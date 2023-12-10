TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction TOT 55 % Chance of Winning NUFC 45 % Bet Now! Spurs are all set to lock horns with Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. Both these teams lost ground in the table due to their last performances. Spurs welcomed West Ham United to their home ground last Thursday in the Premier League. The home side got onto a flyer as Romero headed in Pedro Porro’s cross from a corner to make it 1-0. Spurs kept the charge on and should have taken the lead as Lo Celso had a good chance to beat Fabianksi. Zouma also nearly scored an own goal for West Ham before the half as he slid into Lo Celso’s cross that hit the post. West Ham quickly hit back after the break as Bowen tapped into an open net Kudus’ shot before that deflected off both defenders and fell to Bowen. Spurs had good chances to go into the lead in the 70th and 73rd minute but Richarlison and Porro both squandered their chances. Spurs once again made a blunder defensively that allowed Ward Prowse to capitalise and get his shot on goal which hit the post and fell again to him. He did not make a mistake the 2ndtime and beat Vicario's goal to give West Ham a shock win and all three points. Newcastle United in their last game against Everton looked like the shadow of themselves that beat Manchester United. The Magpies were dominated from the start at Goodison Park and should have been chasing quite soon in the game. Almiron had the best chance for Newcastle on the break as was put through on goal but couldn’t adjust his body properly to put more power and placement on his finish that was hot straight at Pickford. Everton cleared Newcastle United towards the end of the game as Trippier made two big blunders to hand goal no 1 which was scored by McNeil and goal no 2 which was converted by Doucoure. Trippier played a hand in both of those goals. Beto rounded off the game for Everton and deservingly secured 3 points over a haphazard Newcastle team.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is quite competitive however the team from North London does have the edge but not by much. In the last 29 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Spurs have won 14 matchups, 4 games have ended in a draw with Newcastle United winning 11 times.

Tottenham Hotspur are still going through the same problems as before. Their defence is practically costing them games. Spurs have always started games on the front foot scoring goals and giving their team the lead.

However, it is high time that the defence steps up and keeps their net clean. Postecoglou for us does need to shake up his tactics a little and make his side more compact cause Newcastle’s attack could run riot against this defence.

For Eddie Howe’s men they will have to do something about their unpredictable form when they play away. They were easily the second-best side against Everton last game. The Magpies will have to do better defensively and keep the Spurs attack out.

If they can manage to do that then Spurs’ defence will provide chances for their attack. This is going to be a game that could swing anyway. Spurs playing at home gives them a slightly better chance of winning.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, the odds between these two sides are once again very close with Spurs having a slight advantage to beat Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both these teams have come out of unexpected defeats in their last games in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s performances are creeping down at home this season having now lost 3 games in a row at home. Spurs were also a reliable goal-scoring side when they played at home however now their scoring prowess is reducing with them scoring just 1.57 goals on average per game. Spurs this season at home though end up scoring in every game at home this season. Spurs to score will be a given. It remains to be seen if they can sustain the Magpies.

Newcastle United on the other hand also average a similar number of goals to Tottenham Hotspur when they play away this season. Eddie Howe’s men have scored 1.86 goals this season and have also conceded 1.86 goals on an average away from home this season.

Based on these stats these are our tips. We expect both teams to score in this game. Spurs are too attacking for Newcastle United to keep a clean sheet and Spurs’ defence is too shaky to keep Newcastle United out.

We expect both teams to score under 4 goals in this game combined. Postecoglou’s men have an unbelievable record when it comes to opening the scoring. Spurs have scored the first goal in 12 out of their 15 games. Newcastle United have opened the scoring in 10 out of their 14 games. Both teams like to take the ascendency first however we back the home team to take the lead first against Newcastle United on Saturday. Both Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur and Tottenham Hotspur have identical first-half form.

Newcastle United and Spurs have both won 29% of their first halves in the Premier League this season. Seeing how Newcastle United performed under the pressure in the first half we do believe that Spurs will go into the break with the lead and win the first half.

Spurs’ attackers this season love to play off the defender’s backs. The likes of Son and Kulusevski have often been pulled back for offside. Spurs this season do have a 100% record of having 3.5 or more offsides in the game. Hence, we back our readers to go with Spurs being offside more than 3.5 times in this game.

For Newcastle United, Joelinton has a fantastic record against Tottenham Hotspur. The Brazilian has scored 3 goals against Tottenham Hotspur in a Newcastle United shirt and has not scored more than 3 against any other side in the Premier League. We expect his late runs in the box to be a problem for Spurs to deal with. Hence our pick is Joelinton for Newcastle United.

For Tottenham Hotspur, our pick in this game is to back Dejan Kulusevski. The Swede has been involved in most of Spurs’ attacks this season and was also on target at the Etihad Stadium. Kulusevski is due a goal soon and we believe that this could be the game.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Ben Davies Defender Eric Dier Defender Emerson Defender Yves Bissouma Midfielder Pape Sarr Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): D, L, L, L, W

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Jamal Lascelles Defender Tino Livramento Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, W, D, W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:168

Tottenham Hotspur wins:73

Newcastle United wins:61

Matches are drawn:34

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.12.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.25.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.