TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction
TOT
19%
Chance of Winning
MCI
81%
England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspurs were winners in their last game in the Premier League beating Burnley 2-1 and relegating them to the Championship. Spurs still have an outside chance of getting into the Champions League. They are 4 points behind Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s team face Liverpool a day before Spurs play City. Villa losing to Liverpool would straight away bring back Spurs into the race giving them extra motivation to get the job done against Liverpool. However, if Aston Villa do end up beating Liverpool then it is curtains for Spurs and their Champions League hopes. That could bode well for Manchester City as Spurs will have nothing to play for come kickoff.
Facts:
- Tottenham Hotspur have been brilliant against Manchester City at home in the Premier League. The Spurs have been dominant at home against the defending champions winning each of their last 4 games without even allowing Manchester City to score in a single game.
- Pep Guardiola since his arrival has not lost many games to a particular opponent but the Spurs have been an exception. The legendary Spanish manager has lost on 6 occasions to Spurs which is the most he has lost against a team in the Premier League.
- Tottenham Hotspur have not recently ended their home games on a good note in the Premier League. Concerning winning their last home game, Spurs have won just 1 of their last 3 games in the Premier League.
- Manchester City have not won any of their last 3 last away games of the season. They have drawn 1 and lost 2 of those games. Before this run, Manchester City had won their last away game of the season in 9 of their last 10 seasons.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is quite neck-to-neck with the Citizens having a slight edge over Spurs. In the last 38 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur has won 15 matchups, 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Manchester City registering 19 wins.
Spurs will have to start this game well. Recently in their games, they are looking very lethargic which is never a good sign considering their whole game is based on being proactive. Spurs will need to be up for it every 50/50 and make it difficult for City. They have been doing well against Manchester City and in each of those 4 wins, Spurs were very well organised.
Manchester City go into this game with Spurs at their worst. Pep Guardiola’s team are in very high confidence as a win here would put one hand on the Premier League trophy. City has more emphasis on winning and that is why we give them a better chance of winning.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bet makers, the odds massively favour Manchester City to continue their winning ways and beat Tottenham Hotspur at home in London. Even though Spurs come into this one on the back of a win we believe they are massive underdogs because they are playing a Manchester City team that is gunning for the title and also are in impeccable form. Tottenham Hotspur have had a horrid record in their last few games but most of the losses came when they played away. At home, they have been quite a reliable team as Ange Postecoglou and his have accumulated a 71% win rate at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This Tottenham Hotspur team always tends to score even if they are down and out, they will always have a goal in them. Spurs have scored 2.11 goals from an expected goals tally of 2.03.
Manchester City’s away record in terms of wins continues to soar as the season ends at the climax. The Citizens average a massive 2.39 goals from an expected goals ratio of 2.20. Pep Guardiola and his team have managed to win a whopping 72% of their games away from the Etihad Stadium this season. In terms of the defensive stats, Spurs have more of an issue than Manchester City. The home team conceded an average of 1.39 goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Manchester City on the other hand has conceded a slightly lower number with 1.00 goals on an average away from home this season. Spurs and Manchester City both tend to concede goals out of nothing even when they are cruising comfortably in games.
Based on the numbers provided here are our following tips and predictions. We expect Manchester City to emerge victorious in this game by a difference of 2 or more goals. We also back them to score 2 or more goals come Wednesday. We do however also back Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game as they do love to find the net in front of their home fans in the Premier League. Spurs have managed to score in every home game they have played this season
In terms of scoring first, Manchester City have a significantly better record in comparison to Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have broken the deadlock in 20 of their 36 games. Manchester City meanwhile has opened the scoring in 24 of their 36 games. Manchester City are a team that is high on confidence hence we back them to start strong in this game. Spurs have a high probability of conceding first like they did against Burnley in their last game.
Manchester City does have a marginally better record when it comes to the halves stats in comparison with Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have won 28% of their first halves at home in comparison to Manchester City’s 39% away. The home team had much better numbers in the 2nd half winning 72% of the final half with Manchester City winning just 67%.
Manchester City away have numbers equivalent to that of Spurs at home showing how good they have been this season. With Spurs and the form that they are in we back Manchester City to win both halves.
In terms of backing players to score for Tottenham Hotspur, we will go slightly left field over here and back Dejan Kulusevski to score in this game because of the record he has against Manchester City. The Swedish winger has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 games against the Citizens. Against no other team does Kulusevski have more goal involvement than against Manchester City.
For Manchester City, we back Phil Foden and Erling Haaland to go in as favourites to score here. Both players have been in red-hot form this season especially when goals are considered. Foden has been more consistent and also scored in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium. Any pick between Haaland and Foden will be a good choice going into this game.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo Bentancur
|
Midfielder
|
Pape Mattar Sarr
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Brennan Johnson
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-Min
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva
Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Phil Foden
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:170
Tottenham Hotspur wins:66
Manchester City wins:67
Matches are drawn:37
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Betting Odds
Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.20.
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.38.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Parimatch