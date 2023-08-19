Manchester United will travel to London on Saturday to face Tottenham Hotspur under the lights in a box office game.

Manchester United started their campaign in the Premier League on Monday with a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. It however wasn’t a smooth ride for Erik Ten Hag’s men at Old Trafford. The Red Devils for most of the game looked like the second-best side with Wolves looking far more superior in every aspect of the game. The Manchester United first eleven still did not look like they had the conditioning, fitness and intensity in comparison to Wolves. Gary O’Neil’s side had the better chances and should have scored at least 2 goals on the day. Wolves had an expected goal rate of 1.85 goals but ended the night by not scoring a single goal. The likes of Matheus Cunha, and Sarabia had golden chances to give their team the lead at Old Trafford. Wolves ended the night with 23 shots on Manchester United's goal out of which 6 were on target but it was Manchester United’s one flash of brilliance that changed the game. Bruno Fernades chipped the ball from midfield into Wan Bissaka on the right-hand side. The English right-back then volleyed a cross from Bruno’s lob straight onto Raphael Varane’s head who rose highest to put the hosts 1-0 in the lead. The end was marred with controversy after Andre Onana failed to catch the ball and bumped into a Wolves player in the penalty box. VAR did not overturn the referee’s decision even though replays showed that it was a clear penalty. A little bit of brilliance and plenty of luck got the W for the Red Devils.

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand started their campaign against Brentford last Saturday. Things started on a fantastic note for Spurs as new signing James Maddison’s free-kick was headed in by Christian Romero to give the visitors the lead. Romero who scored the goal was substituted immediately due to a concussion he incurred after heading the ball in. The Bees then began to grow into the game and finally got a chance to level things due to a penalty being awarded by VAR after Son clipped Jensen in the box. Bryan Mbeumo kept his calm to beat Vicario from the spot. It got better for Brentford 9 minutes later after Rico Henry’s low drilled cross to the left found Wissa to make it 2-1 to the Bees. Spurs levelled the score just before half-time through Emerson Royale’s powerful low shot that beat Flekken in Brentford’s goal. The second half turned into a scrappy affair with both teams finding it difficult to get back into the lead. The game eventually ended 2-2 with Damsgaard and Son having the best chances in the second half.