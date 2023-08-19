TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
TOT
55%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
45%
England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Manchester United started their campaign in the Premier League on Monday with a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. It however wasn’t a smooth ride for Erik Ten Hag’s men at Old Trafford. The Red Devils for most of the game looked like the second-best side with Wolves looking far more superior in every aspect of the game. The Manchester United first eleven still did not look like they had the conditioning, fitness and intensity in comparison to Wolves. Gary O’Neil’s side had the better chances and should have scored at least 2 goals on the day. Wolves had an expected goal rate of 1.85 goals but ended the night by not scoring a single goal. The likes of Matheus Cunha, and Sarabia had golden chances to give their team the lead at Old Trafford. Wolves ended the night with 23 shots on Manchester United's goal out of which 6 were on target but it was Manchester United’s one flash of brilliance that changed the game. Bruno Fernades chipped the ball from midfield into Wan Bissaka on the right-hand side. The English right-back then volleyed a cross from Bruno’s lob straight onto Raphael Varane’s head who rose highest to put the hosts 1-0 in the lead. The end was marred with controversy after Andre Onana failed to catch the ball and bumped into a Wolves player in the penalty box. VAR did not overturn the referee’s decision even though replays showed that it was a clear penalty. A little bit of brilliance and plenty of luck got the W for the Red Devils.
Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand started their campaign against Brentford last Saturday. Things started on a fantastic note for Spurs as new signing James Maddison’s free-kick was headed in by Christian Romero to give the visitors the lead. Romero who scored the goal was substituted immediately due to a concussion he incurred after heading the ball in. The Bees then began to grow into the game and finally got a chance to level things due to a penalty being awarded by VAR after Son clipped Jensen in the box. Bryan Mbeumo kept his calm to beat Vicario from the spot. It got better for Brentford 9 minutes later after Rico Henry’s low drilled cross to the left found Wissa to make it 2-1 to the Bees. Spurs levelled the score just before half-time through Emerson Royale’s powerful low shot that beat Flekken in Brentford’s goal. The second half turned into a scrappy affair with both teams finding it difficult to get back into the lead. The game eventually ended 2-2 with Damsgaard and Son having the best chances in the second half.
Facts
- Tottenham Hotspur has rarely come out on top against Manchester United in recent matchups. Spurs have only won 1 game against the Red Devils in their last 9 encounters. Spurs last beat Manchester United in 2020 at Old Trafford.
- Manchester United and Liverpool are the only two teams that are yet to lose at the newly built Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. Manchester United have won two and drawn two in their last 4 visits to the ground.
- The last time these two teams faced off at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Manchester United raced off to a 2-0 lead at halftime through Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. However, Spurs came back to draw the game 2-2 with goals from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-Min.
- Tottenham Hotspur has won their first home game in their last two seasons. Manchester United in the last two seasons have won 1 and lost 1 of their first 2 away games in the last 2 seasons.
- Manchester United’s record when it comes to playing in England’s capital has not been the best of late. The Red Devils have just 1 win in their last 9 visits to London. The last time Manchester United failed to concede a single goal to a London team was when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in 2021.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
Manchester United have a much better head-to-head record against Tottenham Hotspur in recent times. In the last 35 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 20 games; 8 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning 7 times.
Manchester United was not that great when it came to playing away last season. The Red Devils won 8, drew 3 and lost 8 on the road last season in the Premier League. They collected only 1.42 points on average per game when they left Old Trafford. Manchester United had a win rate of only 42% when they played away which haltered them finishing higher in the table.
On the flip side, Spurs in their disappointing season last year were average at home. Tottenham won 12 and lost 6 games at home last season. They drew only one game at home in all of last season, that being against Manchester United. Spurs averaged 1.95 points per game and had a win rate of 63% at home.
Manchester United will go into this game as slight favourites but considering their away win rate of less than 50% and Spurs’ home win rate of just over 60% makes this game a hard one to call.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as minor odds-on favourites to beat Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United go into this game on the back of a horrible display at home against Wolves. As pointed out in the facts section, Manchester United does not do well when it comes to playing London clubs. With the odds being this close for both teams, betting on Spurs to win this game could gain a tad higher return in comparison to backing Manchester United. We also predict that both teams will score in this game. We back Marcus Rashford to score his first Premier League goal of the season. Rashford has a fantastic record against Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United’s number 10 has experience of scoring at the London Stadium having scored 3 of his last 5 goals at the ground. Rashford is once again expected to lead the line in Rasmus Hojlund’s absence and is our pick from Manchester United to get on the scoresheet.
James Maddison was exceptional against Brentford last Saturday and could bag some returns against Manchester United. The English attacking midfielder registered two assists on his Spurs debut. Maddison will be a player to watch out for even though he has only assisted 2 goals in 9 games against Manchester United in a Leicester shirt. Son Heung-Min scored the last time these two sides met. The South Korean is also a strong striker-to-back when it comes to scoring.
Final Prediction:Tottenham to beat Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz
Spurs Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Emerson Royale
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Yves Bissouma
|
Midfielder
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Richarlison
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-min
|
Attacker
Spurs Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, D, D, D
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan Bissaka
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Luke Shaw
|
Defender
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Mason Mount
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Attacker
|
Jadon Sancho
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, W, W, W
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:199
Tottenham Hotspur wins:53
Manchester United wins:96
Matches are drawn:50
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Betting Odds
The odds of Spurs winning are set at 2.97. Manchester United are the marginal favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.43. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.98. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Tottenham Hotspur
We will go against the odd makers and predict that Tottenham Hotspur will end up victorious against Manchester United on Saturday. The odds are quite close for both teams stating that there isn’t a clear favourite. Manchester United however looked a shadow of themselves in their first game against Wolves. Manchester United were tipped to win the game but it was the Wolves who were easily the better side that day. The Red Devils who looked 2nd best in terms of fitness showed no intensity and that could cost them away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Spurs playing as the away side were quite decent against Brentford last Saturday. The G-Tech Community stadium is known to be one of the toughest grounds to get a result at but Spurs did manage to secure a point. Ange Postecoglou’s men's drive and match sharpness look way better in comparison to Manchester United. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can improve their rhythm but playing against Spurs away is always a difficult task and more so if you lack intensity as a team. Erik Ten Hag’s men are in for a stern test. It is a perfect time for Tottenham Hotspur to play Manchester United.Bet Now!