TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction TOT 19 % Chance of Winning MCI 81 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur are all set to host Manchester City at their home stadium under the lights in the Premier League on Wednesday. Manchester City can now feel that another title is within touching distance and a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will more than put their one hand on the trophy. This is the biggest hurdle in terms of the fixture difficulty rating as they play West Ham at home on the final day of the season. The city has to win this game as Arsenal has a one-point buffer over them and a better goal difference of 3. A draw or a loss for Manchester City will put Arsenal in the driving seat ahead of their final home game against Everton on Sunday. City has a big curse when it comes to playing away at Tottenham Hotspur, they need to break that or else they could end up losing their chance of winning 4 Premier League titles in a row. The Citizens in their last game made easy work of Fulham beating them 4-0 on the day. Tottenham Hotspurs were winners in their last game in the Premier League beating Burnley 2-1 and relegating them to the Championship. Spurs still have an outside chance of getting into the Champions League. They are 4 points behind Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s team face Liverpool a day before Spurs play City. Villa losing to Liverpool would straight away bring back Spurs into the race giving them extra motivation to get the job done against Liverpool. However, if Aston Villa do end up beating Liverpool then it is curtains for Spurs and their Champions League hopes. That could bode well for Manchester City as Spurs will have nothing to play for come kickoff.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is quite neck-to-neck with the Citizens having a slight edge over Spurs. In the last 38 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur has won 15 matchups, 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Manchester City registering 19 wins.

Spurs will have to start this game well. Recently in their games, they are looking very lethargic which is never a good sign considering their whole game is based on being proactive. Spurs will need to be up for it every 50/50 and make it difficult for City. They have been doing well against Manchester City and in each of those 4 wins, Spurs were very well organised.

Manchester City go into this game with Spurs at their worst. Pep Guardiola’s team are in very high confidence as a win here would put one hand on the Premier League trophy. City has more emphasis on winning and that is why we give them a better chance of winning.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, the odds massively favour Manchester City to continue their winning ways and beat Tottenham Hotspur at home in London. Even though Spurs come into this one on the back of a win we believe they are massive underdogs because they are playing a Manchester City team that is gunning for the title and also are in impeccable form. Tottenham Hotspur have had a horrid record in their last few games but most of the losses came when they played away. At home, they have been quite a reliable team as Ange Postecoglou and his have accumulated a 71% win rate at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This Tottenham Hotspur team always tends to score even if they are down and out, they will always have a goal in them. Spurs have scored 2.11 goals from an expected goals tally of 2.03.

Manchester City’s away record in terms of wins continues to soar as the season ends at the climax. The Citizens average a massive 2.39 goals from an expected goals ratio of 2.20. Pep Guardiola and his team have managed to win a whopping 72% of their games away from the Etihad Stadium this season. In terms of the defensive stats, Spurs have more of an issue than Manchester City. The home team conceded an average of 1.39 goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Manchester City on the other hand has conceded a slightly lower number with 1.00 goals on an average away from home this season. Spurs and Manchester City both tend to concede goals out of nothing even when they are cruising comfortably in games.

Based on the numbers provided here are our following tips and predictions. We expect Manchester City to emerge victorious in this game by a difference of 2 or more goals. We also back them to score 2 or more goals come Wednesday. We do however also back Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game as they do love to find the net in front of their home fans in the Premier League. Spurs have managed to score in every home game they have played this season

In terms of scoring first, Manchester City have a significantly better record in comparison to Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have broken the deadlock in 20 of their 36 games. Manchester City meanwhile has opened the scoring in 24 of their 36 games. Manchester City are a team that is high on confidence hence we back them to start strong in this game. Spurs have a high probability of conceding first like they did against Burnley in their last game.

Manchester City does have a marginally better record when it comes to the halves stats in comparison with Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have won 28% of their first halves at home in comparison to Manchester City’s 39% away. The home team had much better numbers in the 2nd half winning 72% of the final half with Manchester City winning just 67%.

Manchester City away have numbers equivalent to that of Spurs at home showing how good they have been this season. With Spurs and the form that they are in we back Manchester City to win both halves.

In terms of backing players to score for Tottenham Hotspur, we will go slightly left field over here and back Dejan Kulusevski to score in this game because of the record he has against Manchester City. The Swedish winger has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 games against the Citizens. Against no other team does Kulusevski have more goal involvement than against Manchester City.

For Manchester City, we back Phil Foden and Erling Haaland to go in as favourites to score here. Both players have been in red-hot form this season especially when goals are considered. Foden has been more consistent and also scored in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium. Any pick between Haaland and Foden will be a good choice going into this game.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Oliver Skipp Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Pape Mattar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:170

Tottenham Hotspur wins:66

Manchester City wins:67

Matches are drawn:37

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.20.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.38.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.