in January losing three matches against Manchester City (4-2), Aston Villa (0-3) and arch-rivals Arsenal (2-0). They are ranked 5th on the points table with eleven wins, seven losses and three draws.

Manchester City is the favourite to win the match. We back Manchester City to dominate against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane stadium on the recent form of both teams with a win probability of 60% at a scoreline of 3-1.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Manchester City is the favourites to win the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 5th February at White Hart Lane Stadium. Manchester City is in fine form winning four of their last five Premier League games. Manchester City suffered a few setbacks at the start of the tournament and bounced back with back-to-back wins after the World Cup break. Tottenham Hotspur struggled to gain momentum and win matches after the World Cup break. They lost three of their last five Premier League games. The problem for Leicester City has been their defence. We Predict the scoreline to be Manchester City 2 -1 Tottenham Hotspur with Manchester City winning the game.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to win the fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Match Toss Prediction

We back Tottenham Hotspur to win the toss in the game against Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur Player List

Squad : Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg, Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulvuseksi, Harry Kane, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Matt Doherty, Fraser Forster, Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga, Lucas Moura

PLAYER NAME ROLE Hugo Lloris Goalkeeper Harry Kane Striker Richarlison Striker Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Heung-Min Son Midfielder Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Midfielder Ivan Perisic Defender Eric Dier Defender Emerson Royal Defender Cristian Romero Defender

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form (last five matches) : - W, L, W, W, W

Manchester City Player List

Squad : Ederson, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Braut Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Cole Palmer, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva, Stefan Ortega

PLAYER NAME ROLE Ederson Goalkeeper Erling Braut Haaland Striker Nathan Ake Defender Rodirgo Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Riyad Mahrez Midfielder Jack Grealish Midfielder Rico Lewis Defender John Stones Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender

Manchester City Team Form

Manchester City Team Form (last five matches) : - W, L, W, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Head to Head

Matches Played:26

Manchester City Won:66 Matches

Tottenham Hotspur Won:65 Matches

Draw:36 Matches

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Manchester City winning the match at 2.078 whereas in favour of Tottenham Hotspur are 3.76. The odds of the match ending as a draw are 3.72. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.