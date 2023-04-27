Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Match Prediction TOT 45 % Chance of Winning MUFC 55 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are set to collide at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday with both sides looking at Champions League qualification next season. Spurs currently sit in the 6th spot in the Premier League table with 53 points having played 32 games. Manchester United sits in the 4th spot with 59 points having played 2 games fewer than Tottenham Hotspur. A win for Manchester United will certainly solidify their stronghold for next season’s Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur however need to win this game if they want to be with Europe’s elite next season. Spurs cannot avoid any more slip-ups with the likes of Aston Villa already over-taking them in the table. Brighton and Liverpool are also hovering around their necks and Tottenham will have to be mindful of that. A defeat for Spurs could end their Champions League qualification hopes. Tottenham Hotspur go into this game with a wretched result of form. Spurs found themselves 5 goals down inside 20 minutes in their last Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday. The Tottenham defence was all over the place with goals from Isak, Murphy and Joelinton in the 1st half. Harry Kane pulled one back for his team but in the 2nd half, Newcastle were in 2nd gear. Callum Wilson scored the 6th goal of the game for the Magpies as Spurs left St James’ Park humiliated. Tottenham Hotspur ended up sacking their interim manager and the players reimbursed the away fans' ticket costs. Manchester United on the other hand are on a season high. The Red Devils have made it to their 2nd cup final of the season after they beat Brighton and Hove Albion in a penalty shoot-out on Sunday. United and Brighton played out a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes at the Wembley Stadium. Solly March missed Brighton’s 7th penalty kick in the shoot-out and it was Victor Lindelof who converted his spot-kick to send the Red Devils through to the FA Cup final in which they will face Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

Manchester United has dominated Spurs in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 34 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 20 games; 7 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning only 7 times. Manchester United have also not lost a game playing away at Tottenham Hotspur since 2018.

Spurs have won just one in their last five games. At home, however, Tottenham Hotspur has a decent record. They have an average win percentage of 69% at home collecting 2.06 points a game. Spurs have won 4 out of their last 5 games at home. Bournemouth were the last team to defeat them at home this season. They have won 11 games, drawn 0 and lost 5 games at home this season.

On the flip side, Manchester United have a shaky record on the road this season. The Red Devils have won 7, drawn 2 and lost 6 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 47% and collect 1.53 points away from home. United have also lost 3 of their last 5 away games.

Most teams go into their home fixtures with a better chance of winning. Tottenham Hotspur also has a decent home record to back their cause but it is their unpredictability that makes them 2nd favourites against Manchester United. A heavy defeat in their last game is certainly going to affect the players' minds and may make them cautious which could play into Manchester United's hands come Thursday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Spurs tend to score only 2.06 goals on average at home this season. The Spurs have done alright playing at home. Harry Kane will be the one to watch out for in terms of goals. Harry Kane has scored a goal in every 119.42 mins, only Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland have a better record than the English striker. Kane has also scored at least one goal in 4 of his last 5 games. Harry Kane will be odds on favourite to score against Manchester United on Thursday. Spurs also will be odds-on favourites to concede a goal. They haven’t produced a clean sheet in the Premier League since Feb 26 when they defeated Chelsea. Spurs have conceded a goal in their last 7 consecutive Premier League games.

Manchester United on average have scored 1.27 goals a game when they play away this season. Spurs on average concede 1.25 goals a game at home. Tottenham Hotspur however are defensively in a mess right now and backing Manchester United to score more than 1.5 goals in this match can gain you high returns. Manchester United do not tend to win by big margins this season but Tottenham’s leaky defence backing them to score goals could lead to gains.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin

Defenders: Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Charlie Sayers

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr

Attackers: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Richarlison, Arnaut Danjuma, Son Heung-min

Spurs Playing XI

Player Role Fraser Forster Goalkeeper Christian Romero Defender Eric Dier Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Emerson Royale Defender Ben Davies Defender Oliver Skipp Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Harry Kane Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Spurs Team Form(Last 5 games): L, L, W, D, D

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bisakka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny Van De Beek

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role David De Gea Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Luke Shaw Defender Diogo Dalot Defender Casemiro Midfielder Fred Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Antony Attacker Anthony Martial Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, W, L, D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:198

Tottenham Hotspur wins:53

Manchester United wins:96

Matches are drawn:49

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Betting Odds

The odds of Tottenham Hotspur winning are set at 2.75. Manchester United are marginal favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.42. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.25. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.