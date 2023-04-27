Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Match Prediction
TOT
45%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
55%
England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur go into this game with a wretched result of form. Spurs found themselves 5 goals down inside 20 minutes in their last Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday. The Tottenham defence was all over the place with goals from Isak, Murphy and Joelinton in the 1st half. Harry Kane pulled one back for his team but in the 2nd half, Newcastle were in 2nd gear. Callum Wilson scored the 6th goal of the game for the Magpies as Spurs left St James’ Park humiliated. Tottenham Hotspur ended up sacking their interim manager and the players reimbursed the away fans' ticket costs.
Manchester United on the other hand are on a season high. The Red Devils have made it to their 2nd cup final of the season after they beat Brighton and Hove Albion in a penalty shoot-out on Sunday. United and Brighton played out a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes at the Wembley Stadium. Solly March missed Brighton’s 7th penalty kick in the shoot-out and it was Victor Lindelof who converted his spot-kick to send the Red Devils through to the FA Cup final in which they will face Manchester City.
Facts
- Tottenham Hotspur last won a home game against Manchester United in 2018.
- Last season Manchester United did the double over Tottenham Hotspur, they won 3-2 at home and 3-0 away.
- Manchester United are on a three-game winning run in the Premier League.
- Tottenham Hotspur hasn't won in any of their last 4 games against Manchester United.
- Tottenham Hotspur rarely misses the target at home this season. Spurs haven't scored in just 2 of their 16 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Manchester United also rarely go goalless in an away game. They have scored in 12 of their 15 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Harry Kane is Tottenham Hotspur's top scorer with 24 goals.
- Marcus Rashford has scored 15 times for Manchester United and is the top-scorer.
- Tottenham Hotspur hasn’t produced a clean sheet in any of their last 6 matches.
- Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford this season. Goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes gave United a 2-0 win.
- Manchester United have lost just 1 of their last 5 games against Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions.
- Harry Kane has scored 5 goals against Manchester United in his career to date. However, only 1 of those 5 goals have come when he played at home.
- Manchester United have beaten Tottenham Hotspur 39 times in the Premier League. No other side has beaten an opposition more times in the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
Manchester United has dominated Spurs in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 34 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 20 games; 7 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning only 7 times. Manchester United have also not lost a game playing away at Tottenham Hotspur since 2018.
Spurs have won just one in their last five games. At home, however, Tottenham Hotspur has a decent record. They have an average win percentage of 69% at home collecting 2.06 points a game. Spurs have won 4 out of their last 5 games at home. Bournemouth were the last team to defeat them at home this season. They have won 11 games, drawn 0 and lost 5 games at home this season.
On the flip side, Manchester United have a shaky record on the road this season. The Red Devils have won 7, drawn 2 and lost 6 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 47% and collect 1.53 points away from home. United have also lost 3 of their last 5 away games.
Most teams go into their home fixtures with a better chance of winning. Tottenham Hotspur also has a decent home record to back their cause but it is their unpredictability that makes them 2nd favourites against Manchester United. A heavy defeat in their last game is certainly going to affect the players' minds and may make them cautious which could play into Manchester United's hands come Thursday.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Spurs tend to score only 2.06 goals on average at home this season. The Spurs have done alright playing at home. Harry Kane will be the one to watch out for in terms of goals. Harry Kane has scored a goal in every 119.42 mins, only Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland have a better record than the English striker. Kane has also scored at least one goal in 4 of his last 5 games. Harry Kane will be odds on favourite to score against Manchester United on Thursday. Spurs also will be odds-on favourites to concede a goal. They haven’t produced a clean sheet in the Premier League since Feb 26 when they defeated Chelsea. Spurs have conceded a goal in their last 7 consecutive Premier League games.
Manchester United on average have scored 1.27 goals a game when they play away this season. Spurs on average concede 1.25 goals a game at home. Tottenham Hotspur however are defensively in a mess right now and backing Manchester United to score more than 1.5 goals in this match can gain you high returns. Manchester United do not tend to win by big margins this season but Tottenham’s leaky defence backing them to score goals could lead to gains.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin
Defenders: Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Charlie Sayers
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr
Attackers: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Richarlison, Arnaut Danjuma, Son Heung-min
Spurs Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Fraser Forster
|
Goalkeeper
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Eric Dier
|
Defender
|
Clement Lenglet
|
Defender
|
Emerson Royale
|
Defender
|
Ben Davies
|
Defender
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Harry Kane
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-min
|
Attacker
Spurs Team Form(Last 5 games): L, L, W, D, D
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bisakka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny Van De Beek
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David De Gea
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan Bisakka
|
Defender
|
Victor Lindelof
|
Defender
|
Luke Shaw
|
Defender
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Fred
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Eriksen
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Martial
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, W, L, D
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:198
Tottenham Hotspur wins:53
Manchester United wins:96
Matches are drawn:49
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Betting Odds
The odds of Tottenham Hotspur winning are set at 2.75. Manchester United are marginal favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.42. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.25. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester United
We predict that Manchester United will be marginal favourites to beat Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday. Manchester United played a total of 120 minutes in their FA Cup semi-final against Brighton on Sunday. It’s a short turnaround for Manchester United’s players who have played a lot of games this season. The Red Devils also have a lot of players who are injured. The likes of Varane, Martinez and Garnacho are all sidelined with injuries. Captain Bruno Fernandes is also a doubt but even so, Manchester United should just about have enough to beat Spurs at home.
Tottenham Hotspur is defensively in all sorts of problems. Spurs have conceded 14 goals in their last five games. This game doesn’t have an appeal for being high-scoring but it will have goals. Manchester United have problems of their own but they look in much better shape than Spurs. Spurs are extra-reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min to score their goals. Manchester United under Erik Ten Hag will surely have a plan to counter that. Spurs will be under the interim management of Ryan Mason who was appointed after previous interim manager Cristian Stellini was sacked. All indicators point that Manchester United have a slightly better chance of beating Spurs and further strengthening their grip on a top-four spot.Bet Now!